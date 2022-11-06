The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks and the Michigan State Spartans will face off at 7 p.m. ET November 7th at Jack Breslin Student Events Center to kick off their 2022 seasons. Last year was nothing to brag about for Northern Arizona (9-23), so the team is looking forward to a new start. MSU was 23-13 last season and made it as far as the second round of the NCAA tournament before being knocked out by the Duke Blue Devils 85-76.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO