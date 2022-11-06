ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
rockytopinsider.com

Everything Josh Heupel Said On SEC Coaches Teleconference Ahead Of Missouri

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel answered questions from the regional media on the SEC Coaches Teleconference Wednesday. The Vols head coach discussed his time as offensive coordinator at Missouri, bouncing back from the Georgia loss and more. Here’s everything Heupel said ahead of the matchup with the Tigers. Heupel...
COLUMBIA, MO
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Basketball Announces Four Fall Signees

Tennessee basketball signed four members of its eighth-ranked 2023 recruiting class Wednesday. All four Tennessee commits signed with the Vols during the fall signing period instead of waiting until the spring. Rick Barnes and his staff added two four-star commits and two three-star commits. Tennessee’s recruiting class ranks No. 8...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Come for Tennessee-Missouri & Vol Hoops, Stay for… Nickelback?! | RTI Press Pass Podcast

The RTI Press Pass podcast is back with another loaded episode as the November calendar continues to turn. Hosts Ryan Schumpert and Ric Butler are back again and start off the Wednesday show with a quick Georgia recap before moving into the second College Football Playoff Rankings that were revealed on Tuesday night. What is Tennessee’s best route into the final four? Could LSU cause complete chaos? We discuss it all here.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

BREAKING: Three-Star Offensive Lineman Commits To Tennessee

Three-star offensive lineman Vysen Lang committed to Tennessee Tuesday evening over Auburn, LSU and Texas. The 6-foot-4, 335-pound offensive lineman also considered Arkansas and Georgia. “Go Vols, man!” Lang said in his commitment video on Instagram Live. Lang ranks as a three-star recruit and the No. 625 player in...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

By the Numbers: Missouri @ Tennessee

The Tennessee Volunteers will host the Missouri Tigers this Saturday afternoon in the final home game of the season in Knoxville. The Vols will be looking to get back on track this weekend after suffering their first loss of the season to Georgia in Athens last Saturday. While Missouri won’t...
KNOXVILLE, TN
VolunteerCountry

Top Vols RB Target De-Commits from Kentucky

Khalifa Keith had been committed to Kentucky since July 4th, but the coveted back has now backed off of his pledge to the Wildcats. Keith has been to Knoxville two times in the last six weeks and could return as early as this weekend.  Tennessee officially offered the standout back last month, ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Four-star combo guard Cameron Carr commits to Tennessee

Four-star guard Cameron Carr committed to Tennessee on Tuesday afternoon, the top-100 player announced on social media. The 6-foot-4, 160-pound Carr is considered the No. 87 overall player in the 247Sports player rankings. He's ranked as the No. 17 combo guard and the No. 3 overall player in the state of Missouri, where he attends Link Academy.
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee basketball lands 4-star forward commit

Tennessee basketball added to what is already shaping up to be a strong 2023 recruiting class. The Vols picked up 4-star forward Cameron Carr Tuesday afternoon. The Branson, Missouri, native and Link Academy prospect picked the Vols over Kansas State, Northwestern and Virginia. He is On3’s No. 141 player in the class of 2023.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Opens As Big Favorites Against Missouri

Tennessee football opened as a 20-point favorite over Missouri Sunday, according to CircaSports. Tennessee is 7-2 against the spread this season and 3-2 against the spread in SEC play. The over has hit five times in Tennessee games this season while the under has hit four times including each of the last two weeks.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Basketball 2022-23 Season Preview

Tennessee’s men’s basketball team opens its 2022-23 season Monday night against Tennessee Tech. Expectations are high for the Vols after returning four starters and adding a pair of instant impact newcomers. The Vols went 27-8 (14-4 SEC) a season ago and was one of the best teams in the country the second half of the season.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

How to watch: Tennessee Tech vs. No. 11 Tennessee basketball

It's basketball time in Tennessee once again. Rick Barnes' 11th-ranked Volunteers officially tip off the 2022-23 season on Monday night inside of Thompson-Boling Arena against in-state foe Tennessee Tech at 7 p.m. ET. Here's how you can watch, stream or listen to tonight's game. The game will not be televised,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Tennessee-South Carolina kickoff time announced

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We now know when the Tennessee Vols will face the South Carolina Gamecocks. The game will air on ESPN at 7 p.m. or the SEC Network at 7:30 p.m., according to a tweet from the University of Tennessee. The Vols are currently 8-1 this season after taking their only loss from Georgia in Athens.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Tech @ No. 11 Tennessee: How to Watch, Key Stats, Betting Odds

Tennessee Basketball is back in Knoxville. The Volunteers return to the court on Monday night to open the season as Tennessee begins the journey of defending the 2021-2022 SEC Championship title. While some goals are still far off in the distance, the Vols have a great opportunity to start the season the right way with a win in front of the home crowd.
KNOXVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

Watch Tennessee vs. Tennessee Tech: TV channel, live stream info, start time

The #11 Tennessee Volunteers and the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 7 p.m. ET Monday at Thompson-Boling Arena. Tennessee went 27-8 last year and got to the second round of the NCAA tournament before losing to the Michigan Wolverines 76-68. Meanwhile, last year was nothing to brag about for Tennessee Tech (11-21), so the team is looking forward to a new start.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

More wildfires in Rockwood bring in firefighting efforts

Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry and local crews are working two wildland fires, one of which had been a planned burn and the other that has cropped up overnight, along westbound Interstate 40 in Roane County on Rockwood Mountain. More wildfires in Rockwood bring in firefighting …. Tennessee...
ROANE COUNTY, TN

