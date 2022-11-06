Read full article on original website
rockytopinsider.com
Everything Josh Heupel Said On SEC Coaches Teleconference Ahead Of Missouri
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel answered questions from the regional media on the SEC Coaches Teleconference Wednesday. The Vols head coach discussed his time as offensive coordinator at Missouri, bouncing back from the Georgia loss and more. Here’s everything Heupel said ahead of the matchup with the Tigers. Heupel...
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Basketball Announces Four Fall Signees
Tennessee basketball signed four members of its eighth-ranked 2023 recruiting class Wednesday. All four Tennessee commits signed with the Vols during the fall signing period instead of waiting until the spring. Rick Barnes and his staff added two four-star commits and two three-star commits. Tennessee’s recruiting class ranks No. 8...
rockytopinsider.com
Come for Tennessee-Missouri & Vol Hoops, Stay for… Nickelback?! | RTI Press Pass Podcast
The RTI Press Pass podcast is back with another loaded episode as the November calendar continues to turn. Hosts Ryan Schumpert and Ric Butler are back again and start off the Wednesday show with a quick Georgia recap before moving into the second College Football Playoff Rankings that were revealed on Tuesday night. What is Tennessee’s best route into the final four? Could LSU cause complete chaos? We discuss it all here.
saturdaydownsouth.com
TCU ranked above Tennessee? Fans, media blast Playoff committee's choice
Tennessee’s spot at the top of the College Football Playoffs rankings only lasted one week. However, falling entirely out of the top 4 has fans and media blasting the committee. Undefeated TCU out of the Big 12 jumped into the No. 4 spot after beating Texas Tech 34-24. Tennessee...
Impact Report: Tennessee Lands Massive Mauler in OL Vysen Lang
Moments ago, Tennesee landed the commitment of 2023 Pike Road (Ala.) offensive lineman Vysen Lang over LSU, Auburn and Texas. Lang went in-depth on his decision with Volunteer Country. Here is a look at what he brings to Rocky Top in this impact report. Background The 6-5, 330lbs offensive tackle ...
rockytopinsider.com
BREAKING: Three-Star Offensive Lineman Commits To Tennessee
Three-star offensive lineman Vysen Lang committed to Tennessee Tuesday evening over Auburn, LSU and Texas. The 6-foot-4, 335-pound offensive lineman also considered Arkansas and Georgia. “Go Vols, man!” Lang said in his commitment video on Instagram Live. Lang ranks as a three-star recruit and the No. 625 player in...
rockytopinsider.com
By the Numbers: Missouri @ Tennessee
The Tennessee Volunteers will host the Missouri Tigers this Saturday afternoon in the final home game of the season in Knoxville. The Vols will be looking to get back on track this weekend after suffering their first loss of the season to Georgia in Athens last Saturday. While Missouri won’t...
saturdaydownsouth.com
College Football Playoff rankings: Tennessee AD believes Vols will be in top 4 on Tuesday
Tennessee athletic director Danny White believes his team will be in the College Football Playoff top 4 on Tuesday night. Despite Tennessee’s loss to Georgia on Saturday, White believes that the Vols should be top 4 based on the ratings criteria used last week. Tennessee’s 27-13 loss against Georgia...
Top Vols RB Target De-Commits from Kentucky
Khalifa Keith had been committed to Kentucky since July 4th, but the coveted back has now backed off of his pledge to the Wildcats. Keith has been to Knoxville two times in the last six weeks and could return as early as this weekend. Tennessee officially offered the standout back last month, ...
rockytopinsider.com
Missouri Head Coach Keeping His Cards Close Before the Upcoming Tennessee Game
Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz is well aware of the challenging task at hand this weekend for his Tigers. AP No. 5 Tennessee is eagerly waiting to get back on the field after suffering their first loss of the season next weekend. And it will be Drinkwitz and the Tigers that the Vols will be hosting.
247Sports
Four-star combo guard Cameron Carr commits to Tennessee
Four-star guard Cameron Carr committed to Tennessee on Tuesday afternoon, the top-100 player announced on social media. The 6-foot-4, 160-pound Carr is considered the No. 87 overall player in the 247Sports player rankings. He's ranked as the No. 17 combo guard and the No. 3 overall player in the state of Missouri, where he attends Link Academy.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee basketball lands 4-star forward commit
Tennessee basketball added to what is already shaping up to be a strong 2023 recruiting class. The Vols picked up 4-star forward Cameron Carr Tuesday afternoon. The Branson, Missouri, native and Link Academy prospect picked the Vols over Kansas State, Northwestern and Virginia. He is On3’s No. 141 player in the class of 2023.
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Opens As Big Favorites Against Missouri
Tennessee football opened as a 20-point favorite over Missouri Sunday, according to CircaSports. Tennessee is 7-2 against the spread this season and 3-2 against the spread in SEC play. The over has hit five times in Tennessee games this season while the under has hit four times including each of the last two weeks.
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Basketball 2022-23 Season Preview
Tennessee’s men’s basketball team opens its 2022-23 season Monday night against Tennessee Tech. Expectations are high for the Vols after returning four starters and adding a pair of instant impact newcomers. The Vols went 27-8 (14-4 SEC) a season ago and was one of the best teams in the country the second half of the season.
247Sports
How to watch: Tennessee Tech vs. No. 11 Tennessee basketball
It's basketball time in Tennessee once again. Rick Barnes' 11th-ranked Volunteers officially tip off the 2022-23 season on Monday night inside of Thompson-Boling Arena against in-state foe Tennessee Tech at 7 p.m. ET. Here's how you can watch, stream or listen to tonight's game. The game will not be televised,...
wvlt.tv
Tennessee-South Carolina kickoff time announced
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We now know when the Tennessee Vols will face the South Carolina Gamecocks. The game will air on ESPN at 7 p.m. or the SEC Network at 7:30 p.m., according to a tweet from the University of Tennessee. The Vols are currently 8-1 this season after taking their only loss from Georgia in Athens.
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Tech @ No. 11 Tennessee: How to Watch, Key Stats, Betting Odds
Tennessee Basketball is back in Knoxville. The Volunteers return to the court on Monday night to open the season as Tennessee begins the journey of defending the 2021-2022 SEC Championship title. While some goals are still far off in the distance, the Vols have a great opportunity to start the season the right way with a win in front of the home crowd.
CBS Sports
Watch Tennessee vs. Tennessee Tech: TV channel, live stream info, start time
The #11 Tennessee Volunteers and the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 7 p.m. ET Monday at Thompson-Boling Arena. Tennessee went 27-8 last year and got to the second round of the NCAA tournament before losing to the Michigan Wolverines 76-68. Meanwhile, last year was nothing to brag about for Tennessee Tech (11-21), so the team is looking forward to a new start.
WATE
More wildfires in Rockwood bring in firefighting efforts
Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry and local crews are working two wildland fires, one of which had been a planned burn and the other that has cropped up overnight, along westbound Interstate 40 in Roane County on Rockwood Mountain. More wildfires in Rockwood bring in firefighting …. Tennessee...
Knoxville HQ of energy company to add new jobs after $6.6M investment
A global renewable energy company will invest millions to expand their North American headquarters in Knoxville and create 90 new jobs.
