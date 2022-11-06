Effective: 2022-11-10 00:11:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-11 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Adams; Billings; Bowman; Dunn; Golden Valley; Hettinger; McHenry; McKenzie; McLean; Mercer; Mountrail; Oliver; Pierce; Slope; Stark WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST/11 PM MST/ TONIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 12 inches, except locally higher amounts from 12 to 18 inches in parts of Oliver, Mercer, and McLean counties. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Mountrail, McHenry, Pierce, McKenzie, Dunn, Mercer, Oliver, McLean, Golden Valley, Billings, Stark, Slope, Hettinger, Bowman and Adams counties. * WHEN...Until Midnight CST/11 PM MST/ tonight. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light freezing drizzle may continue ahead of the transition to snow, resulting in a light glaze of ice.

ADAMS COUNTY, ND ・ 2 HOURS AGO