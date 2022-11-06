ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ash Jurberg

Popular grocery chain expanding in Dallas with 3 new locations

There is more good news for people in the Dallas area. Following recent H-E-B store openings, another popular grocery chain is also expanding in Dallas. Sprouts Farmers Market is known for its fresh organic produce, bulk nuts, and supplements and currently operates over 380 stores across the United States, with 61 of those in Texas.
DALLAS, TX
CW33 NewsFix

Need a furry friend? Puppies available for adoption in Dallas

Stacker compiled a list of puppies available for adoption near Dallas, Texas on Petfinder. You may also like: Highest paying jobs that require a 2 year degree in Dallas. – Breed: Great Pyrenees, Retriever (mixed) – 3 / 50Petfinder. Honey. – Gender: Female. – Breed: Pit Bull Terrier, Mixed Breed (mixed)
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

30k Pounds of Smoked Meat at BBQ Fest

30,000 pounds of smoked meat was cooked at BBQ Fest at AT&T Stadium in Arlington over the weekend, showcasing some of the best BBQ from fellow Texans and other states. “This is our first year out here at the Miller LiteHouse at AT&T stadium. We’ve got 12 world-class pitmasters from all over the country, six local folks from all around Texas, and six other teams from all around the country throughout the weekend,” said Brady Archer, director of guest experience and event programming, speaking to The Dallas Express.
ARLINGTON, TX
peoplenewspapers.com

Gingerbread Stroll Returning to Highland Park Village

The annual Gingerbread Stroll benefiting Community Partners of Dallas is returning to Highland Park Village. The elaborate gingerbread houses will be on display at various merchants across the shopping center (including Beretta Gallery, Bird Bakery, Bistro 31, ETRO, La Ligne, MARKET Highland Park, Roller Rabbit, and Trina Turk) from Nov. 18-30 and auctioned off with 100% of the proceeds going to Community Partners of Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
Ash Jurberg

The richest woman in Dallas donated $55 million this week

Margot Perot is the richest woman in Dallas and perhaps also the most generous. This week Perot and her family foundation made $55 million in donations. The first was $5 million to the Sheila and Jody Grant Children's Park at Klyde Warren Park in Dallas. The park opened on Friday, free to the public, thanks to the donation. Also, this week the family foundation gave $50 million to establish a permanent endowment at UT Southwestern Medical Center to train medical researchers.
DALLAS, TX
Thrillist

Dallas-Fort Worth’s 11 Best Restaurants for Group Dinners

‘Tis the season to be jolly, we all know that, but for everyone aside from the most introverted among us that means connecting in person with large groups of friends and family. Sure, you could have people over to hang out in your living room while snacking on takeout from one of Dallas-Fort Worth’s hottest restaurants right now. But that still requires cleaning up and having to figure out creative ways to get the last guest to leave so you can get some shut-eye. So, we recommend taking the gang out on the town—whether it’s a gaggle of gal pals, a group of guys, or a gathering with grandparents—so that somebody else can do all the hard work. All you have to do is select a wonderful place, be your charming self, and take all the credit for helping everyone create new memories over fabulous food and drink. Below are 11 of our favorite festive places for group dining across DFW.
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

Collin Creek Mall Development Update

Since Collin Creek Mall closed in 2019, there has been speculation about what would move into the area. It has recently been confirmed that the area will become available for housing and businesses. Local Profile previously reported that after Collin Creek Mall closed its doors in 2019, the city worked...
PLANO, TX
pmq.com

Texas-Style Pizza on the Rise in Dallas/Fort Worth Area

The owner of Sauce’d Pizza and BYOB credits his dad for inventing Texas-style pizza, which is “like putting a crispy garlic breadstick at the top of a slice.”. Sauce’d now has two locations in the Dallas area and is opening a third store in Fort Worth. Various...
FORT WORTH, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Local bands compete, win in Super Regionals

Three Lewisville ISD schools and Argyle competed in in the Bands of America Super Regionals in San Antonio over the weekend, and will bring home championship hardware when they return. The Bands of America San Antonio Super Regional Championship featured 82 high school marching bands in preliminary competition. A panel...
ARGYLE, TX
Gatesville Messenger

LEGACY COMES TO LIFE

EDITOR’S NOTE: The story of Cathryn Howard Coffman is told by her great-great-grandson Gerry Gieger. Gerry is a member of The Sons of the Republic of Texas and serves as President of the E.M. Daggett Chapter in Fort Worth. I am Cathryn (Howard) Coffman, daughter of Baldwin and Elizabeth...
FORT WORTH, TX
Focus Daily News

Etsy Dallas’ Jingle Bash showcases the very best in local handmade crafts

The Etsy Dallas’ Jingle Bash, presented by the Dallas Craft Collective, is one of Dallas’s longest running 100% handmade shopping events and party. It showcases the very best in local handmade apparel, bags, jewelry, home décor, accessories, art, pottery, and more. Hand-picked artists, crafters, and designers from near and far gather at the Jingle Bash for one-of-a-kind one-stop shopping. Get holiday gifts for everyone on your list and pick up a few things for yourself. The event is held November 12, 2022 from 10:30-5:00, at Gilley’s Dallas, 1135 Botham Jean Blvd., Dallas, TX 75215.
DALLAS, TX
Focus Daily News

Focus Daily News

Desoto, TX
