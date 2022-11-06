What is GSH on Bears' uniform? A tribute to an NFL coach surpassed by Dolphins' Don Shula

The Miami Dolphins and Chicago Bears face off in a legendary clash of colors in Week 10. While many Dolphins fans wish the team would make their popular throwback uniforms permanent, it's nothing compared to the torn views around the Bears' traditional look.

The Monsters of the Midway have worn navy jerseys with navy helmets and white pants with orange stripes since the 1940s, becoming one of the iconic uniform sets in the NFL. And since 1984, those uniforms have come with a unique feature: the initials GSH on the left sleeve.

Those letters are a memorial to George S. Halas, one of the founders of the league that became the NFL. He began his association with the Bears (then the Decatur Staleys) as a player, competing in 109 games over nine seasons from 1920 to 1928.

He then coached the Bears in three stints from 1930 to 1957, winning six NFL titles. He held the record with 318 regular-season wins and 324 total wins until Dolphins legend Don Shula surpassed him. Halas was part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's inaugural class in 1963.

Halas died in 1983, and the Bears put his initials on their sleeve the following season. They've been there ever since.