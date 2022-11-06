ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA



calcoastnews.com

Who are the candidates running for SLO County offices?

Who are the candidates running for public office in San Luis Obispo County, and which races are highly contested?. San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors District 2. The stakes are high for SLO County’s midterm election. Republicans and Democrats are battling for control of the SLO County Board of Supervisors.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
calcoastnews.com

SLO County election night coverage 2022

An unusually contentious election cycle, both nationally and in San Luis Obispo County, is drawing to a close.Who will have a reason to celebrate tonight and who will be drinking away their sorrows?. CalCoastNews will have live updates on the results of local races, starting shortly after the polls close...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Gibson’s lead over Jones narrows in SLO County District 2 Supervisor race

The pivotal race for San Luis Obispo County District 2 Supervisor between incumbent Bruce Gibson and challenger Bruce Jones is coming to a much-anticipated conclusion on Election Day, with the political balance of the board to be determined by the outcome. The post Gibson’s lead over Jones narrows in SLO County District 2 Supervisor race appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Paso Robles and Atascadero Awarded Broadband Grant

PASO ROBLES — The cities of Paso Robles and Atascadero were recently awarded a $200,000 grant from the California Public Utilities Commission for the North County Broadband Strategic Plan. The grant is for costs related to the development of broadband network projects to benefit unserved or underserved Californians. Paso...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Calaveras Enterprise

Former Calaveras Saddle Queen crowned Miss Rodeo California 2023

McKensey Middleton, a Calaveras County native and former Saddle Queen, took the title of Miss Rodeo California 2023 at the three-day pageant and competition at the Cal Poly SLO Rodeo Arena in San Luis Obispo last month. Beating out competitors from all over the state, Middleton was crowned Miss Rodeo...
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Single-family house sells for $1.6 million in Paso Robles

A spacious house built in 2005 located in the 600 block of Amanda Way in Paso Robles has a new owner. The 3,488-square-foot property was sold on Oct. 24, 2022. The $1,625,000 purchase price works out to $466 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage, and three parking spaces. The unit sits on a 2.3-acre lot.
PASO ROBLES, CA

