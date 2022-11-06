Read full article on original website
SLO County voters have spoken. Here’s our recap of the good, the bad and the weird
Students were among the biggest winners of the mid-term election. | OPINION
kcbx.org
General Election 2022: Candidate reactions, turnout numbers and updated results for the Central Coast
Election Day is over, but there's still a while to go before Central Coast election results are final. KCBX News has an update on local candidate reactions, turnout numbers and preliminary results. SLO County District 2 supervisor race. In San Luis Obispo County, one of the main races to watch...
calcoastnews.com
Who are the candidates running for SLO County offices?
Who are the candidates running for public office in San Luis Obispo County, and which races are highly contested?. San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors District 2. The stakes are high for SLO County’s midterm election. Republicans and Democrats are battling for control of the SLO County Board of Supervisors.
kcbx.org
General Election 2022: Preliminary results for Central Coast races
— Final Unofficial Election Night Results — updated 5:30a.m. This year, four candidates are running to be San Luis Obispo’s newest city council members. With two seats available, Emily Francis, Joe Benson, James Papp and Incumbent Michelle Shoresman are running. With about 28% of the votes in, incumbent...
calcoastnews.com
SLO County election night coverage 2022
An unusually contentious election cycle, both nationally and in San Luis Obispo County, is drawing to a close.Who will have a reason to celebrate tonight and who will be drinking away their sorrows?. CalCoastNews will have live updates on the results of local races, starting shortly after the polls close...
What happened while you were sleeping: Final SLO County Election Night results
Here’s what we know so far about SLO County results for the 2022 general election.
Gibson’s lead over Jones narrows in SLO County District 2 Supervisor race
The pivotal race for San Luis Obispo County District 2 Supervisor between incumbent Bruce Gibson and challenger Bruce Jones is coming to a much-anticipated conclusion on Election Day, with the political balance of the board to be determined by the outcome. The post Gibson’s lead over Jones narrows in SLO County District 2 Supervisor race appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Election Night results: SLO County Supervisor District 2
The race for San Luis Obispo County District 2 Supervisor came down to a runoff between current supervisor Bruce Gibson and challenger Bruce Jones.
Stewart cruising to reelection as SLO mayor; Shoresman and Francis ahead for City Council
Incumbent Mayor Erica Stewart took a commanding lead Tuesday evening. Here’s a look at where the candidates stand in early returns.
calcoastnews.com
Voter reports alleged misconduct by poll workers in San Luis Obispo
After poll workers at a multiple polling places in San Luis Obispo County refused to provide voters ballots, several voters contacted both the SLO County Clerk Recorder and the FBI regarding the worker’s failures to follow election laws. Voters are permitted to vote at the polls, and many exchange...
47 candidates are battling for SLO County school board seats. Here’s who’s ahead
Newcomers were taking early leads over incumbents in many of the races.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Denise Hippach Becomes Santa Barbara County's First African American Judge
On October 31, 2022 at 3:00 p.m., Presiding Judge Gustavo E. Lavayen administered the oath of office to Denise M. Hippach, the newest member of the Santa Barbara Superior Court Bench in Dept. 6 of the Superior Court in Santa Maria, CA. Governor Newsom made the appointment on October 7,...
Paso Robles and Atascadero Awarded Broadband Grant
PASO ROBLES — The cities of Paso Robles and Atascadero were recently awarded a $200,000 grant from the California Public Utilities Commission for the North County Broadband Strategic Plan. The grant is for costs related to the development of broadband network projects to benefit unserved or underserved Californians. Paso...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Vehicle crashed into SLO County Elections Office as workers were counting ballots
While elections workers were counting ballots inside of the Clerk-Recorder’s Office on Tuesday night, two Hondas collided on the street outside — resulting in at least one crashing into a pillar connected to the building, SLO Police Department Lt. Jason Dickel said. At about 11 p.m., a Honda...
2 stormy days brought much-needed rain to SLO County. Here’s how much your area got
Here’s what weather you can expect for the rest of the week.
More SLO County Democrats have voted than Republicans so far. Here’s a look at turnout
About 30% of SLO County voters have returned their ballots so far.
Calaveras Enterprise
Former Calaveras Saddle Queen crowned Miss Rodeo California 2023
McKensey Middleton, a Calaveras County native and former Saddle Queen, took the title of Miss Rodeo California 2023 at the three-day pageant and competition at the Cal Poly SLO Rodeo Arena in San Luis Obispo last month. Beating out competitors from all over the state, Middleton was crowned Miss Rodeo...
City of San Luis Obispo looking to purify contaminated well water
City of San Luis Obispo water resource officials are taking steps to flush out groundwater that has been contaminated with dry cleaning chemicals.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Single-family house sells for $1.6 million in Paso Robles
A spacious house built in 2005 located in the 600 block of Amanda Way in Paso Robles has a new owner. The 3,488-square-foot property was sold on Oct. 24, 2022. The $1,625,000 purchase price works out to $466 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage, and three parking spaces. The unit sits on a 2.3-acre lot.
100,000 gallons of SLO County drinking water drained after storage facility break-in
An employee discovered a cut lock and vandalized fence on Monday, SLO County officials said.
