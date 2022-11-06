ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Joe Gibbs Racing Announces the Death of Co-Owner Coy Gibbs

By Jonathan Howard
 3 days ago

Joe Gibbs Racing has come out with the news that NASCAR fans were hoping they wouldn’t hear. Coy Gibbs died last night. Coy is the son of team founder and owner Joe Gibbs and was co-owner of JGR. He was the father of driver Ty Gibbs.

Of course, it was announced earlier today that Ty Gibbs would not race in the Cup Series finale scheduled for Sunday. Ty won the Xfinity Series Championship on Saturday night. The entire NASCAR world mourns the death of Coy Gibbs and is sending thoughts and prayers to the Gibbs family and organization during this time.

During the late morning and early afternoon, some drivers tweeted about Coy Gibbs indirectly leading many fans to wonder what was happening. When it was announced that Ty Gibbs would not race today at Phoenix, that’s when folks feared the worst.

However, the announcement shocked the NASCAR world. Coy was only 49 years old and was a staple in the organization. This news coming right after Ty won the Xfinity Series championship makes it feel even more tragic.

Not only did Coy Gibbs play a big part in helping run the Joe Gibbs Racing organization with his father, he also raced. In the early 2000s, Coy gave the Truck Series and Xfinity Series a try. He did well in trucks, finishing with 21 top tens and finishing 10th in the standings in 2001 and 2002.

JGR Drivers Remember Coy Gibbs

There were a couple of Joe Gibbs Racing drivers that took to Twitter to express their feelings about Coy Gibbs and his death. This can’t be an easy time to get in a car and drive for 312 miles in Phoenix. But, there’s still a job to do. Denny Hamlin summed it up well .

“Today we will do what we don’t want to do, but we will unite as a family and race for the name on our chest.” Hamlin has spent his entire Cup Series career with JGR and has known Coy Gibbs for that entire time.

Kyle Busch also went online to express his sympathies. Today had enough emotions packed into it with it being his last race with Gibbs. Now, it means something else entirely.

“Words can’t describe this day. Today was already going to be tough enough but it’s even more gut-wrenching now. Heartbroken.”

No other way to describe it.

Donna Sullivan
3d ago

Not a fan of this sport any longer, but this is sad news indeed...feel bad for the family...the son wins a Championship and loses his dad the same night...dang!

Harley Brittain
3d ago

So sorry for your loss Gibbs Family. I don't understand why Joe is at the track??? That's just not right.🙄Sill...So sorry for your loss my God help you through.

Danny Holbrooks
3d ago

I am very sorry to hear that Coy passed, I pray for Coy s wife and the other children for their dad, Joe and Coy s mother and other family members, God bless you and your family Coy Gibbs.

Outsider.com

