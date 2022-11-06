Olivia Attwood has broken her silence following reports that she left the I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! jungle on Monday (7 November). Taking to Instagram, Olivia's loved ones wrote on her behalf: "To say Olivia is heartbroken would be an understatement, she dreamed of doing I'm a Celeb for years, and was absolutely loving every second of the show and throwing herself into jungle life feet first (just as we knew she would).

