Why I'm a Celeb star Boy George always wears hats
Have you ever wondered why I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here contestant Boy George is always wearing those notably large hats?. Ever since he hit the big time with his band Culture Club, the singer has been known for his unique dress sense and he has no plans to change things up before heading into the jungle this year.
I’m A Celeb star Boy George's goddaughter is a famous reality TV star
I'm A Celebrity contestant Boy George has some friends in high places after living a life in the limelight. And it turns out that the 'Karma Chameleon' singer is the godfather of Big Brother icon Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace. Aisleyne got her TV start back in 2006 when she joined the Channel...
Olivia Attwood's fiance speaks out after she's forced to quit I'm A Celebrity
Olivia Attwood's fiancé has spoken out after the I'm a Celeb contestant was forced to quit the show due to health reasons. The Love Island finalist said farewell to the camp after spending just a day in the Australian jungle. The 31-year-old had to withdraw from the reality programme...
I'm a Celeb's Owen Warner has a sweet secret signal if he misses his mum
This year’s I’m A Celebrity kicked off with a bang last night (6 November) and it’s safe to say we’re in for an action-packed season. One of the episode’s most hilarious moments came courtesy of Hollyoaks star Owen Warner, who purposely poked himself in the eye upon Sue Cleaver’s advice.
I’m a Celeb medic explains why contestants wear red socks
It's that time of year again - I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! returns to our screens in the UK tonight, with a bunch of famous faces entering the Australian jungle. With the reality TV show returning to Australia for the first time since 2019, we thought we'd revisit one of the most common questions from viewers - why do all the campmates wear red socks?
'Angry and defensive' Jessica Simpson finally addresses concerning video
Jessica Simpson has hit back at her online critics after she faced backlash for a now-viral advert she starred in for Pottery Barn. The 'Take My Breath Away' singer, 42, did not take lightly to comments about her appearance and behaviour in the advert, which was uploaded to Instagram on 4 November.
Final series of 'the best show on TV' has finally landed on Netflix
Netflix fans are rejoicing after the fourth season of the 'best show on TV' landed on Netflix today. Manifest first launched in 2018 on NBC, telling the story of a group of strangers who all end up on the same flight from Jamaica to New York. When it lands -...
Nick Cannon confirms he's expecting his twelfth child with stunning photoshoot
Nick Cannon has confirmed he is expecting his 12th child with a stunning photoshoot, in which he cradles and kisses the baby’s bump. Cannon has already fathered 10 children, but recently it was confirmed that baby mama Abby De La Rosa – with whom the presenter shares twins – was pregnant again.
Hilary Duff pays tribute to Aaron Carter following child star’s shock death
Hilary Duff has paid tribute to Aaron Carter after the singer tragically died age 34. The news of his death was confirmed by a representative of Carter's team on Saturday (5 November) after Los Angeles police officers found his body at his home in Lancaster, California. Carter's family are now...
Olivia Attwood breaks silence following sudden I'm A Celebrity departure
Olivia Attwood has broken her silence following reports that she left the I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! jungle on Monday (7 November). Taking to Instagram, Olivia's loved ones wrote on her behalf: "To say Olivia is heartbroken would be an understatement, she dreamed of doing I'm a Celeb for years, and was absolutely loving every second of the show and throwing herself into jungle life feet first (just as we knew she would).
I'm a Celeb's Charlene White opens up about 'insecurities' over jungle shower scenes
Loose Women's Charlene White has opened up about stripping off for shower scenes, as she entered the I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! jungle on Sunday. Charlene, 42, was praised on Sunday evening as she took part in her first challenge before even entering the jungle. Along with former...
Selena Gomez's mum shares heartbreaking reason she refuses to watch new documentary
Selena Gomez's mother has spoken out about why she hasn't been able to watch her daughter's documentary yet. The Wizards of Waverley Place actor - who has since gone on to become a successful singer - recently released her first documentary on Apple TV+ titled, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me.
Pregnant Hooters server says her big belly fetches over $400 in tips
There's a fetish for just about everything, and now one pregnant Hooters server has revealed that her big belly is bagging her some serious tips. Taking to TikTok, Tay B, 21, explained that she's making some serious dollar at the famous diner for her belly and not her, well, hooters.
Cher, 76, confirms relationship with 36-year-old toyboy boyfriend
Singer Cher has confirmed she’s in a relationship with a 36-year-old, having shut down any concerns about their romance on social media. Cher, 76, was previously married to Sonny Bono until 1975, later tying the knot with Gregg Allman before divorcing in 1979. Now she’s confirmed she’s happily dating...
I’m a Celebrity viewers are not impressed at Boy George’s comments
I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! viewers were not impressed with Boy George's comments towards Charlene White during Tuesday evening's episode, with some even calling for him to leave. Tensions began to rise in the jungle during Tuesday's episode, as the camp started preparing a meal of kangaroo sausages...
I’m A Celebrity viewers baffled at Owen asking if Royal Family's Zara Tindall is Australian
I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! viewers were left baffled on Monday (7 November) evening, after Hollyoaks star Owen Warner asked Mike Tindall if wife Zara is Australian. Owen, 23, was sitting in camp with Mike and Babatúndé Aléshé, who asked him how he met his wife, Zara.
The Good Karma Hospital has been axed after four series
The Good Karma Hospital has been axed after four series, leaving fans absolutely gutted to lose their favourite ‘easy viewing’ hit. The ITV drama follows a disillusioned junior doctor called Ruby (Amrita Acharia) who decides to leave to UK to make a fresh start in South India, taking a job in the under resourced Good Karma Hospital run by English expat Lydia (Amanda Redman).
Olivia Culpo says she was left with 'no sense of identity' after split from Nick Jones
Olivia Culpo has spoken out about her past relationship with ex-boyfriend Nick Jonas, explaining how she felt she had 'no sense of identity' after they broke up. Discussing the relationship during the premiere of her new reality show, The Culpo Sisters - which Olivia stars in alongside sisters Sophia and Aurora - Olivia explained how she felt after the pair broke up.
Rebel Wilson, 42, announces she's welcomed a baby girl via surrogate
Rebel Wilson has announced she's just become a mum after welcoming her baby daughter via surrogate. Taking to Instagram to announce the happy news, Rebel, 42, wrote: "Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate. "I can’t even describe the...
Fans praise Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz for 'ageing with grace' in new photo
People are showering Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore with praise after they shared a picture together, with fans declaring the Hollywood stars are 'ageing with grace’. The long-time pals starred together in the Charlie’s Angels film reboots in 2000 and 2003 respectively and their friendship has gone from strength-to-strength ever since.
