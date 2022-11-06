Smithville driver was allegedly intoxicated when she struck and killed 3-year-old

A Smithville driver was allegedly intoxicated when she struck and killed a 3-year-old girl Friday night, according to authorities.

Lacy James, 33, was arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated and killing another and driving while suspended, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol arrest report . She allegedly hit and killed a 3-year-old girl just after 11 p.m. while reversing her 2014 Ford F150 near 8 Jolisa Court, according to a crash report .

The girl was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead.

James sustained minor injuries, according to the highway patrol.