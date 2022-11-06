See photos from the 44th Peter Anderson Festival in downtown Ocean Springs

Crowds descended on downtown Ocean Springs on Sunday for the 44th annual Peter Anderson Arts and Crafts Festival.

The event, which takes place over two days, got off to a stormy start on Saturday as rain poured on a small crowd of festival-goers willing to ride out the weather. But Sunday brought sunny skies, warm temperatures and crowded streets.

The Peter Anderson Festival is the region’s largest arts festival and features artists and vendors selling a range of art pieces, clothing and food from all over the United States. At least 300 vendors participated this year.

Last year, the festival welcomed around 150,000 people and 400 artists.

Take a look at photos from this year’s event.

People walk among tents selling art along Government Street during the Peter Anderson Festival in Ocean Springs on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. Hannah Ruhoff/AP

The Dauphin Street Stompers, a New Orleans jazz group, perform on Government Street during the Peter Anderson Festival in Ocean Springs on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. Hannah Ruhoff/AP

People and pets walk among tents selling art along Government Street during the Peter Anderson Festival in Ocean Springs on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. Hannah Ruhoff/AP

Laura Adams, a vendor selling hats, helps Kelly Mrozek, of Spanish Fort, AL, find the perfect hat during the Peter Anderson Festival in Ocean Springs on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. Hannah Ruhoff/AP

Metal signs for sale during the Peter Anderson Festival in Ocean Springs on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. Hannah Ruhoff/AP

People walk among tents selling art along Government Street during the Peter Anderson Festival in Ocean Springs on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. Hannah Ruhoff/AP

A customer admires flamingos made of PVC pipe for sale during the Peter Anderson Festival in Ocean Springs on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. Hannah Ruhoff/AP

People walk among tents selling art along Washington Avenue during the Peter Anderson Festival in Ocean Springs on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. Hannah Ruhoff/AP

Winnie, a 15-year-old Chihuahua, hangs out of her owner, Mark Carrol’s backpack during the Peter Anderson Festival in Ocean Springs on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. Hannah Ruhoff/AP

Juli Juneau, a vendor, poses with glass ornaments she’s selling during the Peter Anderson Festival in Ocean Springs on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. Hannah Ruhoff/AP

Brittany Villers, of St. Martin, admires jewelry for sale during the Peter Anderson Festival in Ocean Springs on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. Hannah Ruhoff/AP

People walk among tents selling art along Government Street during the Peter Anderson Festival in Ocean Springs on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. Hannah Ruhoff/AP

A couple bosses through dyed artisan fabrics during the Peter Anderson Festival in Ocean Springs on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. Hannah Ruhoff/AP

Jackson Perez, 10, of Vancleave, looks through a kaleidoscope for sale at KaleidoArt during the Peter Anderson Festival in Ocean Springs on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. Hannah Ruhoff/AP

Patrons admire metal fountains for sale during the Peter Anderson Festival in Ocean Springs on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. Hannah Ruhoff/AP

Vases decorated with facial expressions for sale during the Peter Anderson Festival in Ocean Springs on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. Hannah Ruhoff/AP