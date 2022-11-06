See photos from the 44th Peter Anderson Festival in downtown Ocean Springs
By Hannah Ruhoff
Biloxi Sun Herald
3 days ago
Crowds descended on downtown Ocean Springs on Sunday for the 44th annual Peter Anderson Arts and Crafts Festival.
The event, which takes place over two days, got off to a stormy start on Saturday as rain poured on a small crowd of festival-goers willing to ride out the weather. But Sunday brought sunny skies, warm temperatures and crowded streets.
The Peter Anderson Festival is the region’s largest arts festival and features artists and vendors selling a range of art pieces, clothing and food from all over the United States. At least 300 vendors participated this year.
Last year, the festival welcomed around 150,000 people and 400 artists.
