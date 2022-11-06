ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean Springs, MS

See photos from the 44th Peter Anderson Festival in downtown Ocean Springs

By Hannah Ruhoff
Biloxi Sun Herald
Biloxi Sun Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XUHWO_0j0vtdEO00

Crowds descended on downtown Ocean Springs on Sunday for the 44th annual Peter Anderson Arts and Crafts Festival.

The event, which takes place over two days, got off to a stormy start on Saturday as rain poured on a small crowd of festival-goers willing to ride out the weather. But Sunday brought sunny skies, warm temperatures and crowded streets.

The Peter Anderson Festival is the region’s largest arts festival and features artists and vendors selling a range of art pieces, clothing and food from all over the United States. At least 300 vendors participated this year.

Last year, the festival welcomed around 150,000 people and 400 artists.

Take a look at photos from this year’s event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lOsEI_0j0vtdEO00
People walk among tents selling art along Government Street during the Peter Anderson Festival in Ocean Springs on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. Hannah Ruhoff/AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45u22u_0j0vtdEO00
The Dauphin Street Stompers, a New Orleans jazz group, perform on Government Street during the Peter Anderson Festival in Ocean Springs on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. Hannah Ruhoff/AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35SslF_0j0vtdEO00
People and pets walk among tents selling art along Government Street during the Peter Anderson Festival in Ocean Springs on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. Hannah Ruhoff/AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WQnGt_0j0vtdEO00
Laura Adams, a vendor selling hats, helps Kelly Mrozek, of Spanish Fort, AL, find the perfect hat during the Peter Anderson Festival in Ocean Springs on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. Hannah Ruhoff/AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JDd6f_0j0vtdEO00
Metal signs for sale during the Peter Anderson Festival in Ocean Springs on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. Hannah Ruhoff/AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CyudR_0j0vtdEO00
People walk among tents selling art along Government Street during the Peter Anderson Festival in Ocean Springs on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. Hannah Ruhoff/AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32aCFk_0j0vtdEO00
A customer admires flamingos made of PVC pipe for sale during the Peter Anderson Festival in Ocean Springs on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. Hannah Ruhoff/AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AXsb8_0j0vtdEO00
People walk among tents selling art along Washington Avenue during the Peter Anderson Festival in Ocean Springs on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. Hannah Ruhoff/AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DowRk_0j0vtdEO00
Winnie, a 15-year-old Chihuahua, hangs out of her owner, Mark Carrol’s backpack during the Peter Anderson Festival in Ocean Springs on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. Hannah Ruhoff/AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yLcko_0j0vtdEO00
Juli Juneau, a vendor, poses with glass ornaments she’s selling during the Peter Anderson Festival in Ocean Springs on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. Hannah Ruhoff/AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oPKbg_0j0vtdEO00
Brittany Villers, of St. Martin, admires jewelry for sale during the Peter Anderson Festival in Ocean Springs on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. Hannah Ruhoff/AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cm2yd_0j0vtdEO00
People walk among tents selling art along Government Street during the Peter Anderson Festival in Ocean Springs on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. Hannah Ruhoff/AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G5alO_0j0vtdEO00
A couple bosses through dyed artisan fabrics during the Peter Anderson Festival in Ocean Springs on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. Hannah Ruhoff/AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mo2EA_0j0vtdEO00
Jackson Perez, 10, of Vancleave, looks through a kaleidoscope for sale at KaleidoArt during the Peter Anderson Festival in Ocean Springs on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. Hannah Ruhoff/AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sRyLP_0j0vtdEO00
Patrons admire metal fountains for sale during the Peter Anderson Festival in Ocean Springs on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. Hannah Ruhoff/AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hklPS_0j0vtdEO00
Vases decorated with facial expressions for sale during the Peter Anderson Festival in Ocean Springs on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. Hannah Ruhoff/AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BG79i_0j0vtdEO00
Patrick Rosado walks down Washington Avenue with his snakes Triton and Zeus during the Peter Anderson Festival in Ocean Springs on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. Hannah Ruhoff/AP

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NOLA.com

Remember the fun of drive-in movies? One’s about to open again in South Mississippi

Those who remember going to one of the many drive-in movies in South Mississippi are about to get a piece of their childhood back. John Watzke is still kicking around names for his drive-in theater as his crews work to clear the lot along U.S. 90 in Hancock County. It’s next to Shady Acres RV Park and about 1,000 feet west of the big Silver Slipper sign, on the north side of the highway.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Biloxi moves forward with Popp’s Ferry extension to Coliseum

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A road project in the talks for about five years is now a step closer to beginning. The city of Biloxi secured more financial support on Monday for the extension of Popp’s Ferry Road to Highway 90. It’s a win for the Mississippi Coast Coliseum...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Ocean Springs church hosts Veterans Day service

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - One church congregation devoted their service to all veterans on Sunday. Grace Baptist Church in Ocean Springs hosted its annual Veterans Day Recognition Service. The church choir sand songs in dedication, and then the pastor took the stage for a special message. Long-time church member...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WLOX

Pascagoula pastor receives AARP 2022 Andrus award

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A long-time pastor in Pascagoula was recognized for his service in the community. It was a big night for a special award. The AARP 2022 ceremony highlighted familiar faces who serve the community. This year’s recipient of the Andrus Award is the Rev. Larry G. Hawkins....
PASCAGOULA, MS
wxxv25.com

Bay St. Louis man charged with aggravated DUI in traffic fatality

A Bay St. Louis man is behind bars, charged with DUI causing death as a result of a Monday night crash. Waveland Police Chief Mike Prendergast said 46-year-old James Clyde Holmes Jr. was taken to Hancock County jail. In addition to the DUI causing death, Holmes also was charged with DUI first offense, driving with a suspended license and no proof of insurance. His bond was set at $25,500.
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
WKRG News 5

Voters reject medical marijuana growth, sale in George County

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – George County will still not allow medical marijuana businesses after voters signaled their disinterest Tuesday. Unofficial results show 52.3% of voters said no to allowing growing facilities, 52.1% were against cannabis sales in the county. George County supervisors previously voted to opt out of the state law signed in February […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
Biloxi Sun Herald

Biloxi Sun Herald

Biloxi, MS
6K+
Followers
156
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

As recognized with the 2006 Pulitzer Gold Medal for Public Service for its coverage of Hurricane Katrina, the Sun Herald is dedicated to telling the stories of the diverse communities comprising the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The area is known for its seafood, shipbuilding and tourism. The Mississippi Coast is home to 12 major casino resort properties, Keesler Air Force Base, the electronic and cyber warfare training center of the U.S. Air Force and the headquarters of the famed “HurricaneHunters;” the US Naval Construction Battalion Center, home to the Altantic Seabees; and NASA’s John C. Stennis Space Center.

 https://www.sunherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy