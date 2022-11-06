ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outsider.com

Dolly Parton Proves The Sky is the Limit as She Performs New Rock Song at Induction Ceremony

By Emily Morgan
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04fHs3_0j0vqftD00
Photo by: Jeff Kravitz / Contributor

Is there anything Dolly Parton can’t do? Once again, the queen of country music proved her career has no bounds as she performed her new rock song during her induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

She closed the induction ceremony with a new song titled “Rockin'” on November 5. Then, of course, the “Jolene” singer came out dressed to the nines, donning a leather outfit. She definitely looked the part as she strummed a rhinestone-covered electric guitar— a nice change from her typical acoustic guitar stylings.

“And you thought I couldn’t rock!” she exclaimed to the crowd before she blew attendees away with her out-of-the-ordinary performance.

Dolly Parton later told outlets that she’d written “Rockin'” specifically to play in Los Angeles.

“It’s a fine little song, and it’s real rock-y, so I’ll have something fun to play off of, to ease some of the tension.” The lyrics reference many of the genre’s earliest icons, after which Parton gave attendees some licks on a burner of a solo.

Earlier in the evening, Americana artist Brandi Carlile and P!nk joined Parton for an opening rendition of her classic, “Coat of Many Colors.” Sheryl Crow also covered “9 to 5” with Zac Brown.

They closed out Parton’s portion of the show with a star-studded rendition of her iconic song “Jolene.” Parton was also joined by fellow 2022 inductees Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Simon Le Bon, Rob Halford, and Eurythmics.

Dolly Parton inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame after initially turning down the nomination

In addition, Bruce Springsteen came on stage to pay tribute to the late Jerry Lee Lewis. He performed his classics such as “High School Hop” and “Great Balls of Fire” alongside John Mellencamp.

Previously, when Parton was nominated for the honor, she requested her name be removed from the ballot. At the time she said she didn’t feel she had earned a place in the hall of legends.

“I really do not want votes to be split because of me,” she said at the time. “So I must respectfully bow out.” However, the event’s organizers refused to take her name off the ballot.

Parton later said that if she was inducted, she would “accept gracefully. “I, of all people, would never want to stir up any kind of controversy, I am not that person,” she said. “But also I am not the kind of person to avoid the truth of how I’m feeling about a thing.”

Parton has previously mentioned she intends to make a rock-centered record that will most likely include “Rockin’.” She’s also expressed an interest in collaborating with other legends on the album.

“My husband is a big hard rock ‘n’ roll fan. For years I thought, ‘One of these days I’d like to do an album mainly just for him, just to kind of do it,'” she said. “When I got nominated, I thought, ‘Why not just go ahead and do it while the iron’s hot? Maybe have some of the greats, the legends of rock ‘n’ roll sing along with me.”

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Dolly Parton Officially Inducted Into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame: ‘I’m a Rockstar Now’

On Nov. 5, Dolly Parton added another title to her laundry list of accolades. During the evening, the country music icon was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. She was inducted alongside fellow inductees such as Eminem, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Eurythmics, Lionel Richie, and Carly Simon. In addition, Judas Priest and Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis will join the Rock Hall with the “award for musical excellence.”
TENNESSEE STATE
HollywoodLife

Dolly Parton Is Fabulous In Black Dress With Silver Chains At The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Ceremony

After Dolly Parton was involved in a bit of a controversy surrounding her induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the legendary country singer appeared to brush it off like a professional and show up to the ceremony looking like a billion bucks! The “Jolene” hitmaker, 76, arrived at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday, Oct. 5 rocking a fabulous black dress embellished with chains and fringe, as she took over the red carpet alongside her 13 fellow nominees, including Eminem, Lionel Richie, Duran Duran, Pat Benatar and Carly Simon.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rolling Stone

Dolly Parton Sings All-Star ‘Jolene’ With Pink, Brandi Carlile, and…Rob Halford?!…at Rock Hall Induction

Dolly Parton capped off her induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with a performance of her signature song, “Jolene.” The country icon didn’t go it alone: Brandi Carlile, Sheryl Crow, Annie Lennox, Pat Benatar, and Pink — who inducted Parton — were among the all-star cast joining her onstage. But the real wild card was the “Metal God” himself, Rob Halford, who was also inducted into the Rock Hall with his band Judas Priest.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Eminem & Daughter Hailie Jade, 26, Bond At Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Rehearsals: Rare Photos

Eminem and his gorgeous 26-year-old daughter Hailie Jade were spotted together in a rare public appearance on Friday, Oct. 4 in Los Angeles. The stylish duo attended rehearsals at the Microsoft Theater for the rapper’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, which took place the following evening, and included fellow inductees Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie and Carly Simon.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Ok Magazine

Gwen Stefani Slammed For 'The Voice' Look: 'The Lengths You’ll Go To Grasp For Attention Is Remarkable'

Eek! Gwen Stefani's outfit choice for the Halloween installment of The Voice had fans talking for all the wrong reasons. On Monday, October 31, the “Hollaback Girl” artist hit the stage of the long-running NBC singing competition series sporting a unique look, pairing what appears to be a patent leather crop tank top with a pair of blue jeans that freatured several flowy, cream-colored details — including a second ruched waistband.
womenworking.com

Country Singer Toby Keith’s journey with Stomach Cancer-Prayers to his Family

Country singer Toby Keith revealed in an Instagram post in June 2022 that he had been battling stomach cancer for 6 months, per People. “I’ve spent the last six months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery,” he explained. “So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax.”
Taste of Country

Scotty McCreery’s Baby Boy’s Name Explained

Scotty McCreery introduced his fans to Merrick Avery McCreery on Tuesday (Oct. 25). Wife Gabi delivered the baby boy on Oct. 24 at 4:34AM in Raleigh, N.C., and fans immediately noticed the unusual name choice. "I'm no longer the last male McCreery," the singer says, celebrating. Gabi's father is also...
RALEIGH, NC
Outsider.com

Leslie Jordan Cause of Death: Coroner’s Office Releases Statement

The entertainment world suffered a loss earlier this week as beloved actor and comedian, Leslie Jordan, lost his life in a deadly car accident Monday morning (October 24) in a Los Angeles neighborhood. Now, the Los Angeles coroner’s office is determining the Will and Grace star’s cause of death. Listing the actor’s cause of death as “deferred” on Wednesday, (October 27).
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Are So Cute Holding Hands At The Matrix Awards In NYC: Photos

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton proved they are the ultimate relationship goal once again when they showed up to the Matrix Awards in New York City on Wednesday, Oct. 26. The “Hollaback Girl” singer and her country music star husband were all smiles as they held hands making their way into the Zeigfeld Ballroom for the annual ceremony held to celebrate women in the field of communications. Rocking a pink floral minidress and gold boots, Gwen was a fashion moment while Blake kept it cool in a black suit jacket, vest and jeans.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

581K+
Followers
65K+
Post
231M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy