Kansas City, MO

Chiefs’ Travis Kelce Thinks Russell Wilson Is ‘Trolling’ Everyone With His ‘Nonsense’

By Hunter Miller
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
(Photo via Getty Images / Justin Edmonds / Stringer)

Travis Kelce might’ve just hit the nail on the head when it comes to what Russell Wilson has been up to this season. The NFL QB has been the center of attention for much of the season, and not necessarily for good reason. But while his behavior might be a little peculiar to some, Chiefs star Kelce thinks it’s all part of a game that Wilson is playing.

During a segment on his podcast, “New Heights With Jason and Travis Kelce,” Travis tells his NFL star brother what he thinks is really going on with Wilson. In particular, Kelce addressed Wilson’s comments on spending much of his time on an 8-hour flight to London for the Broncos’ overseas matchup against the Jaguars in Week 8.

“I was on the plane, first two hours of the eight-hour flight here I was watching film, watching all the cutups and everything else, and then for the next four hours I was doing treatment on the plane,” Wilson said, via Pro Football Talk. “I was walking up and down the aisle, everybody else was knocked out, I was doing high knees, working my legs and everything else, making sure I was ready to rock. That was good. Then I fell asleep for one hour and I watched film for the rest. I felt good to go.”

Is Russell Wilson Just Trolling the World Right Now? Travis Kelce Thinks So

As for Travis Kelce, he thinks Wilson is straight-up trolling everybody with these kinds of “shenanigans.”

“I honestly feel like he just trolls us with this nonsense,” Travis said. “Did you see his interview when he explained what he was doing? He was smiling, like mischievously, the entire time about what he was doing on the plane. I think there’s a little bit of him trolling and just loves to see the world just absolutely rip him a new one on social media.”

Travis says he also would’ve given Wilson a little taste of his own medicine had he been on the same flight. “If he’s doing that, I’m doing everything to just mess with him since he’s doing all these shenanigans on the plane,” Kelce said.

Comments / 21

Rando Calrissian
3d ago

if only it were true. he really has no idea how corny he looks. he has no internal social barometer to know how tone deaf and corny most of his social media nonsense is

Reply
7
Broderick Russell
2d ago

RUSSELL WILSON Did Not TAKE US I MEAN THE SEAHAW TO THE SUPER BOWLS THE WHOLE TEAM Did AS Y'ALL SEE THAT'S WHAT PEOPLE DOESN'T SEEM TO UNDERSTAND THERE'S NO I IN TEAM

Reply
2
Claudeus Adkins
2d ago

How can he be what your saying when he took Seattle to the playoffs 9 times out of ten yearsWe know in Denver what solid qb play means. We had 2 HOF that was second to none. Well maybe the goat Brady it'll be along time before anyone can match he's the best ever. Look what he did yesterday how old is he 30 lol not bad for a old man. I think Wilson will shut up a lot of people he's has that winning pedigree. we've been in every game and lost a lot of starters to injuries on the ol and our best RBwe should be able to sneak up on some in the second half of the season. It's a young new team and coaching staff the orange and blue will be back in the win column soon die hard bronco fan for 62 years

Reply(4)
2
 

