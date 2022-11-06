ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Comments / 9

Randy
3d ago

Why does the headline say Outside the Gator Store, but the article indicates across from the Gator Store????? Write this correctly or go back to school.

Reply(1)
6
Squad 51 KMG 365
3d ago

this headline, and story are so poorly written. surely a 3rd year journalism major can write better than this.

Reply(1)
12
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
alachuachronicle.com

Newberry shooting this morning determined to be self-defense

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – According to Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ASO), a 911 call was received today at 9:24 a.m. in reference to a fatal shooting in the Watermelon Pond area of Newberry. At this time, investigators have determined that two neighbors were in a dispute when one neighbor shot the other one.
NEWBERRY, FL
WCJB

Woman shoots and kills neighbor in Southwest Alachua County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies say one person was killed in a shooting in Southwest Alachua County. According to sheriff’s office officials, the shooting happened before 10 a.m. on Southwest 87th Avenue. They say two neighbors got into an argument that ended in shots fired.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

One person in Gainesville is dead after a shooting

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police are investigating a deadly shooting on NE 22nd St. Around 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to a report of a man with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he died.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Police investigate deadly shooting in Northeast Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officers are in Northeast Gainesville searching for a gunman after a man was shot and killed on Tuesday afternoon. Gainesville Police officers say units searched the area of 100 Northeast 22nd Street after a man was shot multiple times. Officers say when they arrived on the scene they found a man with gunshot wounds.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Santa Fe College Police Department will hold Run with the Cops

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A morning of fitness and fun at Santa Fe College. Run with the Cops returns to the college track on the northwest campus on Wednesday. The track is located at 3000 NW 83rd St in Gainesville. The annual event supports those in our area with special...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

GPD investigates NE Gainesville homicide

A man was found with multiple gunshot wounds near 100 NE 22nd Street on Tuesday afternoon and later died. According to a Gainesville Police Department (GPD) release, multiple GPD units responded to the report of an unresponsive male on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds at 1:45 p.m. Emergency responders...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

GPD investigating two shooting incidents over the weekend

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Gainesville Police Department (GPD) is investigating two separate shooting incidents that occurred over the weekend; recaps are below. GPD is actively investigating each crime. Investigations are ongoing, therefore information is limited. CASE NUMBER 22-16907. On Friday, Nov. 4, at approximately 10:10 p.m., officers were dispatched...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Man arrested for stealing from multiple neighborhoods in Alachua County

According to the Alachua County Sheriff's Office (ACSO), yesterday a deputy responded to the Paddock Club Apartments after receiving call about a suspicious person. The deputy says that the person was seen looking into vehicles and trying to get into them. The suspect later identified as Teshon Johnson,24, was described...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Chiefland woman accused of battering 12-year-old and 14-year-old

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman accused of engaging in sexual activity with two separate victims. Deputies say the investigation began after a report to the Department of Children and Family Services. Investigators interviewed two victims, a 12-year-old and a 14-year-old, who described sexual encounters with Aimee Perkins, 23.
CHIEFLAND, FL
WCJB

Ocala porch pirate arrested after stealing packages from homes

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies want residents to know porch pirates are already busy this holiday season. Deputies arrested 50-year-old Robert Seymour Jr. on multiple charges including burglary after they say he stole packages from three different homes. He was caught on camera leaving in a...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Bronson Middle High School locked down after student brings airsoft gun to school

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - In the third incident in less than a week, Bronson Middle High School was locked down after a student brought an airsoft gun to school on Monday. Levy County Sheriff’s Office says the school was searched after rumors of a weapon on campus spread. Deputies quickly found an 11-year-old student with an airsoft toy gun.
BRONSON, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Teen dies in Levy County crash

A 17-year-old teen from Old Town died Wednesday in a single-vehicle accident in Levy County. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, the crash occurred just after noon at the intersection of County Road 207 and NW 28th Avenue. The vehicle was traveling north on County Road 207 at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control of the vehicle in a curve, according to FHP.
LEVY COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Summerfield woman arrested on DUI charge after ‘one glass of wine at dinner’

A Summerfield woman was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence after she consumed “‘one glass of wine at dinner.”. Jamie Leigh Rhea, 33, was driving a maroon Ford sedan at about 2 a.m. Saturday on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Belleview when her vehicle drifted over the fog line and then “jerked back into its lane,” according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The deputy who initiated a traffic stop also discovered a seize tag order had been issued for the vehicle’s license plate.
SUMMERFIELD, FL
Zoey Fields

2 men arrested for placing fraudulent gift cards on Fleming Island Walmart shelves, deputies say

Two men from Largo, Florida, were arrested in Fleming Island on Halloween Day in an attempt to defraud the Walmart on County Road 220. According to the arrest report, Clay County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at approximately 12:54 p.m. to the Walmart, 1505 County Road 220, and a Walmart employee told them the two men placed fraudulent gift cards on the store shelves.
FLEMING ISLAND, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy