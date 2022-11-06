Gigi Hadid Revealed She's Quitting Twitter In An Instagram Story Statement, And She Says Twitter Isn't "A Safe Place For Anyone"

Related
Here's The Hilarious And Mildly Depressing Saga Happening Between Doja Cat And Twitter
"I don't wanna be Christmas forever, Elon Musk help I've made a mistake."
We Really Need To Talk About Lindsay Lohan — Like, She Is A Completely Different Person Than She Was A Few Years Ago
You may not know it, but we are fully living in the "Lohanaissance."
Brennon From "Love Is Blind" Has The Most Unhinged Instagram Captions, And It's Both Surprising And Hilarious
You may have thought Alexa had the big personality among the pair, but it looks like Brennon has been hiding his inner City Girl from us all.
Michelle Obama Talked About Gaining Weight And Said She Doesn't Care About Having "Michelle Obama Arms"
"I have to be more mindful, not obsessive, but more mindful."
Elizabeth Hurley Responded To Matthew Perry's Memoir And Said He Was A "Nightmare" To Work With
Elizabeth didn't have the best time working with the Friends star on the 2002 film — but that doesn't mean she doesn't like him.
Nick Lachey Seemingly Shaded Jessica Simpson During The "Love Is Blind" Season 3 Reunion, And People Think It's "So Cringe" And "Awkward"
A little more respect for the union that gave us "Where You Are" and that Chicken of the Sea moment, please!
18 People Who Messed Up Thanksgiving Sooo Badly, They'll Never Be Asked To Host Again
I'm just thankful I wasn't there.
Millie Bobby Brown Shared What It's Really Like Kissing Her "Stranger Things" Costar Finn Wolfhard
I'm howling laughing at this interview, OMG.
Twitter Has Been Hell Lately, So Here Are 30 Wholesome Tweets To Remind You Of The Better Days
Twitter has become an absolute dumpster fire — but at least we have these tweets.
21 Funny Tweets About Nick Cannon Expecting His 12th Child...One Week After Announcing His 11th
It's giving Cheaper by the Dozen.
Ouch, I Feel Absolutely Awful For These People Who Paid An Absolute Fortune For Something And Got Ripped Off
This pained me and my wallet deeply.
People Who Took A Financial Hit To Get Out Of Toxic Jobs, Relationships, And Homes Are Revealing Their Sacrifices
"I broke my lease — it wasn’t worth it to put myself in so much danger."
Millie Bobby Brown Said She Wanted To Play Britney Spears In A Movie, And It Seemingly Didn't Go Over Great With Britney
Britney seemingly replied to Millie's recent interview quote about wanting to portray Britney's story with respect.
If You Don't Know These 39 "Facts," Then I'm Really Sorry To Say, But You Were Raised Wrong
We all knew HitClips sucked, but listening to 30 seconds of music on that tiny thing felt like the future.
14 Women Revealed The Wildest And Most Baffling Reactions They Experienced After Rejecting Someone, And People STILL Don't Understand The Concept Of "No Means No"
"He threatened to tell the principal of the school — like I’m gonna get expelled for not wanting to have sex with him."
23 Times Men Had The Audacity To Take Credit For A Woman's Work
"Five minutes into my big presentation, he booted me from the webinar, took over, presented the material as his own, and refused to let me back in."
"Grey's Anatomy" Just Set Up Ellen Pompeo's Departure From The Show As A Main Cast Member, So Here's What Happened
Ellen Pompeo is set to leave Grey's Anatomy as a main cast member following 406 episodes, and here's how Meredith is saying goodbye.
