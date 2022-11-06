After Getting Flirty On Twitter 2.5 Years Ago, Phoebe Bridgers And Paul Mescal Are Reportedly Engaged

Cannot fault the "tweeting about Normal People" to "getting engaged" process.

Good news for hot people: Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal are officially engaged.

Rich Fury / Getty Images for LACMA

Speaking to the Guardian about his decision to leave social media, Paul said, “I just don’t think it’s particularly useful for people to see, like, literally you. I thought it’s either get off the bus now or stay on it, and I wanted to get off. In 10 years, I might rue the day I threw out my social media, but look, it just is what it is.”

John Lamparski / Getty Images

The Guardian then noted that Paul and Phoebe had sent plenty of flirty messages to each other via social media — and that the couple are now engaged.

Taylor Hill / Getty Images

The two first publicly interacted in 2020 when the musician espoused her love for the TV show Normal People on Twitter, to which Paul himself replied:

@phoebe_bridgers I'm officially dead.

The couple became red carpet and Instagram-official in 2021, but have generally kept their relationship pretty out of the public eye.

That being said, Paul has appeared in numerous music videos of Phoebe's. She even confirmed that her song "Sidelines" was partially about him earlier this year. “Writing about my relationship with only good shit, because that’s all I feel, is hard,” she told the Guardian. “But it makes it easy when you’re actually having those feelings.”