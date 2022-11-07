ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
24 Behind-The-Scenes Photos To Remind You That Camila Mendes Is Just As Hilarious As She Is Talented

By Angelica Martinez
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cxc4w_0j0untBJ00

1. When she posed for this absolutely majestic BTS shot from the last scene of Do Revenge that has big Drea energy™️:

@camimendes / Instagram / Via Instagram: @camimendes

2. When she made this TikTok about Riverdale while waiting to film Riverdale :

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TaMuX_0j0untBJ00
@camimendes / TikTok / Via tiktok.com

You can watch the TikTok for yourself here:

@camimendes

that’s a wrap on season 6!!

♬ sweetest Pie with wink - blair

3. When she and her Riverdale costar, Madelaine Petsch, wore these *chefs kiss* Velma and Daphne Halloween costumes:

@camimendes / Instagram / Via Instagram: @camimendes

4. And let's not forget when Lili, Madeline, and Camila were the perfect Powerpuff Girls :

@lilireinhart / Instagram / Via Instagram: @lilireinhart

5. Then, of course, there's the time she and Lili Reinhart rocked these Napoleon Dynamite -inspired costumes:

@camimendes / Instagram / Via Instagram: @camimendes

6. When she looked stunning alongside her "Armani army", made up of Maude Apatow, Chase Stokes, Sydney Sweeney, and Gavin Leatherwood:

@camimendes / Instagram / Via Instagram: @camimendes

7. This dreamy polaroid of the Do Revenge cast that looks straight out of a classic '90s movie:

@jennkaytin / Instagram / Via Instagram: @jennkaytin

8. When she shared this BTS look of her getting ready for Música that is honestly a total vibe:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RrNCK_0j0untBJ00
@camimendes / TikTok / Via tiktok.com

You can watch her whole BTS TikTok here:

@camimendes

that’s a wrap on música 🇧🇷🎉

♬ Otro Atardecer - Bad Bunny & The Marías

9. When she was all of us bugging our BFFs when we're bored and want attention:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CIMgI_0j0untBJ00

This TikTok has major Cancer energy and I'm living for it. ♋️

@camimendes / TikTok / Via tiktok.com

You can watch the TikTok for yourself here:

@camimendes

credit: @gus 🙏🏽

♬ Agape - Nicholas Britell

10. When she took this sweet polaroid shot with Maya and their Do Revenge director and co-writer, Jennifer Kaytin Robinson:

@jennkaytin / Instagram / Via Instagram: @jennkaytin

11. And this silly shot of her and Jennifer with a giant Drea balloon:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JYzT8_0j0untBJ00
@jennkaytin / Instagram / Via instagram.com

12. When she filmed this TikTok dance in front of KJ — who was reading his lines — AND got him to join in on the fun:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EAGNK_0j0untBJ00
@camimendes / TikTok / Via tiktok.com

You can watch the TikTok for yourself here:

@camimendes

brb just getting into character @user5087822279194 #endgame #???

♬ We Not Humping - Remix - Monaleo & Flo Milli

13. When she took this sweet selfie with Lili:

@camimendes / Instagram / Via Instagram: @camimendes

14. When she and her on-screen mom, Marisol Nichols, hung out for some afternoon tea:

@camimendes / Instagram / Via Instagram: @camimendes

15. When her and Lili contributed to this TikTok trend in the best way possible:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bJ0sV_0j0untBJ00
@camimendes / TikTok / Via tiktok.com

You can watch the TikTok for yourself here:

@camimendes

previously on riverdale #prettyprincess #daddyissues

♬ who is that FINE BABE - seven

16. When she and her Riverdale costars took this selfie that, TBH, belongs in a museum:

@madelame / Instagram / Via Instagram: @madelame

17. I'd like to point out this one from the same photoset, because it's a whoooole mood and I'm kinda living for it:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KJkmB_0j0untBJ00
@madelame / Instagram / Via Instagram: @madelame

18. When she and her Do Revenge costar, Maia Reficco, took a break from filming to bless us with this dance:

@camimendes / Instagram / Via Instagram: @camimendes

19. When she and her Riverdale costars, Charles Melton and KJ Apa, shot this picture that screams 2014 Tumblr:

@camimendes / Instagram / Via Instagram: @camimendes

20. When she and her Riverdale besties, Vanessa Morgan and Lili, hung out off-set and took on Coachella together:

@camimendes / Instagram / Via Instagram: @camimendes

21. When she and Talia Ryder were basically models in this Instagram post:

@camimendes / Instagram / Via Instagram: @camimendes

22. When she and Maya Hawke teased the last scene of Do Revenge with this BTS pic:

@camimendes / Instagram / Via Instagram: @camimendes

23. This photo of Lili and Camila goofin' around on set:

@lilireinhart / Instagram / Via Instagram: @lilireinhart

24. And finally, this cute group selfie with the Do Revenge cast:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Szxt_0j0untBJ00

You can find this photo as part of this photoset from her Do Revenge costar, Ava Capri.

@avacapri / Instagram / Via instagram.com

Keep bein' you, Cami!

NBC

