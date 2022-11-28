ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Julia Roberts’ Favorite Moisturizer Is Only $14 for Cyber Monday & Has Been Deemed a ‘Miracle for Dry Skin’

By Delilah Gray
 4 days ago
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Time to be blunt: Moisturizer may be one of the best parts of any skincare routine. You can do it to top off an eight-step routine, or just use it as a pick-me-up for a lazy day. But the right moisturizer is crucial. Sometimes you may not like the smell of roses on your skin, or maybe you want one that dries quickly — it’s very personal, like any skincare step. But if you’ve been searching for an all-natural moisturizer that’s celebrity-approved, we may have found what you’ve been looking for. The Weleda Skin Food Original Ultra-Rich Cream is an affordable, all-natural moisturizer that’s loved by none other than Julia Roberts .

The Best Friend’s Wedding star previously told InStyle per Well+Good , “I put it on my hands after I wash the dishes, and wind up putting it on my elbows and feet. Before you know it, I’ve squeezed this poor little green tube into a twist.”

Other stars also adore this cream, like Ashley Graham who previously said in an interview with Into the Gloss , that the cream “is like crack.” She added, “I tend to be drier, but I do have combination skin, and I’ve never broken out from either of those.”

And for a limited time, it’s only $14 on Amazon for Cyber Monday .

Buy: Weleda Skin Food Original Ultra-Rich Body Cream $14.25, originally $18.50

The Weleda Skin Food Original Ultra-Rich Cream is an all-natural moisturizer, perfect for anywhere from your cheeks to your hands. Both a 2020 Vogue Beauty Award winner and a Woman’s Day Ageless Beauty Award winner for 2018, this moisturizer is loved by customers and celebrities alike. Along with Roberts Graham, A-list stars like Victoria Beckham, and Priyanka Chopra have raved about the nourishing moisturizer.

Made with natural ingredients like vitamin E and organic pansy, this combo of ingredients calms irritation and adds moisture to any part of your body that needs it. Along with that, it has organic calendula flower extract to restore your skin.

Now, the brand recommends using a small amount and massaging it into the skin, wherever it is needed, day or night.

With over 26,000 reviews at 4.6 stars, peopel can’t get enough of this moisturizer. One of the top reviews on Amazon called this cram a “miracle for dry, itchy, flaky skin,” adding: “It not only keeps my skin hydrated for several hours, but it significantly minimizes the appearance of flaking skin and leaves it glowing and dewy without clogging my pores.”

Along with being available on Amazon , you can snag this staple at Dermstore , Target , Macy’s , and through the Weleda website.

