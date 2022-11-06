ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston Chronicle prints limited edition copies of the Astros' World Series title

Here's something to add to your collection! ABC13's partners at the Houston Chronicle printed three special editions on Sunday, documenting the Astros' second World Series title.

The newspapers will be available to purchase on Sunday, Nov. 6 through Tuesday, Nov. 8, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. at 4747 Southwest Freeway or you can check to see availability
online .

The coveted editions will feature headlines from columnist Brian T. Smith, stories from Astros beat writers Chandler Rome and Danielle Lerner and the best moments captured by their photographers.

You can purchase one paper or all three in a bundle, according to the Houston Chronicle .

Home delivery subscribers will get one of the three versions of the front page.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BOqJP_0j0tcfFP00

