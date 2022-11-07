ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Eyewitness Newsmakers: Breaking down the 7 propositions on California's election ballot

By Marc Brown via
ABC7
ABC7
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ayzo3_0j0tEQJM00

There are seven California propositions on the ballot during this election, and ABC7 is breaking down each one with analysis from experts in this week's episode of Eyewitness Newsmakers.

Six are ballot initiatives that supporters gathered enough signatures to place before voters and one was placed on the ballot by the state Legislature.

Two other initiatives that had qualified were withdrawn after state lawmakers worked out a compromise and passed legislation before the deadline. Lawmakers also rejected a possible question about whether to remove involuntary servitude as punishment for a crime from the state constitution.

This year's ballot measures ask voters to weigh in on a variety of issues, including abortion, sports betting and school funding.

Watch with week's edition of Eyewitness Newsmakers in the video player above.

Comments / 9

Pippi Longstocking
6d ago

Vote NO on 31. If they’re successful at banning flavored cigarettes and tobacco products then they’ll target Flavored alcoholic beverages too. I don’t smoke but I do like to drink. NO ON 31

Reply
5
Related
ABC7

California election results 2022: From local to national races, here's what we know so far

Election Day is over but results continued to pour in Wednesday morning, with many races in Southern California and around the country too tight to call. Votes are still being counted, but 23% of eligible voters in Los Angeles County cast their ballots in the midterm election, according to the county Registrar-Recorder. About 65% voted by mail, while 35% voted in person.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
146K+
Followers
15K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy