1 dead, 1 seriously injured after crash on US-40 in Preble Co.

PREBLE COUNTY — One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a crash in Preble County Saturday.

Just before 1 p.m. crews were called to U.S. Route 40 near Crescent Drive to reports of a head-on crash involving two cars, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

An initial investigation found that Jason Buckley, 45, of Lewisburg was driving eastbound on US-40 when his car went left of center and struck a car driven by Curtis Albright, 41, of Cambridge City, Indiana.

Buckley only sustained minor injuries.

Albright and his passenger Kelli Foust, 40, of New Paris, both were seriously injured.

All were taken to Reid Health in Richmond where Albright died from his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

