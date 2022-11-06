ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
44 Teeny Tiny Things That Were So Important To Millennials That Mean Nothing In 2022

By Matt Stopera
 6 days ago

1. Your font on AIM, like it was basically your signature.

2. Novelty spoons, especially ones that changed colors.

3. Limited edition cups, and your cabinet being full of 'em.

4. The lush sound Windows XP made when you booted up your computer.

5. The 80-minute limit on a mix CD... Like, you'd be lucky to get 18 songs on that thing.

6. When you would accidentally hit the internet button on your phone and all hell would break loose.

When you accidentally pressed the internet button on a flip phone and had to press end so many times so your parents wouldn’t be charged for something so luxurious #TweetLikethe2000s

@gvbbsss 08:27 AM - 03 Feb 2018

7. Cleaning the mouse ball and finding months of strange grime.

Do you remember when you had to do this to your old mouse? #MicrosoftFun

@MicrosoftEgypt 04:00 PM - 19 Apr 2015

8. The pressure to spell everything correctly on your burned CDs because you only got one shot with permanent marker.

9. Turning to the TV Guide channel right when it was reseting and starting at the first channel.

10. Getting first dibs on Book Fair Day.

11. Worrying about your "minutes."

Remember when you had to wait till 9pm to talk on the phone so you don't use up all your minutes?

@edokasawa 05:01 AM - 27 Dec 2015

12. The confusing time period when Fox Family turned into ABC Family.

Fox

13. "Direct connecting" on AIM because that was the only way to send pictures to someone.

AIM

14. RealPlayer being the worst.

RealPlayer

15. The Windows visualizer being cutting edge visual technology.

Windows

16. Weeding out the fake files from the real ones on LimeWire.

A good life skill I possessed from a young age was being able to weed out the fake files on limewire #limewire #songs #alllegalofcoarse

@truckski 10:21 PM - 11 Aug 2013

17. Leaving your computer on overnight praying, hoping, and wishing your illegal MP3 of "I'm Real" by J.Lo and Ja Rule finished.

Twitter: @OlieDoIt

18. When Kazaa, LimeWire, Soulseek etc. started shutting down and you had to find other places to download illegal MP3s.

Limewire

19. The fear you had for illegally downloading an MP3 thinking you'd get 24 to life.

youtube.com

20. The computers you destroyed.

Shout out to the creators or limewire, kazaa, and napster for making all our parent's have to buy a new computer.

@D_Polk05 07:57 PM - 03 Mar 2013

21. Always worrying about the amount of space left on your memory card in your digital camera.

ebay.com

22. The quotes and song lyrics you carefully selected for your AIM profile.

newscult.com

23. Trying to scrounge together 25 cents for crap at the school store.

reddit.com

24. Finding a payphone after school or at the mall and calling Collect to get your parents to pick you up.

Collect

25. When Disney Channel had free preview weekends because it wasn't included with most basic cable packages until the early 2000s.

youtube.com

26. When caller ID finally became a thing, and everyone just kind of stopped answering the house phone.

ebay.com

27. Buying a pack of Pokémon cards and hoping, wishing, and praying there was a holographic card in there.

ebay.com

28. When the Macy's or FAO Schwarz catalogs would come and it was a highlight of the holidays.

ebay.com

29. The two tapes in Titanic .

ebay.com

30. When you had to see this screen before "safely" manually turning off your computer.

I'm sure some people don't ever remember when you had to manually finish shut down.

@tunderscorem 05:55 PM - 11 Nov 2014

31. When Netflix was just envelopes of DVDs.

#only90skids remember when you had to order Netflix and wait for your disk to come in

@juliadream111 02:16 AM - 07 Oct 2015

32. The fact that you had to print out directions to get anywhere.

I am "Print directions from Mapquest" Old

@satxchupacabra 11:14 PM - 24 May 2019

33. The fact that you always had multiple devices on you at all times.

Remember when you had to carry both of these at once?! How did we do it?

@beckyyaworski 11:04 PM - 29 Nov 2015

34. When you had to go to the mall and find a listening kiosk to sample a new CD.

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

35. The stress that came with new releases at Blockbuster; like, would they actually be there?!

ebay.com

36. The original Facebook: The Facebook.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rp2Al_0j0sHW8y00
Facebook/ labnol.org

37. When you posted your every thought on Facebook.

Facebook

38. Seriously, everything.

Facebook

39. Like, people would have full-on conversations through Facebook statuses about the most mundane shit.

Facebook

40. The fact that we joined THE most random Facebook groups.

Remember when you used to 'like' Facebook groups that were like 'the cold side of the pillow'

@GraceSheltonH 12:37 AM - 03 Jan 2016

41. They were for everything.

Remember when Facebook groups like "I go out of my way to step on a leaf that looks particularly crunchy" were a thing

@koalaafied 08:23 PM - 02 Dec 2015

42. Then, there was Doppelganger Week.

remember when doppelganger week happened in like 2010 and nobody ever did it again

@_hannabal_ 07:57 AM - 30 Nov 2013

43. Bumper stickers.

Facebook

44. And last but not least, I know it's hard to believe, but there was a time when people actually posted on Facebook and it wasn't a bunch of memes like this:

I miss the times when Facebook wasn't blocked up with stuff like this...

@Greg_Peth 09:04 AM - 20 Oct 2012

