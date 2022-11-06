ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nick Lachey Gave A Not-Great Response To Claims That "Love Is Blind" Edits Out Black Women

By Natasha Jokic
 3 days ago

Nick Lachey responded to Love Is Blind alum Lauren Speed-Hamilton 's claim that the show is "cutting out" Black women.

Jerod Harris / Getty Images for Netflix

Last month, Lauren took to Twitter to claim there was a discrepancy between the number of Black women shown in promotional material for the show vs. the number who made it to the final cut:

I don’t like how LIB be cutting all the black women. How come they are always in the trailer but not the show… 👀

@Need4LSpeed 11:11 PM - 24 Oct 2022

She then asserted that "about 85%" of the couples were "forced" anyway, meaning that more Black women could have easily been selected to progress in the show:

I know it’s slim pickings but about 85% of them couples be forced (just moving forward for entertainment purposes) anyway. Y’all could at least force some more sisters to move forward throughout the show. 🤷🏾‍♀️

@Need4LSpeed 11:14 PM - 24 Oct 2022

And pointed out that some couples who got engaged on the show were never televised — which, as we know from Seasons 1 and 2, is very much true :

It’s couples that get engaged that aren’t even shown sometimes. I think they only show what they deem most entertaining. https://t.co/sKrYsKMItZ

@Need4LSpeed 11:16 PM - 24 Oct 2022

Well, host Nick Lachey was asked by Entertainment Tonight what he thought of Lauren's comments — and he, perhaps unsurprisingly, maintained that there was no orchestration behind the couples we see on the show. "It's a fair observation, but the counterargument to that is that it's not manipulated in the sense that the people gravitate to who they gravitate to," he began.

Courtesy of Netflix

"That's not something that producers or anyone else can dictate or strip or have dictated or stripped. People make connections in the pods for whatever reason, and those connections are then followed through to the rest of the season."

Netflix

"I think that all you can do in terms of being in the show and being in the casting department is casting fairly and with great diversity. I think that they've done a good job of trying to do that," he continued.

Patrick Wymore / Netflix

"How it plays out, I can't really answer to that part of it other than I know it's not dictated or manipulated...who moves forward. It's really, truly the connections they make blindly in the pods."

Adam Rose / Netflix

This isn't the first time Lachey has attempted to explain the show's lack of diversity — earlier this summer, Vanessa claimed that the reason more plus-sized contestants weren't featured on the show was because they were "insecure."

Aarón Ortega / Netflix

All very normal and fine!

