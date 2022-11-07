2022 TCS NYC Marathon: Find Your Finish 1- Wheelchair Winner Celebrations, finishers through 10:46am

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NY Barber Shop Uses Children in Inappropriate Social Media PostsBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Muggers Shove Victims to Sidewalk in Separate Attacks in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Brooklyn witness wants help identifying hovering objects moving in formationRoger MarshBrooklyn, NY
Hit & Run: FedEx Truck Kills Pedestrian Speeding Through Brooklyn - Police Search For DriverBridget MulroyBrooklyn, NY
Related
New York City hosts major breakdancing competition on ESPN+
The best break dancers from around the world will perform in Red Bull BC One World Final at The Crown in Bowery.
Paul Taylor Dance Company's new program seeks to spark interest in dance among NYC children
The Paul Taylor Dance Company is working to spark an interest in dance among New York City children with a new program.
Lox to see: an exhibit filled with Jewish deli food opens in Upper West Side
An exhibit entirely dedicated to Jewish deli food opened in the Upper West Side's New York Historical Society. It explores the classic deli foods and their cultural significance.
2022 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree arrives from upstate New York
Video showed the 82-foot-tall Norway spruce arriving in Midtown Manhattan early Saturday morning.
Veterans Day 2022: Where to watch the New York City parade
The nation's largest Veterans Day event, the New York City Veterans Day Parade, returned for its 103rd year.
Tracking Nicole: How the remnants are expected to impact the NY area
Rounds of rain from Nicole's remnants were expected to move into the Tri-State area on Friday and continue into Saturday morning, AccuWeather says.
82-foot-tall Christmas tree set to arrive at Rockefeller Center on Saturday
The 82-foot-tall Norway Spruce chosen to be this year's Rockefeller Center Christmas tree was cut down in Queensbury Thursday and should get to NYC on Saturday.
Man rescued from steep cliff in upstate New York park after runner heard him
A man was rescued from a steep clip in an upstate park Wednesday morning.
NYC Subway Crime: Man slashed across face at train station in Manhattan
A 27-year-old man was slashed across the face after getting into a verbal dispute with a suspect at subway station in Manhattan.
Newark-based artists negatively impacted by the pandemic can apply for a $1,500 "mini-grant"
The goal of the new program is the help artists who were negatively impacted by the pandemic and need a little financial boost to continue their work.
Judge halts recreational marijuana licenses in parts of New York
A federal judge has temporarily blocked New York from issuing recreational marijuana dispensary licenses in Brooklyn and parts of upstate New York while a legal challenge to the state's selection process is being considered.
16 cases of Listeria reported nationwide, some linked to deli counters in NY, NJ
16 cases of Listeria have been recently reported and seven of them have been linked to deli counters in New York. A few others were linked to meat and cheese sold in New Jersey.
New York Hall of Science Gala honors Disney executive
The New York Hall of Science Gala was held Wednesday night in Lower Manhattan.
Veterans Day: These women are blazing a trail as officers in the U.S. Coast Guard
Two women working to keep New York Harbor safe are also blazing a trail as officers in the U.S. Coast Guard.
Fashion for Action raises proceeds for AIDs, HIV services through shopping deals
A high fashion store in Manhattan is opening its doors for the next three days to raise money for people living with AIDs and HIV.
Commuters on edge after man slashed at Union Square subway station
Police were called to the N/Q/R train platform just before 4 p.m. Friday to find a man with a gash on his face.
Limited-edition Dolly Parton MetroCards available at some MTA subway stations
The MTA says in the spirit of riders using the transit system and "working 9 to 5," MetroCards will be available for purchase as early as Wednesday.
Over 200 comedians will perform in the NY Comedy Festival
The New York Comedy Festival is back with over 200 comedians performing at venues across all five boroughs and Long Island
Man killed in scooter accident in the Bronx
It happened Saturday morning on Grand Concourse near 149th Street.
The Countdown: Tropical Storm Nicole wreaks havoc in Florida
In this edition of 'The Countdown,' we continue our coverage tracking Tropical Storm Nicole.
ABCNY
New York City, NY
128K+
Followers
15K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.https://abc7ny.com
Comments / 0