ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Unai Emery ‘so happy’ with debut Villa win as Erik ten Hag bemoans meek Man Utd

By Simon Peach
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TjCvS_0j0rvDP800

Unai Emery enjoyed a dream start to life in the Aston Villa dugout as irked Erik ten Hag admitted his meek Manchester United side deserved to lose in Birmingham.

Recently brought in as Steven Gerrard’s successor, former Arsenal boss Emery masterminded his new club’s first Premier League win against the Red Devils at Villa Park since August 1995.

Leon Bailey struck an early blow that Lucas Digne added to with an excellent free-kick in just the 11th minute, only for Jacob Ramsey to inadvertently deflect home a Luke Shaw strike at the end of the half to leave United trailing 2-1 at the break.

But the 21-year-old Ramsey struck a fine effort at the right end early in the second period to wrap up a 3-1 triumph as Emery ended Villa’s 23-match winless league run at home to United.

“I was dreaming it, I am so happy,” said the Spaniard, who oversaw Villarreal’s 2021 Europa League final win against the Red Devils.

“I think today the atmosphere was amazing with the supporters and I think we enjoyed it with them.

“I think we have players with energy. We have players with good skills.

“We wanted to be organised, we wanted to be disciplined and I think being together with our game plan the players did it. It was a special game today here.”

Emery’s game plan involved his side keeping possession and breaking the high press of United, who his side travel to in the Carabao Cup on Thursday evening.

“They (Villa players) had confidence, they had good matches here,” the Villa boss said.

“They played as well against some teams before here – Brentford 4-0, they drew against Manchester City , they played very well against Chelsea.

“My challenge here is to be consistent and to become regular in our way.

1995

“Today I think it was so important against Manchester United after a long time we didn’t win, to do it. We did it but now it’s to keep it consistent in a regular way.

“We are going to play in Manchester on Thursday and Sunday in Brighton and our next challenge is going to be tough because this team didn’t keep the regularity in those matches away.”

United counterpart Ten Hag was visibly annoyed by his side’s display at Villa Park, where their nine-match unbeaten run in all competitions came to a tepid end.

Asked if he felt his side deserved anymore, Ten Hag said: “No.

“You lose the game start of the first half, start of the second half. When you start a game like this you get beat.

“I think the free-kick is stoppable because the wall is too far. OK, small detail but details make a difference in top football.

“But it tells everything from us because we were not fresh.

“When you start the game, you always have the attitude and that was I think one of our best standards.

“We are really front foot, we are really ready to play in all the games until now. Today we were not from the start. Then you’re running behind the facts.

“We didn’t let them run, especially at the start of the game, we didn’t follow the rules in defending and we lost our battles.”

Ten Hag said the number of crosses sent in to stand-in skipper Cristiano Ronaldo during the first half was “stupid”.

But the United boss is not getting carried away by his side’s first defeat since the 6-3 derby mauling at Manchester City.

“I am disappointed but I know in the process it will not only go the way up,” he added. “Setbacks will come and we have to deal with that.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Is Man Utd vs Aston Villa on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Carabao Cup fixture

Unai Emery will be hoping to make it two wins in two games against the same opponent since taking charge of Aston Villa - but he’ll need to improve one of his ongoing weaknesses, which is away form, to do so.A 3-1 win over Manchester United at the weekend was the perfect start to life in the dugout for the former Villarreal boss, but now he takes his side to Old Trafford in the Carabao Cup third round.Rotation could be a factor, as could how each club values this competition in terms of a route into Europe and a potential...
The Independent

England World Cup squad: The key questions facing Gareth Southgate

Gareth Southgate will reveal his England football team squad for the Fifa World Cup finals at St George’s Park on Thursday, bringing months of speculation over his selection to an end.The likes of Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling and Jordan Pickford can all be certain of their places but others face an anxious wait to find out if they will travel to Qatar next week and be in contention to play in the opening game against Iran on 21 November.The England manager has difficult decisions to make in several areas of the pitch, as well as judgement calls on players who...
The Independent

Chelsea patience tested after Graham Potter’s ‘step forward’ in defeat to Man City

In itself, it was an illustration of how the sheen has come off Graham Potter’s start at Chelsea that he described a 2-0 defeat as “a step forward”. Given how dismal Sunday’s loss to Arsenal was, he was correct within that context. Rewind 17 months, however, and a previous meeting of Chelsea and Manchester City ended with Thomas Tuchellifting the Champions League.Such comparisons may feel unfair: after all, Tuchel never faced City with as depleted a team as the one Potter took to the Etihad Stadium for a Carabao Cup tie. And yet Chelsea are a short-termist club defined...
The Independent

What could Liverpool’s uncertain future mean for Jurgen Klopp?

If, as has been suggested, Fenway Sports Group turns a £300million investment in Liverpool into a $5billion sale in a dozen years, the venture capitalists may reflect on two of the best business decisions they ever made. One was simply buying Liverpool, recognising an undervalued asset, acting quickly – as New England Sports Ventures – when Tom Hicks and George Gillett were ousted by the board at the time, seeing the potential. The other was hiring Jurgen Klopp.There is a host of reasons why Liverpool’s value has mushroomed. It is part of a picture of a broader rise in...
The Independent

Southampton appoint Nathan Jones as new manager

Southampton have appointed Nathan Jones as their new manager.Saints moved quickly to replace Ralph Hasenhuttl, who was sacked this week with the club languishing in the relegation zone. The former Luton Town boss joins on a three-and-a-half year contract, with First Team Coaches Chris Cohen and Alan Sheehan joining him at the club.“I’m really proud to be given this opportunity,” Jones said after joining Saints.“I know a lot about the club from back in the days of The Dell, to coming here to St Mary’s, and it’s a wonderful football club.“A lot of my family are Southampton fans, which...
The Independent

On this day in 2014: David Moyes announced as Real Sociedad head coach

David Moyes was named as the new head coach of LaLiga side Real Sociedad on this day in 2014.Moyes, who was axed by Manchester United the previous April following a dismal first season in charge at Old Trafford, was handed a contract until June 2016 with the Spanish outfit.Moyes left United just 10 months into a six-year contract after being named as the successor to Sir Alex Ferguson in the summer of 2013.At the time of his departure, United – the defending champions – were seventh in the Premier League and 23 points behind leaders Liverpool.The 20-time title winners had...
The Independent

World Cup 2022 squads: Latest news on all 832 players heading to Qatar

The World Cup 2022 in Qatar is upon us and all 32 teams are in the process of naming their squads, with each country allowed to select a 26-man group for the first time.It means there will be 832 players heading to the first winter World Cup, with a deadline of Monday 14 November to submit the squads - just seven days before the tournament begins with hosts Qatar taking on Ecuador.Gareth Southgate will name his England group on Thursday afternoon, with debate currently ongoing over a number of the spots, while other countries’ announcements will filter through across...
The Independent

World Cup injuries: Which players are out of Qatar 2022 and who is racing to be fit?

The staging of a Fifa World Cup partway through the domestic seasons of many major leagues was always likely to be a problematic one for many reasons - not the least of which is the propensity for players missing out due to injuries.While a handful suffering tournament absences is nothing new, the issue is exacerbated this time around because club matches will be continuing right up until a week before Qatar 2022 gets underway, with more matches crammed in and less recovery time for players beforehand too.Unfortunately, a host of names are already confirmed as being out - while more...
The Independent

The Independent

913K+
Followers
295K+
Post
452M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy