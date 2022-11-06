ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Dog walker's killer sentenced to life in prison, no parole

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09xL3H_0j0r8QYf00

DENVER (AP) — A man convicted of using an AK-47 to kill a woman and wound her boyfriend as they walked their dog has been sentenced to life in prison.

A judge sentenced Michael Close on Friday to a life term without the possibility of parole in the death of Isabella Thallas, 21, and added an additional 48-year sentence for the attempted murder of Darian Simon.

Prosecutors alleged Close got into a “verbal exchange” with the couple over a command they used to get their dog to relieve itself outside Close’s apartment near Coors Field on June 10, 2020.

Close yelled out the window at the couple as they urged the dog to “go potty” before getting the AK-47, which he had taken from a friend who was a Denver police sergeant, The Denver Post reported. Prosecutors said he fired 24 times.

Close had pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity but jurors convicted him in September of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and two counts of first-degree assault.

Close’s public defender, Sonja Prins, said then that Close had suffered a mental break, and that an abusive childhood, a string of job losses, a breakup and the COVID-19 pandemic contributed to his poor mental health at the time of the shooting.

Comments / 12

White diamond
6d ago

He looks psychotic...crazy you can look at someone and know they are not right in the head...sad case poor lady has not even experienced life to the fullest yet.

Reply
4
Mike Olson
6d ago

While it is beyond rude to have your dog poop on someone's property, especially without a cleanup bag, the response was horrible; 24 shots fired from a deadly assault weapon. Then to claim "insanity" to avoid responsibility creates a ridiculous irony. If insane you may have a chance at freedom and may kill again.

Reply(3)
5
Krenshaw Krews
5d ago

why isn't the police officer being charged with a crime as well. if u lend your car out to a person and they get in a accident your financially responsible. how is it any different with ak 47s if anything it should b more accountable than a car.

Reply
2
 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Denver Gazette

Police arrest second relative of man suspected in quadruple homicide

A second relative of a man wanted for shooting and killing four people in Aurora has been arrested for allegedly helping the suspect evade police. Carlos Casillas-Flores, 22, was arrested today in Denver by Aurora Police Fugitive Officers. He is the cousin of 21-year-old Joseph Castorena, the quadruple homicide suspect. Castorena remains at-large, the department said on Twitter.
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

Man sentenced for 2018 murder of Aurora woman

AURORA, Colo. — A man has been sentenced for the 2018 murder of an Aurora woman whose body was found in southern Colorado days later. Andrew Condon, 29, was sentenced Thursday to 71 years in prison, followed by five years of mandatory parole. Condon was found guilty in August...
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

2 boys charged with murder in Lakewood apartment fire

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — Two boys who are accused of starting a fire that killed a mother and daughter in Lakewood in late October are both now charged with dozens of counts, including two counts of first-degree murder. In all, the boys, who are 12 and 14, according to...
LAKEWOOD, CO
CBS Denver

12-year-old boy dead, 14-year-old injured in Aurora drive-by shooting; 'young adult' detained

A 12-year-old boy was killed and a 14-year-old boy was injured in a drive-by shooting in Aurora on Friday afternoon. It happened just before 3 p.m. on the 900 block of Zion Street. That's between 6th Avenue and Colfax just west of Interstate 225.Just after 9 p.m., a spokesman for The Aurora Police Police announced that a "young adult" had been taken into custody as part of the investigation.Detectives also found a vehicle - described as a silver Acura sedan immediately after the incident - suspected of being used in the shooting.The young adult is known to both shooting victims,...
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

Man sentenced after riot at Golden youth center

GOLDEN, Colo. — A 19-year-old man has been sentenced after pleading guilty in connection with a riot that injured multiple staff members at a Golden youth center in January. Jaylin Coley, then 18, was charged following the Jan. 3 incident at Lookout Mountain Youth Services Center. He pleaded guilty Aug. 15 to one count of second-degree assault.
GOLDEN, CO
1310kfka.com

Suspected gang member from Greeley due in court on drug charge

A Greeley man is arrested after police said he sold large amounts of cocaine to an undercover police officer. Ramiro Carrillo met the undercover officer in a gas station parking lot in LaSalle in August and sold him a half-ounce of cocaine for $600, according to the Greeley Tribune. He’s due in court next week to face a charge of unlawful drug distribution near a school. Police said Carrillo is a member of the southside gang “Big Happy.” Read more at https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
GREELEY, CO
1310kfka.com

Man armed with knife shot, killed by Greeley police

A suspect was shot and killed by Greeley police late Tuesday morning in the Meadow Village Mobile Home Park. Police said a 33-year-old man, armed with a knife, barricaded himself inside a residence on the 100 block of East 20th Street. After three hours, police said the suspect exited the trailer with the knife in his hand, and a Greeley officer filed several rounds, striking him. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was hurt in the incident.
GREELEY, CO
The Associated Press

Officers charged in train crash into patrol car with suspect

DENVER (AP) — Two police officers involved in the arrest of a woman who was seriously injured when the parked patrol car she was in was hit by a freight train were charged Monday. Prosecutors also announced that the woman, Yareni Rios-Gonzalez, who was arrested after a report of an alleged road rage incident involving a gun before the crash, was also charged with felony menacing. The Weld County District Attorney’s Office announced the charges in a statement. It provided basic court documents listing the charges but said it would not provide further details because of “pending litigation.” The documents did not include a narrative about what the officers allegedly did leading up to the Sept. 16 crash, which was captured on police body camera footage. Rios-Gonzalez’s lawyer, Paul Wilkinson, who has said he planned to file suit over the crash, did not immediately return a telephone call seeking comment.
FORT LUPTON, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver metro police search for suspects in multiple robberies

Several Denver metro robberies occurred in the past few weeks and police are asking for help identifying suspects. The first robbery occurred Oct. 31 near West Florida Avenue and South Sheridan Boulevard. The same suspects were involved in a second robbery in the 4300 block of Wadsworth Boulevard in Wheat Ridge. The suspects are described as white males in their 20s and 30s. One of the suspects has distinct tattoos...
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy