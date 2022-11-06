ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

David Moyes frustrated after West Ham gift Crystal Palace three points

By Andy Sims
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RgiJr_0j0qrttR00

David Moyes admitted West Ham United gifted Crystal Palace both their goals as they crashed to a dramatic 2-1 defeat at the London Stadium .

Said Benrahma had fired the Hammers into the lead against the run of play with a 20-yard screamer but the West Ham defence undid all his good work with a horror show five minutes before half-time, allowing Wilfried Zaha to haul Palace level.

Then, in the fifth minute of stoppage time, Michail Antonio squandered a good opportunity with a weak cross straight into the arms of Palace keeper Vicente Guaita.

Just 17 seconds later the ball was in the opposite net after a Palace breakaway with Michael Olise’s strike deflecting in off Aaron Creswell.

Incredibly, Antonio made the same mistake against the same opposition in 2017 when, instead of running the clock down his poor stoppage-time cross allowed Zaha to score from a counter-attack and secure a 2-2 draw.

“We didn’t deserve to win so there was always a chance we could lose it and that’s what happened,” said Moyes.

“We scored against the run of play then we gave away a terrible goal. We hadn’t played well but it was still even at half-time.

“For all the things Palace did well, their good play didn’t lead to goals. Our bad play got them the first goal and the second was bad play as well.”

Antonio had already caused controversy when he won a penalty after a slight tug from Marc Guehi, only for referee Paul Tierney to reverse his decision after watching the replay.

“I thought it was soft and when he went to the monitor I had a feeling it would be overturned,” added Moyes.

There is some disquiet in the stands at the London Stadium despite West Ham having won their previous six home matches.

Moyes’ decision to substitute Benrahma was met with a chorus of boos, while the substitution of the misfiring Tomas Soucek was loudly cheered.

“I thought he scored a good goal, but I don’t know if he had much of an impact after,” snapped Moyes. “There’s a lot of experts out there, isn’t there?”

For Palace it was a thoroughly-deserved first away win of the season.

“It’s been coming,” said boss Patrick Vieira . “I think away from home we had some difficult games but overall performances were quite good, and I think today it was a really good performance from the team.

“This is the way we want to play. From the start we were positive, we dominated the game but one other part that we need to improve is trying to score those goals when we are on top.

“It’s really good for the confidence to win away from home in a really good game of football. We were well-positioned, well-disciplined and played good football at times. I’m really happy with the players. They deserved that win.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Chelsea patience tested after Graham Potter’s ‘step forward’ in defeat to Man City

In itself, it was an illustration of how the sheen has come off Graham Potter’s start at Chelsea that he described a 2-0 defeat as “a step forward”. Given how dismal Sunday’s loss to Arsenal was, he was correct within that context. Rewind 17 months, however, and a previous meeting of Chelsea and Manchester City ended with Thomas Tuchellifting the Champions League.Such comparisons may feel unfair: after all, Tuchel never faced City with as depleted a team as the one Potter took to the Etihad Stadium for a Carabao Cup tie. And yet Chelsea are a short-termist club defined...
The Independent

Football rumours: Napoli’s Victor Osimhen on Manchester United’s radar

What the papers sayNapoli striker Victor Osimhen has reportedly emerged on the radar of Manchester United. According to the Manchester Evening News, the 23-year-old features on the club’s list of goalscoring targets for next year. Osimhen is the top scorer in Serie A, with nine goals in 13 games.However, the Red Devils could face strong competition from Real Madrid for Osimhen’s signature. The Daily Mail, citing Spanish outlet Sport, says Madrid are also keen to attract Osimhen to the Bernabeu, along with AC Milan attacker Rafael Leao.Elsewhere, The Sun, via German outlet Bild, reports Bayern Munich bosses are unconvinced about...
The Independent

Southampton appoint Nathan Jones as new manager

Southampton have appointed Nathan Jones as their new manager.Saints moved quickly to replace Ralph Hasenhuttl, who was sacked this week with the club languishing in the relegation zone. The former Luton Town boss joins on a three-and-a-half year contract, with First Team Coaches Chris Cohen and Alan Sheehan joining him at the club.“I’m really proud to be given this opportunity,” Jones said after joining Saints.“I know a lot about the club from back in the days of The Dell, to coming here to St Mary’s, and it’s a wonderful football club.“A lot of my family are Southampton fans, which...
The Independent

What could Liverpool’s uncertain future mean for Jurgen Klopp?

If, as has been suggested, Fenway Sports Group turns a £300million investment in Liverpool into a $5billion sale in a dozen years, the venture capitalists may reflect on two of the best business decisions they ever made. One was simply buying Liverpool, recognising an undervalued asset, acting quickly – as New England Sports Ventures – when Tom Hicks and George Gillett were ousted by the board at the time, seeing the potential. The other was hiring Jurgen Klopp.There is a host of reasons why Liverpool’s value has mushroomed. It is part of a picture of a broader rise in...
The Independent

England World Cup squad: The key questions facing Gareth Southgate

Gareth Southgate will reveal his England football team squad for the Fifa World Cup finals at St George’s Park on Thursday, bringing months of speculation over his selection to an end.The likes of Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling and Jordan Pickford can all be certain of their places but others face an anxious wait to find out if they will travel to Qatar next week and be in contention to play in the opening game against Iran on 21 November.The England manager has difficult decisions to make in several areas of the pitch, as well as judgement calls on players who...
The Independent

World Cup 2022 squads: Latest news on all 832 players heading to Qatar

The World Cup 2022 in Qatar is upon us and all 32 teams are in the process of naming their squads, with each country allowed to select a 26-man group for the first time.It means there will be 832 players heading to the first winter World Cup, with a deadline of Monday 14 November to submit the squads - just seven days before the tournament begins with hosts Qatar taking on Ecuador.Gareth Southgate will name his England group on Thursday afternoon, with debate currently ongoing over a number of the spots, while other countries’ announcements will filter through across...
The Independent

World Cup injuries: Which players are out of Qatar 2022 and who is racing to be fit?

The staging of a Fifa World Cup partway through the domestic seasons of many major leagues was always likely to be a problematic one for many reasons - not the least of which is the propensity for players missing out due to injuries.While a handful suffering tournament absences is nothing new, the issue is exacerbated this time around because club matches will be continuing right up until a week before Qatar 2022 gets underway, with more matches crammed in and less recovery time for players beforehand too.Unfortunately, a host of names are already confirmed as being out - while more...
The Independent

The Independent

913K+
Followers
295K+
Post
452M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy