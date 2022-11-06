ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Three games to make it right: George North seeks Wales response

By Andrew Baldock
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v1px2_0j0qEb4Q00

George North says Wales have three games to “make it right” as they try and piece together an Autumn Nations Cup campaign damaged by New Zealand’s demolition squad.

Four months after beating South Africa in Bloemfontein, it was an all-too-familiar tale for Wales against major southern hemisphere opposition as the All Blacks cut loose.

Their trail of destruction ended with eight tries and 55 points, with Wales looking further away from the All Blacks than at any time during a 33-Test losing run.

Argentina, comfortable winners on their last visit to Cardiff 16 months ago, are next up, followed by two of Wales’ 2023 World Cup pool opponents in Georgia and Australia.

And they have a lot to work on, most notably a porous defence and the breakdown area, where New Zealand repeatedly prospered.

“The autumn series is four big tests back to back, and we are quickly into it now,” Wales centre North said.

“The games will come thick and fast, and we’ve got three to make it right.

“There were glimpses of some good rugby in there from us, but it is an 80-minute performance we need.

“It was a mixed bag. The scoreline has its own story, but when you were in it, we felt like we were going toe to toe.

“We fronted up on a number of occasions, but obviously let some easy tries in, which you can’t do at this level. We have got to be on the money from minute one.

“We created the opportunities, we need to be a bit more clinical, we have got to look at exits in terms of getting out of our 22 and take the pressure off us, rather than compound those issues.”

As a launch-pad for their final international season before the World Cup, Wales’ spluttering machinery meant there was never any realistic chance of take-off.

It was the 10th time in succession that New Zealand have scored 30 points or more against Wales as they underlined a concerning gulf in quality 10 months out from the World Cup.

During a year when New Zealand have often fallen below their world-class standards – testified by defeats against Ireland (twice), Argentina and South Africa – Wales could once again get nowhere near them.

North added: “We’ve got three games left now, then a short time away and back for the Six Nations.

“Every time you are on the field at Test level, you have got to take your minutes, your opportunities and really put a performance in.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

England World Cup squad LIVE: Gareth Southgate to announce 26 man selection for Qatar 2022

Gareth Southgate will reveal his England squad for the World Cup at St George’s Park today at 2pm, bringing months of speculation over his selection to an end.The likes of Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling and Jordan Pickford can all be certain of their places but others face an anxious wait to find out if they will travel to Qatar next week and be in contention to play in the opening game against Iran on 21 November.The England manager has difficult decisions to make in several areas of the pitch, as well as judgement calls on players who are only...
The Independent

USA World Cup 2022 squad guide: Full fixtures, group, ones to watch, odds and more

The United States secured their spot in Qatar after finishing third in Concacaf World Cup qualifying. They ended the octagonal standings with 25 points – the same as Costa Rica – but a superior goal difference ensured Gregg Berhalter’s men clinched one of the three automatic qualifying spots alongside Canada and Mexico.It was a suitable redemption for the team who failed to reach the tournament in Russia 2018, missing the World Cup for the first time since 1990, and a fitting reward after three years of growing success. The USA head into this campaign as the reigning Concacaf Nations League...
The Independent

World Cup injuries: Which players are out of Qatar 2022 and who is racing to be fit?

The staging of a Fifa World Cup partway through the domestic seasons of many major leagues was always likely to be a problematic one for many reasons - not the least of which is the propensity for players missing out due to injuries.While a handful suffering tournament absences is nothing new, the issue is exacerbated this time around because club matches will be continuing right up until a week before Qatar 2022 gets underway, with more matches crammed in and less recovery time for players beforehand too.Unfortunately, a host of names are already confirmed as being out - while more...
The Independent

Moment Qatar World Cup ambassador describes homosexuality as ‘damage in the mind’

A Qatar World Cup ambassador has said homosexuality is “damage in the mind”, as the Gulf state prepares to host the football tournament in less than two weeks.In an interview filmed in Doha and screened on German television channel ZDF, former Qatari international Khalid Salman addressed the issue of homosexuality being illegal in the country.“They have to accept our rules here,” he said.“[Homosexuality] is haram. You know what haram means? I am not a strict Muslim but why is it haram? Because it is damage in the mind.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Cup: Key things to know ahead of Qatar 2022World Cup: James Cleverly asks LGBT football fans to ‘be respectful of host nation’World Cup: Key things to know ahead of Qatar 2022
The Independent

World Cup 2022 squads: Latest news on all 832 players heading to Qatar

The World Cup 2022 in Qatar is upon us and all 32 teams are in the process of naming their squads, with each country allowed to select a 26-man group for the first time.It means there will be 832 players heading to the first winter World Cup, with a deadline of Monday 14 November to submit the squads - just seven days before the tournament begins with hosts Qatar taking on Ecuador.Gareth Southgate will name his England group on Thursday afternoon, with debate currently ongoing over a number of the spots, while other countries’ announcements will filter through across...
The Independent

The Independent

913K+
Followers
295K+
Post
452M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy