ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston-area districts cancel school on Monday to allow families to attend Astros' victory parade

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l0Fc9_0j0pMMjw00

Fans have been tapping their fingers waiting for details on the Astros' championship parade on Monday following their big win in the World Series.

On Sunday, Houston, Fort Bend, and Aldine Independent School Districts were among those who announced they are closing so families can attend the celebration. But the list of districts is quickly growing.

The following below are schools and districts that will be closed pending the Astros downtown parade celebration:

Aldine ISD

"Aldine ISD will join the City of Houston's celebration of this historic win," Aldine ISD tweeted.

Alief ISD

All Alief ISD schools and offices will be closed, and all after-school activities will be canceled.

Channelview ISD

Channelview ISD said it is canceling classes on Monday so families and students can join the festivities.

Fort Bend ISD

Fort Bend ISD will be closed due the victory parade. All schools and district facilities will reopen as normal on Tuesday.

Harmony Public Schools

Harmony will be closing its campuses and administrative offices in Houston, Cypress, Katy, and Sugar Land. Classes will resume as normal on Tuesday.

HISD

HISD sent the following email to parents and faculty:

Our Houston Astros won the 2022 World Series! It's been an incredible season, and we want to celebrate our national champions. All HISD schools and offices will be closed Monday, Nov. 7, to allow our students, staff, and families to attend the victory parade. We are proud to have the Houston Astros organization as a partner in education and in our schools. Let's show our support for the home team. Go Astros!

Houston Christian University

HCU will be closed on Monday, but residential dining and the scheduled Women's Basketball game will continue as planned.

Here's where you can find more information
about the 2022 World Series Championship Parade in honor of the Astros.

Houston Community College:

In recognition of the Astros, HCC will close on Monday, and will resume all regular scheduled classes on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Lamar Consolidated Independent School District:

Texas Southern University

The university announced it will also be closing for students to celebrate at the parade.

As the city of Houston and 'Stros fans all over unite to celebrate at tomorrow's victory parade downtown, TSU and campus operations will be closed Monday, November 7, to allow our students, faculty and staff the opportunity show their support.

The Texas Southern University family is proud of the Astros' outstanding play on the field and for their commitment to the community off the field, exemplified through TSU's partnership with the Astros Foundation.

Go Tigers...and Go Astros!

University of Houston

The school will close on Monday, November 7, for the parade and will reopen for normal operations at @5:00 p.m.

UH Campus Closure 11/7

The championship parade to celebrate the Astros is planned for Monday, November 7 at Noon and is expected to bring hundreds of thousands of people to downtown Houston. The University of Houston will close and resume normal operations and classes at 5:00 PM. We want to congratulate the Astros for an incredible season and historic victory.

University of Houston - Downtown

The University of Houston-Downtown is closed Monday and will reopen on Tuesday, Nov. 8 during normal hours of operation.

University of St. Thomas

The University of St. Thomas will be closed and classes will be canceled on Monday. Classes will resume on Tuesday.

Comments / 79

Randy Davis
6d ago

I like this idea, but maybe better to push parade out a little bit so parents could be prepared for kids to have and Off day. I know it doesn't work that way, but could be difficult for some parents who work and rely on their kids being in school instead of needing all day child care.

Reply(1)
23
Tany
6d ago

it's great that they won really ...but canceling the school is not OK what about all the parents who have to work and can't find arrangement for the kids with less then 24 hours notice? or can't afford it ?

Reply(11)
42
Ron Seymour
6d ago

it's not a snow day and nothing to cancel school for like they are really going to go watch the parade while thier parents go to work

Reply
22
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Houston

Pearland under strain from budget mistake; Willowbrook area sees revitalization

The city of Pearland is contending with a multimillion-dollar budget mistake. (Andy Yanez/Community Impact) On the Nov. 11 episode of the "Houston Breakdown," Community Impact Reporter Daniel Weeks breaks down the budget error that has set Pearland’s general fund back by $10 million. Plus, reporter Emily Lincke discusses recent efforts to revitalize the Willowbrook area of northwest Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM CUBS FACE DAYTON IN BI-DISTRICT ROUND

The third season, as Head Coach Danny Youngs likes to call it, has arrived. The Brenham Cub Football Team opens the 2022 Playoffs with a Bi-District game against the Dayton Broncos. Brenham is 6-4 on the season, and finished as the runners-up in District 10-5A Division II. Their only loss...
BRENHAM, TX
earnthenecklace.com

Lauren Freeman Leaving KPRC 2: Where Is the Houston Anchor Going?

Lauren Freeman has anchored the news for KPRC-TV for 16 years. She has been a joy to watch on the morning and evening broadcasts. However, she is stepping back from the broadcasting industry after 25 years. Lauren Freeman announced that she is leaving KPRC 2 Houston in November 2022. Now the city’s residents have many questions about her departure. They are curious to know if the anchor is retiring or if she is going for a different career opportunity. Here’s what Lauren Freeman said about leaving KPRC 2.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Legendary R&B Singer Anita Baker Announces 2023 Tour Dates, 2 Stops in Texas

Eight-time Grammy-winning singer Anita Baker has announced special tour dates for 2023. The 15-city tour, produced by Live Nation, launches on February 11 at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida with stops in Dallas and Houston. The tour coincides with the 40th anniversary of the iconic singer's debut album, "The...
DALLAS, TX
Ash Jurberg

Houston philanthropist has donated almost $500 million

In 2011 Houston billionaire Richard Kinder promised to give away 95% of his billion-dollar fortune. “As longtime residents of [Houston], we have witnessed its extraordinary culture of entrepreneurship, which has enabled Houstonians of all backgrounds to improve their lives, use their talents and creativity, and pursue their dreams. In Houston, you are what you achieve. This stirs and motivates us to continue giving.” Richard Kinder.
HOUSTON, TX
Adrian Holman

Cougar Classic from 11/14 to 11/16

Since the Houston Rockets are 2-10 at the time of this writing, you can now turn your attention to the men's college basketball going on in H-Town. You will be able to experience three games in three days in Houston with the Cougar Classic.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

FREE Chick-Fil-A Sandwich from the Houston Astros

HOUSTON (KIAH) The Houston Astros are gifting the city of Houston with a FREE Chick-Fil-A sandwich to celebrate their World Series victory. Chick-fil-A Houston is celebrating a great season with FREE CHICKEN SANDWICHES for the whole city!. Download or open the Chick-fil-A App TODAY, Tuesday, November 8 to claim your...
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

Texas we have a problem

I try real hard not to be a jaded conspiracy theorist, but I can’t help but give a serious side-eye when there are voting machine issues, but mostly in predominately Black areas. That’s exactly what happened this past Election Day. In Fort Bend and Harris Counties, voters who were at the polls when they opened, found themselves being told to wait or turned away because the machines were down. Harris County Elections Administrator Clifford Tatum said some of it has to do with the manner in which the machines were set up, some of it has to do with the printers not doing what they were supposed to do, and some of it was the clerks assigned to work at that location who decided not to work that day. Because Tatum is Black, I like to lean on the side of these all being an unfortunate series of events. But I have questions. Why does this type of thing mostly happen in communities of color? Who’s deciding which machines go where? Was the plan always to make this hard so it could go to the Texas Supreme Court, which is GOP-led even though they should really be non-partisan? Like I said, I’m not a conspiracy theorist, but these are things that make you go hmmmmm.
TEXAS STATE
fox26houston.com

BakerRipley offering utility bill assistance

If you need help with your utility bill, there is help available in Houston. Desiree Davis, utility assistance director with BakerRipley, explains what kind of help is available and who qualifies.
HOUSTON, TX
eastcoasttraveller.com

Where Are the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Texas?

Mama Jack's Road House Cafe is a place where you can enjoy a hearty meal. They offer delicious home-cooked food, including cinnamon rolls and pancakes. They also have a great selection of coffee. The prices are moderate, and the service is excellent. If you're in Kountze, Texas, you'll want to check out Mama Jack's Road House Cafe.
HOUSTON, TX
houstoniamag.com

6 of the Best Pie Places in Houston For All Your Holiday Needs

It's as easy as ... well ... pie. ONE OF THE MOST IMPORTANT STAPLES of a Thanksgiving dinner spread is the pie. It’s the essential dessert to eat after your second (or third) helping of turkey and dressing, right before you’re sent off into a tryptophan-induced sleep. But...
HOUSTON, TX
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
158K+
Followers
17K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy