Houston-area districts cancel school on Monday to allow families to attend Astros' victory parade

Fans have been tapping their fingers waiting for details on the Astros' championship parade on Monday following their big win in the World Series.

On Sunday, Houston, Fort Bend, and Aldine Independent School Districts were among those who announced they are closing so families can attend the celebration. But the list of districts is quickly growing.

"Aldine ISD will join the City of Houston's celebration of this historic win," Aldine ISD tweeted.

All Alief ISD schools and offices will be closed, and all after-school activities will be canceled.

Channelview ISD said it is canceling classes on Monday so families and students can join the festivities.

Fort Bend ISD will be closed due the victory parade. All schools and district facilities will reopen as normal on Tuesday.

Harmony will be closing its campuses and administrative offices in Houston, Cypress, Katy, and Sugar Land. Classes will resume as normal on Tuesday.

HISD sent the following email to parents and faculty:

HCU will be closed on Monday, but residential dining and the scheduled Women's Basketball game will continue as planned.

Here's where you can find more information about the 2022 World Series Championship Parade in honor of the Astros.

The university announced it will also be closing for students to celebrate at the parade.

The Texas Southern University family is proud of the Astros' outstanding play on the field and for their commitment to the community off the field, exemplified through TSU's partnership with the Astros Foundation.

Go Tigers...and Go Astros!

The school will close on Monday, November 7, for the parade and will reopen for normal operations at @5:00 p.m.

The championship parade to celebrate the Astros is planned for Monday, November 7 at Noon and is expected to bring hundreds of thousands of people to downtown Houston. The University of Houston will close and resume normal operations and classes at 5:00 PM. We want to congratulate the Astros for an incredible season and historic victory.

The University of Houston-Downtown is closed Monday and will reopen on Tuesday, Nov. 8 during normal hours of operation.

The University of St. Thomas will be closed and classes will be canceled on Monday. Classes will resume on Tuesday.