New York Jets 20, Buffalo Bills 17: Final score, recap, highlights

The Buffalo Bills are on a four-game winning streak. The New York Jets just had theirs snapped.

It's the first time since 2011 that Buffalo (6-1) and New York (5-3) both have winning records when they play at 1 p.m. Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Buffalo is coming off a 27-17 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football. New York lost 22-17 to New England last week.

Buffalo cornerback Tre'Davious White is not making his season debut after missing more than 11 months since tearing his ACL on Thanksgiving. White will add more star power to a Bills defense that ranks first in the NFL allowing 14 points per game.

Josh Allen launched a 26-yard pass to Stefon Diggs, who made a fantastic catch to get his feet inbounds but left tackle Dawkins was called for offensive holding. On first-and-20, Allen stepped up in the pocket and fired a strike to Gabe Davis for 18 yards. Defensive end Bryce Huff knocked the ball out of Allen's hands on third down for a strip sack. Offensive guard Ryan Bates jumped on the fumble but the play lost 19 yards. Allen threw incomplete and third dfown and on fourth-and-21, Allen threw incomplete intended for Gabe Davis the ball went off Davis' facemask.

Allen finished 18 of 34 for 205 yards and two interceptions and rushed for 86 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries. Stefon Diggs had five catches for 93 yards. Zach Wilson completed 18 of 25 passes for 154 yards and a touchdown. Michael Carter ran for 76 yards and a TD on 12 carries and Garrett Wilson had eight receptions for 92 yards.

New York gashed Buffalo's run defense to start the drive. James Robinson ran for 9, 7 and 16 yards to start the drive and Michael Carter followed with a 16-yard run. Carter found an opening for a 15-yard run to the Bills' 23. The Jets ran the ball on the following first and second downs with less success and faced a third-and-5. Zach Wilson fired a 12-yard pass to Denzel Mims to get to the Bills' 6-yard line before the two-minute warning. Von Miller blew up a handoff to James Robinson for a 2-yard loss on the ensuing first down. Wilson kept the ball for a 6-yard run and took a big hit from defensive end Boogie Basham. Wilson was sacked by safety Damar Hamlin for an 8-yard loss on third down. Greg Zuerlein made a 28-yard field goal.

New York's defense held. Buffalo gained two first downs to reach midfield. Defensive end Jermaine Johnson chased down Josh Allen for a sack and 4-yard loss on first down. Allen threw incomplete for Stefon Diggs on second and third downs and Sam Martin punted 50 yards to the Jets' 4.

The Jets went three-and-out for the first time since its opening drive. Braden Mann punted 46 yards to the Bills' 12 but New York's Justin Hardee was flagged for unnecessary roughness on the play.

Buffalo has tied the game. Josh Allen picked up two first downs with his legs and then found rookie running back James Cook for 10 yards on a short pass. New York forced two Allen incompletions on second and third downs and Tyler Bass made a 51-yard field goal.

The Jets cashed in on the turnover. The drive started with wide receiver Garrett Wilson losing the ball while faking a pass on a reverse but he recovered for a 7-yard gain. Zach Wilson scrambled for 5 yards and a first down and then completed a short pass to James Robinson for a 7-yard touchdown.

Buffalo gave the ball right back after forcing a turnover. Allen was sacked by defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and was then picked off by rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner, who returned it 16 yards to the Bills' 19-yard line.

Zach Wilson loses fumble in red zone - 6:15 third quarter

Everything was going right for the Jets until things started malfunctioning. First it was a SkyCam above the field which caused a delay and then it was Zach Wilson. Outside linebacker Von Miller sacked Wilson, who fumbled. The ball was picked up by defensive end A.J. Epenesa at the Bills' 29. New York had the ball for 14 plays and 8 minutes, 45 seconds.

A camera malfunction halted the game for 12 minutes. A SkyCam suffered a snapped cable and had to be lowered to the ground and removed before play could resume.

Buffalo was unable to score before halftime. Buffalo's possession began with 32 seconds left. Allen completed to Gabe Davis and Dawson Knox for 15 yards and 17 yards respectively. Allen scrambled for 6 yards to set up a 55-yard field goal attempt but Tyler Bass missed it wide right.

New York is trying to score before halftime. Zach Wilson connected with Garrett Wilson for 9 yards to open the drive and then the quarterback dove ahead to convert a third-and-1. Zach Wilson hit Garrett Wilson over the middle for 24 yards and again for 8 yards to set up third-and-1 from the Bills' 22. James Robinson was stuffed for no gain on third down before the two-minute warning. New York went for it on fourth down with Wilson rolling out and completing to tight end C.J. Uzomah for 5 yards. Tight end Tyler Conkin made a 7-yard catch to get into the red zone. Michael Carter took a catch-and-run 10 yards and finished off the drive with a 6-yard TD run. It was a 13-play, 75-yard drive for the Jets.

Josh Allen is doing it himself. Allen completed to Stefon Diggs for 17 yards to get into Jets' territory and finished off the drive with a 36-yard touchdown run. He took a designed run up the left sideline and dove for the pylon for his second rushing touchdown of the game.

Zach Wilson didn't miss a snap, returning from a leg injury scare for the Jets' next series. Michael Carter got outside and ran for 25 yards up the left sideline to the Bills' 48. The Jets couldn't get another first down. James Robinson lost 2 yards on a catch and Wilson's third-down pass was too high for Denzel Mims. Braden Mann punted 38 yards to the Bills' 7.

New York cut its deficit to 7-3. Zach Wilson opened the drive with a 15-yard completion to rookie wide receiver Garrett Wilson. A facemask penalty on safety Jaquan Johnson allowed the Jets to cross midfield. Zach Wilson injured his knee on a hit by defensive tackle DaQuan Jones on third-and-5 from the Bills' 37. Greg Zuerlein made a 53-yard field goal.

Josh Allen got the Bills on the board. On third-and-10 from the Bills' 12-yard line, Allen couldn't find an open receiver and scrambled for what was initially ruled a touchdown. After further review, Allen was ruled down just shy of the goal line. Allen punched it on on a quarterback sneak on the next play. Buffalo escaped another red zone turnover earlier in the drive. Defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins ripped the ball from Josh Allen's hand but Allen was able to scoop it up and retain possession.

C.J. Mosley injured - 9:22 1st quarter

Jets starting linebacker C.J. Mosely is injured. He was tended to by athletic trainers before jogging off the field. Mosley entered the game second in the NFL in tackles.

New York couldn't capitalize on the turnover. Buffalo forced a three-and-out and Braden Mann booted a 63-yard punt but it was returned 18 yards to the Bills' 33 by newly-acquired Nyheim Hines .

The Jets didn't get off on the right foot. Braden Mann stepped on the tee on the opening kickoff and squibbed a kick to the Bills' 45-yard line. Josh Allen found a wide open Stefon Doggs for a 42-yard completion on the first play from scrimmage but two plays later, Allen was intercepted by safety Jordan Whitehead. New York will take over at its 14-yard line. It's the 10th interception of the season for the New York defense.

Bills at Jets inactives

Here is the full list of inactives for the Bills at Jets game:

Bills: S Jordan Poyer, LB Matt Milano, CB Tre'Davious White, RT Spencer Brown, TE Tommy Sweeney

Jets: QB Joe Flacco, S Tony Adams, RB Zonovan Knight, CB Bryce Hall, WR Corey Davis, TE Jeremy Ruckert

