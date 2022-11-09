ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Nebraska Initiative 432: Voters will decide if photo identification is required for future voting

By Taiyler Simone Mitchell,Tim Paradis
 3 days ago

Getty Images; Insider

  • Nebraska's Initiative 432 would establish a requirement for photo identification before voting.
  • Proponents say that the initiative would ensure election integrity.
  • Opponents of the initiative argue that it would restrict Nebraskan voters.

A "yes" on Nebraska's Initiative 432 would require voters to present photo identification before voting.

Ballot measure details

Initiative 432, the Photo Voter Identification Initiative , aims to add an initiated amendment making photo identification a prerequisite for voting to Nebraska's Constitution.

Support and opposition

The campaign for the initiative is spearheaded by Citizens for Voter ID. Supporters argue the initiative would ensure election integrity.

"Showing ID when they go to vote, it's one of the ways we can strengthen the integrity of our elections. It's a great opportunity for the second house, the people of Nebraska, to be able to weigh in a way where the Legislature has not been able to get it passed," Gov. Pete Ricketts said, according to Nebraska TV .

Nebraska for Free and Fair Elections is the movement opposing the initiative. Opponents of the initiative argue that it would restrict Nebraskan voters.

"The only thing we are certain these measures would do is to make it harder for eligible Nebraskans — especially young, low-income, rural, black and brown, and senior Nebraskans — to freely and fairly cast a ballot," Civic Nebraska, a nonprofit organization, said, according to Ballotpedia .

The money race

The initiative has seen $2,077,500 in support contributions and $69,290.26 in opposition contributions, according to Ballotpedia.

Read the original article on Business Insider

