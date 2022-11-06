ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
25 Nostalgic Photos That Will Put Late-Era Millennials In Their Feelings

By Angela Andaloro
An image can bring you back to a very specific moment in ways you don't even expect.

CBC / Via giphy.com

Young millennials, here are some that are about to hit you where it hurts: your childhood.

1. Which six CDs were living in here when your friends came over mattered.

Stereo system with 5-disc changer (late 90s early 2000s) from nostalgia

2. And what you had on here mattered, too.

ipod nano chromatic from nostalgia

Achim Hepp /Flickr

3. But filling the thing took dedication.

Limewire from nostalgia

4. Having DCOMs on deck never hurt.

Thought you’d all enjoy my DCOM VHS collection. from nostalgia

5. Maybe you were lounging in these.

I see your 90s Yoyo craze and raise you The Inflatable Furniture craze from nostalgia

6. Growing up, there were some weird toys like Robo Dogs.

90's Robot Dog. I had one, you had one, we all had one... maybe from nostalgia

7. McDonald's was still giving away good stuff, like these iconic Batman glasses for $1 each.

Batman Forever glasses from McDonald's from nostalgia

8. As Seen on TV had a MOMENT while we were growing up, from toys...

Marvins magic drawing board. I always wanted one! from nostalgia

9. ...to instructional videos and DVDs.

Darrin's Dance Grooves commercial (2000s) from nostalgia

10. Who among us didn't want to set it and forget it?

Ronco Showtime Rotisserie and BBQ. Set it and forget it from nostalgia

11. Neither your hair nor your heart were ready for this.

Remember Bumpits?? from nostalgia

12. The video games were varied, low-quality, and wonderful. From the educational...

Math Blaster from nostalgia

13. ...to the time-sucking and addictive.

Nothing like playing a game of Snood after school from nostalgia

14. No one had a clue that gaming had a future, let alone what it had in store, tbh.

Adam Sandler promoting the Little Nicky video game for Gameboy Color from nostalgia

15. Before social media there was Neopets.

Giant Omelette from Neopets from nostalgia

16. Or Club Penguin.

Club Penguin in the early 2000’s. from nostalgia

17. Sports gaming was at it's highest at this point.

Does anybody else remember playing backyard baseball? from nostalgia

18. This era was fullll of unforgettable commercials.

Starburst Berries and Cream Commercial from nostalgia

19. Like this one.

I can still here the jingle..Old navy, old navy, old navy performance fleece! from nostalgia

20. And this one.

Idk, my BFF Jill from nostalgia

21. And wow, I can really hear this one.

Head on, apply directly to the forehead from nostalgia

22. The weirder it was, the better you remember it.

Old Quiznos ads were weird from nostalgia

23. The snacks were lit.

Scooby-Doo gummy snacks with the bright blue Scooby from nostalgia

24. The condiments were neon-colored.

Heinz Colored Ketchup from nostalgia

25. Doesn't it all take you back?

Microsoft WordArt will always hold a special place in my heart. from nostalgia

What else from this era really takes YOU back? Let's talk in the comments!

