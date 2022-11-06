25 Nostalgic Photos That Will Put Late-Era Millennials In Their Feelings
Young millennials, here are some that are about to hit you where it hurts: your childhood.
1. Which six CDs were living in here when your friends came over mattered.
Stereo system with 5-disc changer (late 90s early 2000s) from nostalgia
2. And what you had on here mattered, too.
ipod nano chromatic from nostalgia
3. But filling the thing took dedication.
Limewire from nostalgia
4. Having DCOMs on deck never hurt.
Thought you’d all enjoy my DCOM VHS collection. from nostalgia
5. Maybe you were lounging in these.
I see your 90s Yoyo craze and raise you The Inflatable Furniture craze from nostalgia
6. Growing up, there were some weird toys like Robo Dogs.
90's Robot Dog. I had one, you had one, we all had one... maybe from nostalgia
7. McDonald's was still giving away good stuff, like these iconic Batman glasses for $1 each.
Batman Forever glasses from McDonald's from nostalgia
8. As Seen on TV had a MOMENT while we were growing up, from toys...
Marvins magic drawing board. I always wanted one! from nostalgia
9. ...to instructional videos and DVDs.
Darrin's Dance Grooves commercial (2000s) from nostalgia
10. Who among us didn't want to set it and forget it?
Ronco Showtime Rotisserie and BBQ. Set it and forget it from nostalgia
11. Neither your hair nor your heart were ready for this.
Remember Bumpits?? from nostalgia
12. The video games were varied, low-quality, and wonderful. From the educational...
Math Blaster from nostalgia
13. ...to the time-sucking and addictive.
Nothing like playing a game of Snood after school from nostalgia
14. No one had a clue that gaming had a future, let alone what it had in store, tbh.
Adam Sandler promoting the Little Nicky video game for Gameboy Color from nostalgia
15. Before social media there was Neopets.
Giant Omelette from Neopets from nostalgia
16. Or Club Penguin.
Club Penguin in the early 2000’s. from nostalgia
17. Sports gaming was at it's highest at this point.
Does anybody else remember playing backyard baseball? from nostalgia
18. This era was fullll of unforgettable commercials.
Starburst Berries and Cream Commercial from nostalgia
19. Like this one.
I can still here the jingle..Old navy, old navy, old navy performance fleece! from nostalgia
20. And this one.
Idk, my BFF Jill from nostalgia
21. And wow, I can really hear this one.
Head on, apply directly to the forehead from nostalgia
22. The weirder it was, the better you remember it.
Old Quiznos ads were weird from nostalgia
23. The snacks were lit.
Scooby-Doo gummy snacks with the bright blue Scooby from nostalgia
24. The condiments were neon-colored.
Heinz Colored Ketchup from nostalgia
25. Doesn't it all take you back?
Microsoft WordArt will always hold a special place in my heart. from nostalgia
