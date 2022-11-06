ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Chris Redd Was "Gushing Blood" After He Was Attacked Outside His New York Comedy Show

By Mychal Thompson
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22cD16_0j0nwYjo00

From 2017 to 2022, Chris Redd was one of the funniest cast members on Saturday Night Live , winning a Primetime Emmy Award for his unforgettable song, " Come Back, Barack ."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jk6ak_0j0nwYjo00

The award-winning song also features Kenan Thompson and Chance the Rapper .

Bravo / Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

Chris was recently physically assaulted in front of New York City club the Comedy Cellar before he was scheduled to perform a set.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u3RSS_0j0nwYjo00
Alexi Rosenfeld / Getty Images

Chris described it as a "surprise party of one fist" during a preview of The Last Laugh podcast, where he finally opened up about the violent attack.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WxjUl_0j0nwYjo00
Rob Kim / Getty Images for Global Citizen

"First of all, I didn't get out of a car. I walked there like any New Yorker, and they just added a lot of details."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KtPxN_0j0nwYjo00

He was referring to TMZ, which initially reported the incident.

Variety / Variety via Getty Images

"I just got done texting my cousin who's in Olive Tree [Cafe] above the [Comedy] Cellar, so I could go eat some of his fries before I got to hit the stage real quick for my first set of three."

"And as I put my phone in my pocket and continued to walk up to the Cellar, this man hit me in the face with something metal. I thought it was brass knuckles because it cut my nose to the bone."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xTdHk_0j0nwYjo00
Jason Koerner / Getty Images

Chris, who said he'd been boxing for years, had "taken a punch in the face before," but this attack was alarming because of "how much blood was coming out of [his] face."

Instagram: @chrisreddis / Via instagram.com

"I got two fractures in my nose and a fracture in my cheek, but you know, a fist don't normally do all of that at one time. So, it was safe to assume I was hit with something. The dude who hit me ran off. I was just sitting there. I fell down so fast I didn't even know I fell until I looked at the footage."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47i8Zf_0j0nwYjo00
Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Chris said he couldn't wait to use the new material, but the gravity of the attack left him "gushing blood" and unable to continue his performance. "If we could have stopped the bleeding, I would have went on stage," he said.

Instagram: @chrisreddis / Via instagram.com

But, through the blood and pain, Chris has bounced back, and he's ready to use his experience as ammunition for his next comedy act. "As many jokes as some people have, nobody has as many jokes about this as I do."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g8iZX_0j0nwYjo00
Peacock / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

I can't wait to hear more of your jokes, Chris!

You can listen to the entire interview when it airs here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ComicBook

Saturday Night Live's Chris Redd Breaks Silence on Attack Outside Comedy Club

Saturday Night Live alum Chris Redd is sharing details about the violent attack he endured outside of New York's Comedy Cellar venue late last month. Redd spoke out about the ordeal in an appearance on The Daily Beast's The Last Laugh podcast, revealing that the incident occurred as he was walking towards the doors of the venue. While Redd says that he's "taken a punch in the face before," he became alarmed just "how much blood" came "gushing" out of his face. Redd was ultimately treated at New York's Bellevue Hospital for two fractures in his nose, and one fracture in his cheek.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TMZ.com

Surveillance Footage Shows Brutal Attack On SNL's Chris Redd

SNL's Chris Redd was leveled by a single punch in front of about a dozen shocked onlookers outside the Comedy Cellar in NYC, and the SCARY attack was caught on video. Newly released surveillance footage from the club, obtained by NBC News, shows the exact moment an assailant threw a crushing blow to the face of the comedian, knocking Redd clear off his feet. You can see Chris writhing in pain after the punch.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
womenworking.com

Ted Danson Changed his Life for Whoopi--what happened, and more…

Actor Ted Danson and comedian Whoopi Goldberg were a pair that no one saw coming. The two started dating back in the ‘90s, which controversially led to Danson’s divorce from his wife in 1993. According to Hello Magazine, Danson and Goldberg met in 1988 on the set of...
Vibe

Snoop Dogg Sets Record Straight On How Much Weed He Smokes Daily

Snoop Dogg is no stranger to being praised as a marijuana connoisseur. However, on Sunday (Nov. 6), the West Coast legend had to set the record straight on how much weed he actually smokes, claiming his professional blunt roller lied about him smoking over 100 joints a day. “Bi**h said I smoke… bi**h, this is all in a day’s work. Stop lying,” the 51-year-old said in an Instagram video in response to his most recent Professional Blunt Roller’s (PBR) claims. More from VIBE.comSnoop Dogg Pays His Professional Blunt Roller Over $50K Per YearDiddy To Buy Cannabis Operations In NYC, Massachusetts, and IllinoisSnoop...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
ComicBook

Kim Kardashian's Halloween Costume Compared to Saweetie's Mystique Makeover

Kim Kardashian's Halloween costume has Twitter users comparing the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's viral Mystique cosplay to Saweetie, who transformed into the blue-skinned shape-shifter in 2020. That year, the Grammy Award-nominated "Best Friend" rapper attended Kendall Jenner's Halloween birthday party dressed as the mutant from Fox's X-Men movies, joined by Migos rapper Quavo as fellow Marvel character Beast. After Kim K's Halloween costume channeled Rebecca Romijn's Mystique from 2000's X-Men — recreating the look with face paint, a blue latex bodysuit, yellow contact lenses, and red slicked back hair — Saweetie's Mystique makeover resurfaced in a viral tweet Sunday that got her name trending with more than 100,000 likes to date.
hiphop-n-more.com

Candace Owens Threatens To Sue George Floyd’s Family For Their “PR Stunt”

Candace Owens has threatened to sue George Floyd’s family for their plans to sue her and the lawsuit against Kanye. Candace took to her podcast to rant about the recent news that George Floyd’s family was suing Kanye West for $250 million over the hurtful and false comments he made on the Drink Champs episode.
BET

Solange Seems To Confirm That Bill Murray Put His Hands In Her Afro During ‘SNL’ Appearance

A tweet about an alleged encounter Solange had with actor Bill Murray got some attention earlier this week, and even had the singer weighing in… sort of. In 2016, Solange was tapped to perform songs from her album A Seat at the Table on Saturday Night Live, but allegedly had an unpleasant encounter with Murray in preparation for it. TV writer and producer Judnick Mayard tweeted Sunday (October 16) that they “saw Bill Murray put both his hands into Solange’s scalp after asking her three times if her hair was a wig or not.”
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

19K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy