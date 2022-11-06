ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Mikel Arteta praises his ‘phenomenal’ Gunners after victory at Chelsea

By Sonia Twigg
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qX3mP_0j0nCmZc00

Mikel Arteta hailed his “phenomenal” Arsenal side for showing maturity despite their youth during the hard-fought 1-0 victory at Chelsea .

Gabriel scored the winner to return the Gunners to the top of the Premier League and maintain Arteta’s unbeaten record at Stamford Bridge, with the Spaniard yet to be beaten at Chelsea since he took the reins in December 2019.

The central defender poked a probing goalbound effort from Bukayo Saka over the line for the only goal of the game in the 63rd minute at Stamford Bridge.

Arsenal have the youngest squad in the league, with an average squad age of 24.7 years (of the players who have played in the top flight this season) compared to the Blues’ 27.7.

And the Spanish manager was proud of the composure and maturity of his youthful squad.

“I was really impressed,” Arteta said. “We are a young team, but we showed a lot of maturity today, a lot of composure, a lot courage to play on this stage the way we have played.

“That’s easy to say but actually very difficult to do. I think the boys were absolutely phenomenal today.”

Arsenal successfully contained the threat offered by the home side, who lacked cohesion going forward and finished the 90 minutes with a meagre two shots on target.

Despite Arsenal’s victory in west London against a Chelsea side who had previously only lost one game under manager Graham Potter , Arteta was unwilling to insist his side have become title contenders.

“We are today. But in football, today and tomorrow is very different. So let’s enjoy (this) time,” he said.

Arteta added: “Just look at the last six years, what Manchester City have done. With the best manager in the world, the best team in the world.

“They have shown it consistently in every single competition. We have to be very, very respectful of that.

“We are getting much better as a team and competing much better. We are getting really good results right now, but this is long, long.”

Potter wants his Chelsea side to use the defeat as motivation going forward, with just two matches remaining before the winter break for the World Cup, and admits he was left frustrated with the result and performance.

He said: “(It) always is (disappointing and frustrating) to lose a game like we did.

“We huffed and puffed, I think, but you could see the difference in the two teams in terms of confidence, in terms of points they’ve got, in terms of structure and working together.

“We are not in a fantastic moment as we speak. As much as it is not nice to say, Arsenal deserved to win the game and were the better team overall, so we have to take that and use it as motivation to improve.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Chelsea patience tested after Graham Potter’s ‘step forward’ in defeat to Man City

In itself, it was an illustration of how the sheen has come off Graham Potter’s start at Chelsea that he described a 2-0 defeat as “a step forward”. Given how dismal Sunday’s loss to Arsenal was, he was correct within that context. Rewind 17 months, however, and a previous meeting of Chelsea and Manchester City ended with Thomas Tuchellifting the Champions League.Such comparisons may feel unfair: after all, Tuchel never faced City with as depleted a team as the one Potter took to the Etihad Stadium for a Carabao Cup tie. And yet Chelsea are a short-termist club defined...
The Independent

Football rumours: Napoli’s Victor Osimhen on Manchester United’s radar

What the papers sayNapoli striker Victor Osimhen has reportedly emerged on the radar of Manchester United. According to the Manchester Evening News, the 23-year-old features on the club’s list of goalscoring targets for next year. Osimhen is the top scorer in Serie A, with nine goals in 13 games.However, the Red Devils could face strong competition from Real Madrid for Osimhen’s signature. The Daily Mail, citing Spanish outlet Sport, says Madrid are also keen to attract Osimhen to the Bernabeu, along with AC Milan attacker Rafael Leao.Elsewhere, The Sun, via German outlet Bild, reports Bayern Munich bosses are unconvinced about...
The Independent

What could Liverpool’s uncertain future mean for Jurgen Klopp?

If, as has been suggested, Fenway Sports Group turns a £300million investment in Liverpool into a $5billion sale in a dozen years, the venture capitalists may reflect on two of the best business decisions they ever made. One was simply buying Liverpool, recognising an undervalued asset, acting quickly – as New England Sports Ventures – when Tom Hicks and George Gillett were ousted by the board at the time, seeing the potential. The other was hiring Jurgen Klopp.There is a host of reasons why Liverpool’s value has mushroomed. It is part of a picture of a broader rise in...
The Independent

England World Cup squad: The key questions facing Gareth Southgate

Gareth Southgate will reveal his England football team squad for the Fifa World Cup finals at St George’s Park on Thursday, bringing months of speculation over his selection to an end.The likes of Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling and Jordan Pickford can all be certain of their places but others face an anxious wait to find out if they will travel to Qatar next week and be in contention to play in the opening game against Iran on 21 November.The England manager has difficult decisions to make in several areas of the pitch, as well as judgement calls on players who...
The Independent

Is Man Utd vs Aston Villa on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Carabao Cup fixture

Unai Emery will be hoping to make it two wins in two games against the same opponent since taking charge of Aston Villa - but he’ll need to improve one of his ongoing weaknesses, which is away form, to do so.A 3-1 win over Manchester United at the weekend was the perfect start to life in the dugout for the former Villarreal boss, but now he takes his side to Old Trafford in the Carabao Cup third round.Rotation could be a factor, as could how each club values this competition in terms of a route into Europe and a potential...
The Independent

On this day in 2014: David Moyes announced as Real Sociedad head coach

David Moyes was named as the new head coach of LaLiga side Real Sociedad on this day in 2014.Moyes, who was axed by Manchester United the previous April following a dismal first season in charge at Old Trafford, was handed a contract until June 2016 with the Spanish outfit.Moyes left United just 10 months into a six-year contract after being named as the successor to Sir Alex Ferguson in the summer of 2013.At the time of his departure, United – the defending champions – were seventh in the Premier League and 23 points behind leaders Liverpool.The 20-time title winners had...
The Independent

Southampton appoint Nathan Jones as new manager

Southampton have appointed Nathan Jones as their new manager.Saints moved quickly to replace Ralph Hasenhuttl, who was sacked this week with the club languishing in the relegation zone. The former Luton Town boss joins on a three-and-a-half year contract, with First Team Coaches Chris Cohen and Alan Sheehan joining him at the club.“I’m really proud to be given this opportunity,” Jones said after joining Saints.“I know a lot about the club from back in the days of The Dell, to coming here to St Mary’s, and it’s a wonderful football club.“A lot of my family are Southampton fans, which...
The Independent

USA World Cup 2022 squad guide: Full fixtures, group, ones to watch, odds and more

The United States secured their spot in Qatar after finishing third in Concacaf World Cup qualifying. They ended the octagonal standings with 25 points – the same as Costa Rica – but a superior goal difference ensured Gregg Berhalter’s men clinched one of the three automatic qualifying spots alongside Canada and Mexico.It was a suitable redemption for the team who failed to reach the tournament in Russia 2018, missing the World Cup for the first time since 1990, and a fitting reward after three years of growing success. The USA head into this campaign as the reigning Concacaf Nations League...
The Independent

World Cup 2022 squads: Latest news on all 832 players heading to Qatar

The World Cup 2022 in Qatar is upon us and all 32 teams are in the process of naming their squads, with each country allowed to select a 26-man group for the first time.It means there will be 832 players heading to the first winter World Cup, with a deadline of Monday 14 November to submit the squads - just seven days before the tournament begins with hosts Qatar taking on Ecuador.Gareth Southgate will name his England group on Thursday afternoon, with debate currently ongoing over a number of the spots, while other countries’ announcements will filter through across...
The Independent

World Cup injuries: Which players are out of Qatar 2022 and who is racing to be fit?

The staging of a Fifa World Cup partway through the domestic seasons of many major leagues was always likely to be a problematic one for many reasons - not the least of which is the propensity for players missing out due to injuries.While a handful suffering tournament absences is nothing new, the issue is exacerbated this time around because club matches will be continuing right up until a week before Qatar 2022 gets underway, with more matches crammed in and less recovery time for players beforehand too.Unfortunately, a host of names are already confirmed as being out - while more...
The Independent

The Independent

913K+
Followers
295K+
Post
452M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy