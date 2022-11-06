I’m a Celebrity 2022 launch episode – live: Stars prepare to enter Australian jungle

I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! is back.

The popular ITV reality series is returning for its 20th series, which will return to the jungle in Australia for the first time since 2019.

I’m a Celebrity was forced to relocate to Wales due to the pandemic, but this year’s crop of celebrities will be back where the show truly belongs.

This year’s stars include singer Boy George , DJ Chris Moyles , and newsreader and Loose Women star Charlene White.

Controversy rocked the show upon the announcement that disgraced politician Matt Hancock will be entering the series a few days in alongside comedian Seann Walsh.

Follow along with all the live updates from the launch episode , which begins Sunday 96 November) at 9pm on ITV, below.