LIVE: Colts offense falls flat in blowout loss to Patriots

The Indianapolis Colts are trying back on the right track when they visit the New England Patriots in NFL Week 9 action.

The Colts (3-4-1) have lost two games in a row, in heartbreaking last-minute fashion last weekend to the Washington Commanders. Since that game, the Colts have fired their offensive coordinator and traded running back Nyheim Hines . Jonathan Taylor is out because of an ankle injury.

The Patriots (4-4), who beat the New York Jets last weekend, are missing a couple of offensive linemen to injury.

Final: Patriots 26, Colts 3

The Colts have had scoring outputs of 0, 17, 12, 10, 16 and 3 this season -- the last three of those in succession.

Sam Ehlinger goes 15-of-28 for 103 yards, and he is sacked 9 times for 60 yards. The Colts go 0-of-14 on third downs and fail twice on 4th.

Indianapolis' defense has allowed three touchdowns over the last three games. New England scored on a "drive" of 2 yards following a blocked punt, and a pick-6. Washington had two lengthy TD drives. Tennessee's TD two weeks ago came on a pick-6.

Mac Jones goes 20-of-30 for 147 yards and 1 touchdown, and Nick Folk hits 4 field goals. The Colts sack him 4 times.

The Colts (3-5-1) visit the Las Vegas Raiders next weekend.

3:59 left 4Q: Patriots pick-6 to make it a full blowout

Jonathan Jones gets the tipped ball and brings it back 16 yards. Patriots 26, Colts 3

Also, New England has gotten to Sam Ehlinger 9 times.

8:30 left 4Q: Sack, punt

New England has gotten to Sam Ehlinger 8 times.

10:10 left 4Q: Another Patriots field goal

Nick Folk hits from 28 yards. Patriots 19, Colts 3

Entering 4Q: Colts fail on 4th down

The Colts have trailed entering the 4th quarter in every game this season.

They get stuffed on a 3rd-and-short run and a 4th-down run results in no gain. Sam Ehlinger is 11-of-20 for 81 yards, and he's been sacked 7 times for 36 yards. The Colts have 54 rushing yards. They are 0-of-11 on 3rd-down plays.

2:44 left 3Q: Colts punt for the 8th time

The Colts are 0-of-10 on third downs.

4:17 left 3Q: Patriots get a field goal

Nick Folk hits from 43 yards. He's 3-of-3. Patriots 16, Colts 3

Colts defense the past three games : Tennessee scored its only touchdown on a pick-6; Washington had two long drives, including the winner in the final minute; New England goes 2 yards after a blocked punt.

8:00 left 3Q: Sack forces a Colts field goal

Chase McLaughlin hits from 40 yards. Patriots 13, Colts 3

Matthew Judon with his 3rd sack, the Patriots' 7th. That's an NFL-leading sacks 11.5 for Judon this year.

12:40 left 3Q: Colts force a turnover

Bobby Okereke punches the ball away from Jakobi Meyers, and the Colts recover at the New England 40. The Patriots have committed an NFL-high 17 turnovers.

13:24 left 3Q: Colts have 5 first downs, allowed 6 sacks

Sack No. 6, from Josh Uche on 3rd down. New England has it its 34.

Halftime: Patriots 13, Colts 0

The Colts trail at halftime for the 11th straight game, dating to last season, and their offense has hit bottom.

Sam Ehlinger is 5-of-11 for 52 yards, and he has been sacked 5 times for 26 yards. The Colts have 13 carries for 38 yards.

Rhamondre Stevenson has a receiving touchdown and 41 rushing yards. Nick Folk has 2 field goals. Mac Jones is 8-of-13 for 62 yards.

New England blocked a punt to set up its touchdown.

:18 left 2Q: Colts still have 0

Chase McLaughlin misses from 39 yards to the left. The Colts drove 49 yards in 9 plays for nothing.

Sam Ehlinger hits Alec Pierce for 23 yards to New England's 23. Ehlinger hits Deon Jackson for a first down, and the Colts are in Patriots territory.

Sam Ehlinger escapes pressure twice and totals 13 rushing yards.

3:18 left 2Q: Colts have punted 6 times

Josh Uche runs past Bernhard Raimann, and New England has its 4th sack of the day.

The Colts gain a first down during play as Sam Ehlinger hits Parris Campbell. That took almost 25 minutes.

6:12 left 2Q: Patriots score a touchdown

Mac Jones hits Rhamondre Stevenson from 3 yards. Patriots 13, Colts 0

6:50 left 2Q: Patriots block a punt

Jonathan Jones comes off the edge to block Matt Haack's punt and New England recovers at the Colts 2.

First completion goes to Jordan Wilkins for 9 yards, but the Colts have to punt.

Sam Ehlinger had completed a pass to Michael Pittman Jr., but Braden Smith had put his hands on Matthew Judon's facemask, so that's wiped out.

8:50 left 2Q: Patriots extend lead

Nick Folk hits from 43 yards. New England has gained 82 yards. Patriots 6, Colts 0

12:00 left 2Q: Colts go 3-and-out again

New England starts at the Colts 42 after a good punt return.

Colts offense : Sam Ehlinger is 0-of-3, and he has been sacked 3 times for -16 yards. The Colts have 17 rushing yards. So 1 yard total.

13:30 left 2Q: Somebody scores!

Nick Folk hits from 49 yards. Patriots 3, Colts 0

Entering 2Q: Patriots are driving

New England gains first downs on consecutive plays to start the drive, and it is at the Indy 38.

1:16 left 1Q: Colts offense has minus yardage

Another Colts drive, another sack, and they have -2 yards of offense. This time it's Purdue alum Ja'Whaun Bentley on 3rd down. New England starts from its 27 after the punt.

3:21 left 1Q: Colts get their third try on offense

New England punts. Colts start from their 23.

Kwity Paye notches the Colts' 2nd sack of the day, his 4th of the season.

The Patriots picked up a first down that wasn't by penalty, so that's something.

7:32 left 1Q: It's all defense

Through two drives for each team, the Colts have -2 yards of offense, the Patriots -4.

Matthew Judon has 2 sacks, this time on 3rd down. The Patriots start from their 19 after a poor Matt Haack punt.

9:34 left 1Q: Another 3-and-out

DeForest Buckner gets to Mac Jones on 3rd down. That's 5 sacks this season for Buckner, which leads the Colts. Colts start from New England's 42 after a poor punt.

11:24 left 1Q: Still no Colts points on opening drives

Colts punt. Patriots start from their 9.

Colts get a first down on a Patriots face mask during a sack of Sam Ehlinger.

First play, Matthew Judon sacks Sam Ehlinger. Judon came in tied for the NFL lead in sacks with 8.5.

14:11 left 1Q: Colts have 0 first-drive points this season

Mac Jones 0-of-2 and the Patriots go 3-and-out. The Colts start from their 32. The Colts haven't scored on their opening drive in 2022.

12:55 p.m.: Patriots are favored

ESPN says New England has a 77.8% chance to win; TeamRanking is 75.1% for the Patriots; FiveThirtyEight sees a 70% chance of a Patriots win. Draft Kings has the Patriots favored by 4.5 points, with an over/under of 40.5.

11:30 a.m.: Colts, Patriots inactives

Colts : CB Tony Brown, C Wesley French, RB Zack Moss, QB Matt Ryan, LB Grant Stuard, RB Jonathan Taylor, DT Chris Williams. T Dennis Kelly and LB E.J. Speed, who were questionable with injuries, are active.

Patriots : WR DeVante Parker, C David Andrews, DT Christian Barmore, RB Damien Harris, RB Kevin Harris, S Joshuah Bledsoe, CB Shaun Wade, DT Sam Roberts.

