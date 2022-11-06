Amy Schumer Seemingly Called Kanye West A "Nazi" In Her "Saturday Night Live" Monologue

Related
‘Leave her ass alone’: Taylor Swift defended over ‘fatphobic’ music video by The View hosts
Taylor Swift posts clip revealing release schedule of new album. The hosts of US talk show The View have defended Taylor Swift amid criticism of the new music video for her track “Anti-Hero”. The video features a scene in which Swift steps onto a scale that reads “Fat”,...
Gabriel Iglesias Boldly Predicts That Saturday Night Live Is ‘Not Going To Be Around For Much Longer’
Stand-up superstar Gabriel Iglesias never made it to SNL, and while it seems he may be interested in hosting, he also feels as if the window for such things is coming to a close.
"Saturday Night Live" Star Savagely Beaten
"Saturday Night Live" star Chris Redd was rushed to the hospital this week after he was attacked at a comedy club in New York City, according to entertainment website TMZ and news site The Hill.
Lizzo Responds to Kanye's Fat-Shaming Comments: "I'm Minding My Fat, Black, Beautiful Business"
Musician Lizzo is once again putting fat-shamers in their place. While on stage during a performance in Toronto, she told the crowd, "I feel like everybody in America got my motherf*cking name in they motherf*cking mouth for no motherf*cking reason. I'm minding my fat, Black, beautiful business." Lizzo's comments follow...
LeAnn Rimes’ Husband Eddie Cibrian Hospitalized After ‘Traumatic’ Accident
LeAnn Rimes shared that her husband, actor Eddie Cibrian, was involved in a serious accident this week. The Blue singer took her Instagram stories late last night (Oct. 21), and wrote that Cibrian injured himself. The couple apparently spent the day at the hospital as a resut. “Spend a prayer...
Kim Kardashian Thinks Ray J’s Hangout With Kanye West Was Completely ‘Disrespectful’
Kim Kardashian was not pleased after news broke that two of her exes, Kanye West, 45, and Ray J, 41, reunited at Candace Owens’ film premiere in Nashville on Oct. 12. Both men were in attendance for the event when they came face-to-face for some red carpet snapshots. A few sources close to the SKIMS founder EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife how Kim felt about Ye & Ray’s recent run-in.
[WATCH] Candace Owens Leaks Audio Of Kim Kardashian Calling Whitney Houston An ‘Old Hag’
Candace Owens has leaked a voicemail Kim Kardashian is alleged to have sent to Ray J about a decade ago. In the voicemail she refers to Whitney Houston as an “old hag” before calling the ex-couple “sick” and “disgusting.” While it’s unclear how Owens obtained the audio, she felt inclined to play the recording in the latest episode of her Candace Owens Podcast as she touched on the Black men the Kardashian’s used to get to where they are today before “leaving them in the dust.”
Fans are disturbed by 'disgusting' pic of Harry Hamlin and daughter, more news
There are close families and then there's Harry Hamlin's family. Fans are feeling very uncomfortable over a viral image of Harry seemingly snuggling up to his 24-year-old daughter, Delilah Belle Hamlin. Although the photo is a month old, as it was taken during New York Fashion Week, the snap recently found its way to Instagram. In the photo, Harry leans into his daughter's face while his arm is wrapped tightly around her waist. Delilah, meanwhile, stares somewhat seductively into the camera while wearing a sheer top. Social media went nuts after seeing the seemingly provocative pic. "Woah!!!! That's truly disturbing," one person said. Page Six collected a slew of critical comments: "This is just wrong;" "Nope. All of the no;" "that's a little weird;" "Grosses me out;" "Sooo cringe;" and "This is disgusting." Family first?
Snoop Dogg Admitted the Only Person to Ever Out-Smoke Him is Willie Nelson
Snoop Dogg and Willie Nelson are known for their love of cannabis, but only one of the famous musicians is 'the greatest smoker of all time.'
Megan Fox Tells Machine Gun Kelly to 'Get Me Pregnant' as She Calls Him 'Devastatingly Handsome'
Megan Fox is already mom to three sons with ex Brian Austin Green Megan Fox may be open to expanding her family with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly. On Wednesday, the model, 36, commented on a photo of the "Bloody Valentine" artist, 32, on his Instagram page telling him to "get me pregnant" as she fawned over his "devastatingly handsome" looks. "Never has anyone with better bone structure walked this earth😍Exquisitely, devastatingly handsome. And 6 foot 5? Kill me or get me pregnant. Those are the only options," Fox replied...
Legendary Soap Leading Lady Dead at 89: ‘It Just Doesn’t Seem Possible’
Ann Flood passed away on October 7. We agree wholeheartedly as well as brokenheartedly with The Edge of Night alum Sharon Gabet: It’s hard to believe that we’ve lost Ann Flood, who played Nancy Pollock Karr on the CBS (and then ABC) soap for nearly a quarter of a century. On screen, the actress radiated such a warmth — and when called for, a fire — that it scarcely occurred to us that that flame could be snuffed out.
Kanye West claims he was drugged into being ‘a manageable well-behaved celebrity’
In another instalment of Kanye ‘Ye’ West’s return to social media, the rapper has now claimed that he was living in a Black Mirror-like situation. He accused his former personal trainer of “drugging him” to be a “well-behaved celebrity.” He added that if he said anything about this, everything would have been “taken away” from him.
Jimmy Kimmel says he lost at least half his fan base over anti-Trump jokes
Jimmy Kimmel this week said that he has lost at least half of his fanbase due to his anti-Trump jokes on his late-night show. "I have lost half of my fans — maybe more than that," the "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" host said on Stitcher's "Naked Lunch" podcast Thursday, adding that "10 years ago among Republicans I was the most popular talk show host," according to research.
'He Broke a TV In Half': Pete Davidson Has Explosive MELTDOWN On Set, Forced To Take Time Off From Filming Show After Tantrum
Pete Davidson was forced to take some time off from filming his latest project after having a meltdown on set, which included breaking a television in half, RadarOnline.com has learned. Article continues below advertisement. The alleged incident went down on Thursday while filming his new TV show, Bupkis, in New...
Solange Seems To Confirm That Bill Murray Put His Hands In Her Afro During ‘SNL’ Appearance
A tweet about an alleged encounter Solange had with actor Bill Murray got some attention earlier this week, and even had the singer weighing in… sort of. In 2016, Solange was tapped to perform songs from her album A Seat at the Table on Saturday Night Live, but allegedly had an unpleasant encounter with Murray in preparation for it. TV writer and producer Judnick Mayard tweeted Sunday (October 16) that they “saw Bill Murray put both his hands into Solange’s scalp after asking her three times if her hair was a wig or not.”
Chelsea Clinton’s Husband Marc Mezvinsky Is Her Teammate for Life! See Her Rare Quotes About Marriage
Former first daughter Chelsea Clinton and her husband, Marc Mezvinsky, went from childhood crushes to happily married. The couple wed in 2010 and have since shared rare insight into their marriage and family life with their three kids. The She Persisted author and the investor met in the ‘90s at...
Pete Davidson Has Reported Meltdown on Set, Breaks TV in Half
Pete Davidson allegedly had a meltdown on the set of his upcoming series Bupkis back on Thursday. According to The Daily Mail, the 28-year-old reportedly "threw two candles through his trailer" and damaged a nearby truck's windshield. He also allegedly threw coffee and "folded" a television in his trailer in half.
Whoopi Goldberg Calls Out 'The View' Producers Twice In 1 Week For Making Her Cut To Commercial
Whoopi Goldberg may be known as the unofficial boss on The View, but even she doesn't have enough power to control the series' producers. On the Tuesday, October 11, episode of the daytime talk show, the cohosts were engaged in an opinionated discussion on the midterm elections when the EGOT winner seemed to get frustrated with someone off screen."I think polls are crazy because people make them say what they want them to say, when they want them to say it, and how they want them to say it," the actress, 66, explained before looking at a crew member and...
Fans Beg Jessica Simpson To Stop Undergoing Facial Procedures: 'So Sad To See'
Jessica Simpson showed herself undergoing a facial procedure, but fans were less than pleased to see the blonde beauty changing up her look yet again. "Getting kissed by @emface and can’t wait to see my results! @drbriankinney@BTLAesthetics #Emface#EmfacePartner#EmfaceTheNation#NeedleFree," the 42-year-old captioned a video of herself with patches on her face. 'I’M PRETTY OBSESSED WITH HIM STILL': JESSICA SIMPSON SPILLS SECRET TO LONG-LASTING MARRIAGE WITH ERIC JOHNSONFans immediately took to the comments section to comment on the ordeal. One person wrote, "So sad to see. She was so naturally beautiful," while another added, "Nice example of having some self-esteem 🙄."A third...
GMA’s Michael Strahan left stunned by major reveal on show as fans reveal they cried over his reaction
GOOD Morning America fans have been left emotional after Michael Strahan was gifted a blanket with his dog's face on it. Michael, 50, touched many hearts after posting a snippet of Thursday's episode. During a segment of Shop: GMA, the former football player turned host opened a gift of a...
