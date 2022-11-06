ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amy Schumer Seemingly Called Kanye West A "Nazi" In Her "Saturday Night Live" Monologue

By Larry Fitzmaurice
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42MM7T_0j0lpont00

Last night, Amy Schumer hosted Saturday Night Live for the third time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WGw2v_0j0lpont00

She previously hosted the show in 2015 and 2018.

Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

Unsurprisingly, her opening monologue was packed with jokes.

Amy made a reference to the upcoming midterm elections, jokingly calling them the "midterm abortions" before saying, “Sorry, I was thinking about what’s at stake if we don’t vote. People love giving pregnant women advice, don’t they?"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R6h5W_0j0lpont00

You can find information on how to vote in the midterm elections here .

Dave Kotinsky / Getty Images for Paramount+

Amy also talked about how her husband has a diagnosis of Autism Spectrum Disorder, which used to be referred to as Asperger's Syndrome until the name was changed due to Dr. Hans Asperger's ties to the Nazi party in Germany.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HeP8K_0j0lpont00
Axelle / FilmMagic / Bauer-Griffin / Getty Images

After mentioning that fact, Amy not-so-subtly said "Kanye," before receiving laughs and applause from the audience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mh7eU_0j0lpont00
SNL / YouTube / Via youtube.com

The reference, obviously, alluded to Kanye's recent anti-Semitic comments as well as the subsequent fallout .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QyfKL_0j0lpont00
Edward Berthelot / GC Images / Getty Images

We'll see if Kanye responds to Amy's dig — although, honestly, let's hope he doesn't. The world could use a few less opinions from him right now, for a long time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Eh9ut_0j0lpont00
Neil Mockford / GC Images / Getty Images

Watch Amy's entire SNL monologue here .

Comments / 1

