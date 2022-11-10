15 details you should remember before watching 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

T'Challa and W'Kabi use their Kimoyo beads to communicate in "Black Panther." Marvel Studios

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" is in theaters on Friday.

The first film was released in 2018. If you don't recall every detail, we have you covered.

Insider has rewatched films with T'Challa and screened the sequel. Here's what to remember.

Chadwick Boseman as King T'Challa/Black Panther in "Black Panther." Marvel Studios

King T'Challa is the leader of Wakanda and the Black Panther.

First introduced in 2016's "Captain America: Civil War," T'Challa becomes the leader of Wakanda after his father, King T'Chaka (John Kani), is killed in a terrorist explosion at the hands of Zemo (Daniel Brühl).

Letitia Wright as Shuri in "Black Panther." Marvel

T'Challa's sister, Shuri, is a genius who is the leader of Wakanda's science division.

Shuri's responsible for creating most of Wakanda's technology. Super close with her big brother, Shuri designed T'Challa's Black Panther suit and acted as his sidekick while he was out in the field to be his eyes and ears to help keep him safe.

At the end of "Black Panther," T'Challa puts Shuri in charge of the "science and information exchange" part of Wakanda's outreach program.

Chadwick Boseman and Letitia Wright are seen in "Black Panther." Marvel

T'Challa and Shuri were both lost during Thanos' snap.

When Thanos snapped half the world from existence at the end of 2018's "Infinity War," we witnessed T'Challa turn to dust. A poster for 2019's "Avengers: Endgame" confirmed Shuri disappeared from existence as well .

Both were missing for five years until they were brought back in "Endgame."

That's important to remember because their mother, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), has already grieved the loss of her children once.

Mount Bashenga is the name of the mountain that's the main source of Wakanda's vibranium. Marvel Studios

Wakanda's wealth comes from its vibranium.

In the opening scene of "Black Panther," Prince N'Jobu (Sterling K. Brown), T'Chaka's brother, explains Wakanda's history to his son, Eric Killmonger (Seth Carr). He said that a meteorite containing vibranium, the strongest metal in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, crashed into Africa millions of years ago.

Eventually, five tribes settled on the land where the meteorite hit and called it Wakanda. Later in the film, we learn vibranium is used in all Wakandan technology and tools, making their city superior to the rest of the world.

Wakanda is believed to be the only nation where vibranium exists. For that reason, people, like Ulysses Klaue (Andy Serkis), have tried their hand at stealing the precious metal.

The main source of vibranium comes from Mount Bashenga.

T'Challa tells his sister about his plans to create outreach centers starting with where Killmonger grew up in Oakland, California. Marvel Studios

Wakanda made itself and its resources known to the world to help others.

At the end of "Black Panther," T'Challa started building Wakandan international outreach centers to help underserved communities.

Later, in an end-credits scene, T'Challa speaks in front of the United Nations, announcing they'll be sharing their knowledge and resources with the rest of the world in a call for unity.

"Wakanda will no longer watch from the shadows. We cannot. We must not. We will work to be an example of how we as brothers and sisters on this Earth should treat each other," T'Challa said. "Now, more than ever, the illusions of division threaten our very existence. We all know the truth. More connects us than separates us. But in times of crisis the wise build bridges while the foolish build barriers. We must find a way to look after one another as if we were one single tribe."

While Nakia supports the decision for Wakanda to give aid to other countries, the Wakandan elders believe it's best to hide from the world.

"Wakanda Forever" trailers tease we'll learn the repercussions of T'Challa's decision as soldiers are seen trying to steal vibranium.

The ritual takes place next to a waterfall. Disney+ / Marvel Studios

Wakandans can challenge for the throne in a ritual ceremony. The winner becomes king of Wakanda and is granted the powers of the Black Panther.

The first "Black Panther" movie shows how a new king is chosen in Wakanda. It follows the royal bloodline like most systems, where the eldest child becomes king.

Before officially being named Wakanda's ruler, the future king participates in a ceremony where members of Wakanda's five tribes can challenge for the throne. The participants of the duel will fight until a person yields or dies.

Jabari leader M'Baku (Winston Duke) challenges for the throne in "Black Panther" but T'Challa persuaded him to yield.

T'Challa experiences the Astral Plane as the Ancestral Plane in "Black Panther." Marvel Studios

When you become the Black Panther, you undergo a ritual that sends you to a parallel dimension that goes by a few different names, including the Ancestral Plane.

The Astral Plane is a dimension where your soul leaves your body temporarily and you can interact with other souls who have died. In "Doctor Strange," it's described as the Astral Dimension. "Black Panther" largely refers to it as the Ancestral Plane.

Depending on your beliefs, the Astral Plane takes on different appearances.

In "Black Panther," T'Challa meets his father on the Ancestral Plane, a place where all former rulers of Wakanda reconnect after their death.

Those who don't believe in the religious Ancestral Plane see a place that holds meaning to them. In "Black Panther," Killmonger sees his father in his childhood apartment.

After receiving the abilities of the Black Panther, Killmonger orders the servants to destroy all of heart-shaped herbs so he's the final Black Panther. Marvel Studios

The garden of the heart-shaped herb which grants the powers of the Black Panther has been destroyed.

Immediately after becoming king of Wakanda for a short time, Killmonger ordered every heart-shaped herb burned so the mantle of Black Panther would die with him.

The last known herb was ingested by T'Challa near the end of "Black Panther" to save him from death's door and help him reclaim the throne.

Since a new Black Panther is teased in trailers for "Wakanda Forever," it's unclear if the new hero will wield the same strength and powers unless another herb has been found.

Lupita Nyong'o and Chadwick Boseman in "Black Panther." Marvel Studios

Nakia is T'Challa's love interest and a former Wakandan spy.

Nakia was previously a member of the War Dogs, a group that engaged in global missions to make sure the nation is safe. Nakia used her position as a War Dog to help people in other nations, too.

By the end of "Black Panther," Nakia and T'Challa appear to solidify their relationship as a couple. It's currently unclear what became of the two after the film's end and in the years of the Blip when half of the population disappeared.

Winston Duke plays M'Baku, the ruler of Jabari Land. Eli Ade / Marvel Studios

M'Baku is the leader of the Jabari mountain tribe who don't rely on the technological advances of vibranium.

M'Baku's tribe pulled itself back from the rest of the nation to maintain more traditional Wakandan customs.

In "Black Panther," M'Baku didn't appear to fully respect Shuri. He called Wakanda out for allowing its technological advancements to be "overseen by a child who scoffs at tradition."

By the film's end, the Jabari sided with T'Challa to save Wakanda from his cousin, Killmonger.

When we saw M'Baku again in "Avengers: Infinity War," he appears to be a much closer ally of T'Challa, referring to him as "brother." The Jabari fought alongside T'Challa in "Avengers: Infinity War" before Thanos gained all of the Infinity Stones.

M'Baku survived Thano's snap and is currently a member of the Wakandan tribal council.

Okoye (Danai Gurira) with the Dora Milaje. Marvel Studios

Okoye is the general of the Dora Milaje.

Okoye (Danai Gurira) is the general of the Dora Milaje, an elite female-only team that protects the Wakandan royal family.

She was introduced in the first "Black Panther" movie as an advisor and close friend of T'Challa due to her position. Where the Black Panther goes, Okoye, or another member of the Dora Milaje, is often close behind. Okoye will be back in the sequel.

Okoye, played by Danai Gurira, and W'Kabi, played by Daniel Kaluuya, in "Black Panther." Disney

In "Black Panther," Okoye is married to W'Kabi, who was the head of security for Wakanda's Border Tribe.

W'Kabi was T'Challa's best friend until he sided with Killmonger's ascent to the throne in the 2018 film. When T'Challa returned home to continue his challenge for the throne, W'Kabi refused to stand down, instead fighting alongside Killmonger and supporting his plot to wage war against the world.

W'Kabi ultimately surrenders to his wife but the character hasn't appeared in the MCU since.

Actor Daniel Kaluuya couldn't return for "Wakanda Forever" due to scheduling conflicts with "Nope," so it'll be interesting to see how W'Kabi is addressed in the sequel.

Florence Kasumba plays Ayo. Disney+ / Marvel Studios

Ayo is one of the prominent members of the Dora Milaje.

Ayo (Florence Kasumba) made an appearance in the "Falcon and the Winter Soldier" series and will reprise her role in "Wakanda Forever."

Martin Freeman as Everett Ross in "Black Panther." Marvel

Everett Ross is a CIA agent and ally of the Wakandan royal family.

In "Black Panther," Ross gets fatally shot while protecting Nakia. T'Challa decides to bring him to Wakanda so Shuri can save his life.

Not only is Ross likely the most-informed CIA agent about Wakanda, but he also owes a debt to Shuri and T'Challa for saving his life.

Chadwick Boseman and Daniel Kaluuya in "Black Panther" use their Kimoyo beads to chat with Okoye. Marvel Studios

T'Challa, Shuri, Ramonda, Nakia, and other Wakandans wear Kimoyo bead bracelets.

The beads, created from vibranium tech, not only have the ability to help with medical emergencies (one helped stabilize Ross after his injury), but they also have other functions.

We've seen them used to communicate wirelessly and control vehicles.