Strictly Come Dancing at centre of ‘fix’ claims over Craig Revel Horwood scoring choice

By Jacob Stolworthy
 3 days ago

Strictly Come Dancing is at the centre of a “fix” scandal following a scoring furore.

The latest episode of the BBC competition was broadcast on Saturday (5 November), and saw wildlife host Hamza Yassin top the leaderboard.

It was a challenging week for Ellie Taylor , though, who received her lowest marks yet for a Rumba that received harsh feedback from the judges that fans deemed to be “cruel” .

Taylor received a low score of just three by judge Craig Revel Horwood .

Later in the show, Revel Horwood tore into former England footballer Tony Adams, who has become this year’s “joke” contestant.

Despite his comments, though, he awarded Adams a score of four – one more than Taylor.

This prompted viewers to accuse the show of trying to “fix” the result in order to keep Adams in for the entertainment value.

“So Tony got a higher mark from Craig than Ellie?! What a joke!!! “ one angry viewer wrote, adding: “They want Ellie gone and are trying to persuade the public to think the same way - fix!!! Vote Ellie and Johannes!”

Another added: “Nah the fact Ellie only scored 1 higher than tony is shocking! Fix.”

Meanwhile, one fan wrote: “We all know it’s a fix and Tony won’t even see the bottom 2!”

The Independent has contacted the BBC for comment.

The Independent

The Independent

