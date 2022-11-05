ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Kansas couple heartbroken after baby drowns in bathtub

BASEHOR, Kan. (KCTV) -- A Basehor couple is grieving after losing their 1-year-old baby girl to a drowning accident at home. Now, they’re bravely sharing their story in hopes that it saves even one life. Baby Penelope’s parents said that she was pure sunshine, a lover that never knew...
BASEHOR, KS
Kansas voter turnout predictions for Nov 8. election

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) -A lot of eyes are on the upcoming election November 8th, and pollsters predict that half of Kansas's registered voters will turn out to the polling places. The Secretary of State announced the prediction on Friday, basing it both on historical turnout data and advanced voting data.
KANSAS STATE
Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly wins 2nd term in GOP-leaning Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan., (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly won reelection in GOP-leaning Kansas, overcoming Republican efforts to tie her to President Joe Biden and high inflation and likely benefitting from moderate GOP and independent voters’ frustrations with a failed summer attempt to tighten abortion laws. Kelly defeated Republican...
KANSAS STATE
Avalanche danger rises as snow falls

MISSOULA, Montana (Missoulian) -- Snow depths in the mountains across western Montana are becoming deep enough to ski and snowboard, which means deadly avalanches are possible. As much as 2 feet of new snow accumulated at high elevations over the weekend, offering early season powder turns at backcountry hot-spots like...
MONTANA STATE
Handcuffed man escapes arrest following traffic stop in Tennessee

WHITE HOUSE, Tennessee (WSMV) -- Multiple law enforcement agencies are looking for a man who managed to run away following a traffic stop on I-65 North above Millersville on Sunday night. According to Smokey Barn News, the man was pulled over by Tennessee Highway Patrol on the Bethel Road exit...
MILLERSVILLE, TN

