ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -- One hundred and eleven days is how long it took for Becky Fuqua’s daughter, Jena, to lose her battle with addiction in 2018. “Xanax was the kick starter and there was an exposure to fentanyl,” Fuqua said. Jen was only 20 when she...

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO