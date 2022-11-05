Read full article on original website
Kansas couple heartbroken after baby drowns in bathtub
BASEHOR, Kan. (KCTV) -- A Basehor couple is grieving after losing their 1-year-old baby girl to a drowning accident at home. Now, they’re bravely sharing their story in hopes that it saves even one life. Baby Penelope’s parents said that she was pure sunshine, a lover that never knew...
DEA seizes nearly 700 pounds of fentanyl in 2022, topping last two years combined
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -- One hundred and eleven days is how long it took for Becky Fuqua’s daughter, Jena, to lose her battle with addiction in 2018. “Xanax was the kick starter and there was an exposure to fentanyl,” Fuqua said. Jen was only 20 when she...
Kansas voter turnout predictions for Nov 8. election
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) -A lot of eyes are on the upcoming election November 8th, and pollsters predict that half of Kansas's registered voters will turn out to the polling places. The Secretary of State announced the prediction on Friday, basing it both on historical turnout data and advanced voting data.
Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly wins 2nd term in GOP-leaning Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan., (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly won reelection in GOP-leaning Kansas, overcoming Republican efforts to tie her to President Joe Biden and high inflation and likely benefitting from moderate GOP and independent voters’ frustrations with a failed summer attempt to tighten abortion laws. Kelly defeated Republican...
Avalanche danger rises as snow falls
MISSOULA, Montana (Missoulian) -- Snow depths in the mountains across western Montana are becoming deep enough to ski and snowboard, which means deadly avalanches are possible. As much as 2 feet of new snow accumulated at high elevations over the weekend, offering early season powder turns at backcountry hot-spots like...
'Heard a big bang': California man wonders if meteorite destroyed his house
NEVADA COUNTY, California (KCRA) -- Northern California officials are looking into if the bright ball of light seen in the sky Friday night is a meteorite that landed on and destroyed a Nevada County home. Witnesses came from all over the region following the path of the bright ball in...
Handcuffed man escapes arrest following traffic stop in Tennessee
WHITE HOUSE, Tennessee (WSMV) -- Multiple law enforcement agencies are looking for a man who managed to run away following a traffic stop on I-65 North above Millersville on Sunday night. According to Smokey Barn News, the man was pulled over by Tennessee Highway Patrol on the Bethel Road exit...
