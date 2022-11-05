ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WDSU

A cold front Tuesday could bring strong to possibly severe storms

As higher humidity moves in ahead of a strong storm system, a cold front could spark up a few strong to possibly severe storms. Right now, we're under a level 1 risk (marginal) for severe storms on Tuesday. Some of our best forecast data still show the likeliest time for...
27 First News

A strong storm system brings a big change to our weather midweek

The past two days have been fantastic across Northeastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. High temperatures will be in the low 70s this afternoon with mostly sunny skies. However, a strong storm system is brewing across the western United States and it is poised to bring a big change to the weather for the Valley by midweek.
Agriculture Online

12 old wives' tales predict winter weather

People have been using signs from nature to predict the weather since the beginning of time. Science may not support all of the theories, but here are a few interesting methods that have stood the test of time. 1. PERSIMMON PROGNOSTICATING. According to folklore believed to originate in the Ozarks,...
CBS Sacramento

First winter storm of the season to arrive in the valley around noon Tuesday

We're seeing a storm system across the northwest and some clouds are making their way across Central California.On Tuesday, the weather will be dry around 8 a.m. or so. But then by the mid-morning to the lunch hour, the rain will come into the valley from the west. Some of it will be locally heavy, and then become snow up in the higher elevations of the Sierra. Cold air will bring the snow level down to about 5,000 feet Tuesday afternoon, and then Tuesday night, down to about 3,500 feet -- that's where there will be accumulating snow in the...
vincennespbs.org

Freeze warning tonight

We have a cool day on tap and a cold night ahead. A Freeze Warning is in effect starting at 10 Eastern Time tonight lasting through 10-am Eastern tomorrow. Subfreezing temperatures in the upper 20’s are forecast which can killed crops and other outdoor sensitive vegetation. Weather experts say...
WMBF

FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Karl forms in the Gulf of Mexico

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tropical Storm Karl formed Tuesday afternoon in the southern Gulf of Mexico. Karl has formed in the Bay of Campeche, just off the Mexican coastline. Hurricane Hunters Tuesday afternoon found winds of 40 mph and a well-defined circulation, leading to the upgrade to a Tropical Storm. Slow strengthening is expected with Karl becoming a 50 mph storm through mid-week. The storm is not expected to become a hurricane.
WPXI Pittsburgh

NOAA winter outlook predicts another La Niña and no end to extreme drought

Winter is coming, and U.S. forecasters are predicting the extreme drought that is affecting more than half of the country will continue, especially out West. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's winter outlook, which was released Thursday by the National Weather Service, La Niña — a weather phenomenon caused by the natural cooling of seawater in the tropical Pacific Ocean — will return for the third consecutive winter.
rigzone.com

Roslyn Expected to Become Hurricane

Tropical Storm Roslyn is expected to reach hurricane strength before making landfall on Mexico’s west coast this weekend, bringing torrential rains and threats of flash floods. The storm is expected to bring as much as 8 inches (20 centimeters) of rainfall to the region, which could lead to flash...
CNET

Everything to Stock Up on Before a Winter Storm Hits

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. When winter hits, it hits hard. Extreme cold and winter storms can have serious impacts, including knocking out power and electricity. In fact, power outages have gotten worse, with the average household experiencing eight hours without power every winter, according to the US Energy Information Administration.
CBS Sacramento

Sierra travelers hit with heavy snow and road closures

NYACK — Heavy snowfall arrived in the Sierra on Tuesday, causing spinouts and forcing highway shutdowns up and down the mountain.During the afternoon hours, drivers traveling along Interstate 80 felt the effects of the Sierra snow."You can't be in a hurry. Just be OK with 25 miles per hour and you'll get there," said Angela Sneed.Sneed was driving from Roseville to Reno with her sister, Ellie Drisenga, and their new puppy. The trio made a pitstop in Nyack."Full tank of gas, case of water and beef jerky," said Sneed, who listed off items gathered during the stop.The sisters also had...
MLive

November is shaping up to be a weather record rollercoaster

It looks like we will have all kinds of temperatures but normal this November. We have obviously started the month with extreme warmth for early November. Most cities are going to miss record high temperatures by just two to four degrees today. Actual temperatures warmed to the low-to-mid 70s, but record high temperatures where 75 degrees to 80 degrees.
