Berkeley, CA

calbears.com

Cal Closes Season With Big Clasico

BERKELEY – The California men's soccer team closes the 2022 season when it hosts fifth-ranked Stanford in the Big Clasico on Saturday at Edwards Stadium. Prior to the 2 p.m. match, Cal will celebrate Senior Day. The 12 Bears who will be honored prior to their last home game...
BERKELEY, CA
calbears.com

Three Bears Earn All-Conference Honors

BERKELEY – Three California women's soccer standouts – Sydney Collins, Keely Roy and Ayo Oke – have been named to the All-Pac-12 Second Team for their excellent campaigns in the 2022 regular season. The three honorees led Cal to a 10-4-6 record in regular season play, earning the team its first top-four finish in the Pac-12 standings since 2015.
BERKELEY, CA
calbears.com

125th Big Game To Kick Off At 2:30 PM PT

Pac-12 Network To Televise November 19 Contest Between California And Stanford In Berkeley. BERKELEY – The 125th Big Game between California and Stanford on Saturday, Nov. 19, will be televised by the Pac-12 Network and kick off from FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley at 2:30 pm PT. This year's meeting of the Pac-12 and Bay Area rivals will also mark the 40th Anniversary of The Play, a five-lateral kickoff return for a touchdown through the Stanford Band that lifted California to a win in the 1982 Big Game and is arguably the most iconic moment in college football history and all of sports.
BERKELEY, CA

