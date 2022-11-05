Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Florida Beach Town Has Been Called Underrated by a Travel Magazine. It has a Vibrant Art Scene and Serene GardensL. CaneDelray Beach, FL
Trump Confirms Voting For DeSantis Despite ConflictsDayana SabatinPalm Beach, FL
Willie T's Seafood Shack is coming to Fort LauderdaleBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
Support Movember with this mustache donut from The SaltyBest of South FloridaWest Palm Beach, FL
New breakfast spot Yellow Yolk opens in Coral SpringsBest of South FloridaCoral Springs, FL
Related
fausports.com
FAU falls in four to Charlotte on Senior Day
BOCA RATON, Fla. – The Florida Atlantic volleyball team (13-12, 3-10 C-USA) fell in four sets against the Charlotte 49ers (10-14, 4-8 C-USA) on senior day at FAU Arena. The 49ers jumped out to a 2-0 lead to open the contest but kills from Klara Zarnovicka and Valeria Rosado quickly evened things at 2-2. After Charlotte retook the lead, the Owls kept the set within three points at 14-11 off another Zarnovicka kill, but the 49ers scored four straight to extend their lead to 18-11. FAU cut the deficit back down to five at 20-15 off an Aniya Harvey ace, but a 5-3 Charlotte run closed out the opening frame to give the 49ers the 1-0 lead, 25-18.
fausports.com
FAU Edged by UTSA in C-USA Title Game in Double OT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Florida Atlantic University women's soccer team's incredible run in the Conference USA Tournament came to an end in the championship game on Sunday. UTSA outlasted the Owls 3-2 in double overtime in a highly-contest battle that lasted until the final whistle. The Owls' season concludes...
fausports.com
Owls Finish Strong
Box Score 1 | Box Score 2 BOCA RATON, Fla. – Great twin-bill weekend showing for Florida Atlantic University men's tennis team, shining a light on the program from California to Florida. The duo of Nicolas Acevedo and Filip Krolo defeated Idaho in straight sets advancing to the ITA...
Hallandale, November 07 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Stranahan High School soccer team will have a game with Hallandale High School on November 07, 2022, 13:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Subtropical Storm Nicole could impact the start of the Florida high school football playoffs
Another major storm could be impacting the high school sports scene in Florida, but at a time like none other. The hurricane season in the Sunshine State runs from June 1st to November 30th, with the final month not usually showing too much weather activity when it comes to tropical storms or ...
Marjory Stoneman Douglas Football Set to Open Postseason in Palm Beach County
Marjory Stoneman Douglas’ varsity football team is set to play in their opening playoff games at Santaluces Community High School in Lantana on Friday, Nov. 11, at 7 p.m. The Eagles are the five seed and have a record of 7-3, while the Chiefs earned the four seed after going 8-2. Marjory Stoneman Douglas is currently on a six-game win streak. During that streak, they have outscored their opponents 242-40 with wins over Coral Springs, Jupiter, Boyd H. Anderson, South Broward, Olympic Heights, and Coral Glades.
cw34.com
$1M Powerball ticket sold in Wellington, record $2B jackpot claimed in California
WEST PALM BEACH Fla. (CBS12) — There is a winning ticket to the record-setting $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot in California. And the Florida Lottery is now reporting there are 26 winning tickets in Florida that can claim a piece of the record jackpot, including one in Wellington worth $1 million.
Click10.com
This Week in South Florida: Hillary Cassell
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – As we wait for dates for a special session to address what is, by all accounts, Florida’s property insurance crisis, one of the candidates running to be a Broward State Rep is already immersed in that. Hillary Cassell is an attorney and a Democrat...
Tropical Storm Nicole live updates Wednesday: Storm surge wallops north Palm Beach County
We are providing this story for free. Please consider signing up for a digital subscription using this link and support local news. Palm Beach County has ordered evacuations of zones A and B ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole. Nicole is forecast to become a hurricane in the next 12 hours before making landfall on...
WPTV
Cancellations, closures, postponements caused by Nicole
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Tropical Storm Nicole has strengthened and is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane before making landfall on the east coast of Florida — anywhere from West Palm Beach to Daytona Beach — late Wednesday or overnight Thursday. Due to...
sebastiandaily.com
Nicole wind speeds could be 50-60 mph in Sebastian and Vero Beach
If Tropical Storm Nicole stays on its current path and makes landfall between West Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale, we could see wind speeds of approximately 50-60 mph early Thursday morning as it moves into Florida. Sebastian City Manager Paul Carlisle is asking residents to take time to pick up...
Remnants of Nicole Hitting All Day Friday
Remnants of Nicole Hitting All Day Friday
Deerfield News
CENTURY VILLAGE DEERFIELD BEACH WOMAN SAYS COYOTE WAS STALKING HER AND HER DOG – Coyotes In Florida What The FWC Says To Do
Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach, Fl- Deerfield Beach has been the site of multiple coyote sightings from Crystal Lake to Deer Creek to Century Village to Waterford Homes again. Seems no neighborhood in Deerfield Beach is immune from coyotes reports have sightings on the east side of Deerfield Beach as well. Recent...
airwaysmag.com
Frontier Starts Denver-West Palm Beach Nonstop Service
DALLAS – This weekend, Frontier Airlines (F9) started a new service between the carrier’s hub at Denver International Airport (DEN) and Palm Beach International Airport (PBI) in Palm Beach, Florida. The service started on Sunday and is the only nonstop flight between the two cities. Flight F9438 will...
Will Tropical Storm hit West Palm Beach? Here’s the latest forecast track
All of Palm Beach County is under a hurricane warning and in the path of Tropical Storm Nicole, which could make landfall somewhere between West Palm Beach and Port St. Lucie overnight Wednesday into Thursday, according to the National Hurricane Center’s latest update. Although Nicole may briefly strengthen into a hurricane, it is uncertain whether it will remain one when it makes landfall. A ...
bocaratontribune.com
The Boca Raton Tower Reopens Following a Stunning Transformation
Tower, a luxury hotel within South Florida’s storied resort, is reimagined for travelers of all ages. Boca Raton, FL – South Florida’s iconic resort and private club, The Boca Raton, celebrates the opening of Tower, its fully reimagined fifth hotel that provides an elevated new perspective on luxury travel. Following a $65 million transformation, the 27-story Tower, situated next to the newly constructed Harborside Pool Club, showcases expansive suites, breathtaking vistas, and distinct programming that deliver an unmatched experience for families and travelers of all ages.
wqcs.org
FDOT Begins Locking Down State Drawbridges for Tropical Storm Nicole
Treasure Coast - Tuesday November 8, 2022: The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), in coordination with the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG), has begun to lock down state drawbridges in Broward, Palm Beach, Martin, and St. Lucie Counties. The bridges will be closed to marine navigation once lockdowns are complete and...
NBC Miami
Broward Schools to Close Wednesday Due to Tropical Storm Nicole
Broward County Public Schools will be closed Wednesday due to possible impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole. All schools and district offices will be closed and all before and after-school activities have been canceled, including field trips and night classes. Aftercare will also not be available. The district will make a...
Click10.com
Broward man claims $1 million Mega Millions prize
DANIA BEACH, Fla. – A Broward County man won $1 million playing the Mega Millions game, and claimed his prize last week, Florida Lottery officials confirmed. According to Lottery officials, Shmuel Febles, 56, of Hollywood, purchased his winning ticket from the Exxon gas station, located at 3991 Stirling Road in Dania Beach.
Treasure Coast schools to close for 2 days ahead of Nicole
Public schools in Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River and Okeechobee counties will be closed Wednesday and Thursday as Subtropical Storm Nicole poses a threat to the region.
Comments / 0