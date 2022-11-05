ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

fausports.com

FAU falls in four to Charlotte on Senior Day

BOCA RATON, Fla. – The Florida Atlantic volleyball team (13-12, 3-10 C-USA) fell in four sets against the Charlotte 49ers (10-14, 4-8 C-USA) on senior day at FAU Arena. The 49ers jumped out to a 2-0 lead to open the contest but kills from Klara Zarnovicka and Valeria Rosado quickly evened things at 2-2. After Charlotte retook the lead, the Owls kept the set within three points at 14-11 off another Zarnovicka kill, but the 49ers scored four straight to extend their lead to 18-11. FAU cut the deficit back down to five at 20-15 off an Aniya Harvey ace, but a 5-3 Charlotte run closed out the opening frame to give the 49ers the 1-0 lead, 25-18.
BOCA RATON, FL
fausports.com

FAU Edged by UTSA in C-USA Title Game in Double OT

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Florida Atlantic University women's soccer team's incredible run in the Conference USA Tournament came to an end in the championship game on Sunday. UTSA outlasted the Owls 3-2 in double overtime in a highly-contest battle that lasted until the final whistle. The Owls' season concludes...
BOCA RATON, FL
fausports.com

Owls Finish Strong

Box Score 1 | Box Score 2 BOCA RATON, Fla. – Great twin-bill weekend showing for Florida Atlantic University men's tennis team, shining a light on the program from California to Florida. The duo of Nicolas Acevedo and Filip Krolo defeated Idaho in straight sets advancing to the ITA...
BOCA RATON, FL
High School Soccer PRO

Hallandale, November 07 High School ⚽ Game Notice

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL
Parkland Talk

Marjory Stoneman Douglas Football Set to Open Postseason in Palm Beach County

Marjory Stoneman Douglas’ varsity football team is set to play in their opening playoff games at Santaluces Community High School in Lantana on Friday, Nov. 11, at 7 p.m. The Eagles are the five seed and have a record of 7-3, while the Chiefs earned the four seed after going 8-2. Marjory Stoneman Douglas is currently on a six-game win streak. During that streak, they have outscored their opponents 242-40 with wins over Coral Springs, Jupiter, Boyd H. Anderson, South Broward, Olympic Heights, and Coral Glades.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

This Week in South Florida: Hillary Cassell

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – As we wait for dates for a special session to address what is, by all accounts, Florida’s property insurance crisis, one of the candidates running to be a Broward State Rep is already immersed in that. Hillary Cassell is an attorney and a Democrat...
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL
WPTV

Cancellations, closures, postponements caused by Nicole

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Tropical Storm Nicole has strengthened and is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane before making landfall on the east coast of Florida — anywhere from West Palm Beach to Daytona Beach — late Wednesday or overnight Thursday. Due to...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Nicole wind speeds could be 50-60 mph in Sebastian and Vero Beach

If Tropical Storm Nicole stays on its current path and makes landfall between West Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale, we could see wind speeds of approximately 50-60 mph early Thursday morning as it moves into Florida. Sebastian City Manager Paul Carlisle is asking residents to take time to pick up...
VERO BEACH, FL
Deerfield News

CENTURY VILLAGE DEERFIELD BEACH WOMAN SAYS COYOTE WAS STALKING HER AND HER DOG – Coyotes In Florida What The FWC Says To Do

Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach, Fl- Deerfield Beach has been the site of multiple coyote sightings from Crystal Lake to Deer Creek to Century Village to Waterford Homes again. Seems no neighborhood in Deerfield Beach is immune from coyotes reports have sightings on the east side of Deerfield Beach as well. Recent...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
airwaysmag.com

Frontier Starts Denver-West Palm Beach Nonstop Service

DALLAS – This weekend, Frontier Airlines (F9) started a new service between the carrier’s hub at Denver International Airport (DEN) and Palm Beach International Airport (PBI) in Palm Beach, Florida. The service started on Sunday and is the only nonstop flight between the two cities. Flight F9438 will...
PALM BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Will Tropical Storm hit West Palm Beach? Here's the latest forecast track

All of Palm Beach County is under a hurricane warning and in the path of Tropical Storm Nicole, which could make landfall somewhere between West Palm Beach and Port St. Lucie overnight Wednesday into Thursday, according to the National Hurricane Center’s latest update. Although Nicole may briefly strengthen into a hurricane, it is uncertain whether it will remain one when it makes landfall. A ...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
bocaratontribune.com

The Boca Raton Tower Reopens Following a Stunning Transformation

Tower, a luxury hotel within South Florida’s storied resort, is reimagined for travelers of all ages. Boca Raton, FL – South Florida’s iconic resort and private club, The Boca Raton, celebrates the opening of Tower, its fully reimagined fifth hotel that provides an elevated new perspective on luxury travel. Following a $65 million transformation, the 27-story Tower, situated next to the newly constructed Harborside Pool Club, showcases expansive suites, breathtaking vistas, and distinct programming that deliver an unmatched experience for families and travelers of all ages.
BOCA RATON, FL
NBC Miami

Broward Schools to Close Wednesday Due to Tropical Storm Nicole

Broward County Public Schools will be closed Wednesday due to possible impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole. All schools and district offices will be closed and all before and after-school activities have been canceled, including field trips and night classes. Aftercare will also not be available. The district will make a...
Click10.com

Broward man claims $1 million Mega Millions prize

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – A Broward County man won $1 million playing the Mega Millions game, and claimed his prize last week, Florida Lottery officials confirmed. According to Lottery officials, Shmuel Febles, 56, of Hollywood, purchased his winning ticket from the Exxon gas station, located at 3991 Stirling Road in Dania Beach.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

