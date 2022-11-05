BOCA RATON, Fla. – The Florida Atlantic volleyball team (13-12, 3-10 C-USA) fell in four sets against the Charlotte 49ers (10-14, 4-8 C-USA) on senior day at FAU Arena. The 49ers jumped out to a 2-0 lead to open the contest but kills from Klara Zarnovicka and Valeria Rosado quickly evened things at 2-2. After Charlotte retook the lead, the Owls kept the set within three points at 14-11 off another Zarnovicka kill, but the 49ers scored four straight to extend their lead to 18-11. FAU cut the deficit back down to five at 20-15 off an Aniya Harvey ace, but a 5-3 Charlotte run closed out the opening frame to give the 49ers the 1-0 lead, 25-18.

