Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDSU
UNO students overwhelmingly reject fee that would fund football team
NEW ORLEANS — The University of New Orleans announced Wednesday that students overwhelmingly rejected a fee that would fund a football team. The university issued a news release saying that the largest student voter turnout in over a decade decided against a new Student Experience Fee which would have amounted to an additional $300 per semester for full-time students.
WDSU
Warren Easton football coaches deal with car breakins after big win
NEW ORLEANS — Coaches at Warren Easton High School in Mid-City say someone broke into their cars last week as the team played a game. It happened last Thursday. The incident was caught on camera and coaches say this type of crime in the city needs to stop.
WDSU
Tractor-trailer fire shuts down I-10 near Louisiana/Mississippi State line
WASHINGTON PARISH, La. — Drivers traveling from Mississippi to Louisiana should expect heavy delays after a major accident on I-10 near the Louisiana state line. According to a spokesman with the Mississippi Highway Patrol, the crash happened just before 6:45 a.m. in Hancock County. The driver escaped without injury.
WDSU
Near-record heat, but a cool-down on the way
NEW ORLEANS — Another very warm day is underway. Highs are warming into the middle 80s. The record high at the airport is 85 degrees (set in 1986), so it's likely we'll tie or beat that record. We'll stay in the 80s the rest of this afternoon, then fall...
WDSU
Election evening forecast
NEW ORLEANS — It was another day with near-record heat, and it’s still fairly warm out there late this afternoon. Temperatures are still in the 80s, but many spots will drop into the 70s by 5 p.m. Temperatures will be in the middle 70s by around 6 p.m. and the lower 70s by around 8 p.m. As for rain, chances of showers are very low, but not zero. We can't rule out a few isolated sprinkles. Overnight lows will be in the 60s and fog doesn't look like a program.
WDSU
Full results in Louisiana's general election
The polls close at 8 p.m. Tuesday for the congressional primary election. Below you can find up-to-the-minute election results:. Can't see live election results? Tap here. Election results can be found on WDSU.com's site and mobile app and will be streamed live on WDSU. The secretary of state's website also provides election results.
WDSU
New Orleans police searching for suspects in French Quarter shooting that injured 1
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are searching for suspects wanted in a robbery that turned violent on Oct. 29. According to police, the four pictured male suspects reportedly accompanied the victim to the riverfront, where the suspects are being accused of attempting to rob him at gunpoint. A...
WDSU
New Orleans police searching for missing 14-year-old
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is searching for a missing 14-year-old girl last seen in Gert Town on Sunday. Katerin Vasquez was reported missing on Sunday and was last seen in the 3500 block of Broad Street. Anyone with information is asked to call the NOPD...
WDSU
Jefferson Parish artist designed Louisiana's 'I Voted' sticker
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — A Jefferson Parish artist designed Louisiana's "I Voted" sticker. Becky Fos designed the sticker entitled "Louisiana State of Mind." Fos said she was honored to create the design and was excited to have her work viewed by voters across the state. She said she hoped...
WDSU
Louisiana Shrimpers asking for help to keep industry alive
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. — The Louisiana Shrimp Association says imported shrimp is making it almost impossible to continue to do their jobs. LSA president Acy Cooper claims recent mass imports of shrimp from overseas has driven the price of the seafood per pound from $4 at the beginning of the year to around $1.
WDSU
Public Service Commissioner for River Parishes will be decided in run-off
ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — The River parishes will return to the polls in December to elect their new Public Service Commissioner for District 3. Lambert C. Boissiere will face Davante Lewis in a runoff on Dec. 10. Boissiere, the incumbent, was first elected to the Public Service Commission...
WDSU
New Orleans residents elect new state senator
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans residents have elected a new state senator. Don't see results? Tap here. Rep. Royce Duplessis has won his election bid for state Senate. Duplessis secured 52 percent of the vote over his challenger Rep. Mandy Landry. Duplessis, who is currently a state representative for...
WDSU
Emeril Lagasse enhances legacy while giving back
NEW ORLEANS — From world-class restaurants to celebrity chefs, there's no shortage of star power and charitable efforts within the New Orleans culinary scene. One of the true trendsetters of the industry is still going strong while finding new ways to kick it up a notch. "You know, it's...
WDSU
New Orleans City Hall to CBD? Mayor's administration confirms possible plans
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans City Hall could be relocated, according to leaders within Mayor LaToya Cantrell's administration. At the city council budget hearing, the Cantrell administration said the mayor is looking at possibly acquiring 1615 Poydras Street and moving City Hall into that downtown site. This comes...
WDSU
New Orleans stores receive shipment of Hubig's Pies after days of delays
Hubig's Pies are back on the store shelves on Wednesday after a technical delay on Monday, according to Rouses. Stores across the New Orleans Metro Area said they received the news Monday morning that they would not receive their scheduled drop-offs because of a technical issue at the Hubig's Factory.
WDSU
Houma man accused of kidnapping and raping a woman
TERREBONNE PARISH, La. — Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office has announced the arrest of a man who is accused of kidnapping a woman at gunpoint and raping her. According to deputies, Francisco Gutierrez-Valle, 32, of Houma, is being accused of holding a woman at gunpoint on the 4100 block of West Park Avenue, forcing her to get into his Honda Civic.
WDSU
Plaquemines Parish President's race heading to a run-off
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. — The Plaquemines Parish President's race is heading to a run-off. Don't see results? Tap here. In a surprising move, Kirk Lepine, the incumbent, did not make the run-off. He made a concession speech shortly after the results were finalized. Keith Hinkley and Benny Rouselle will...
WDSU
New Orleans store owners say Hubig's Pies weren't delivered on Monday; cites 'wrapper issues' for delay
JEFFERSON, La. — People who want to get their hands on Hubig's Pies might have to wait a little longer. Stores across the New Orleans Metro Area said they received the news Monday morning that they would not receive their scheduled drop-offs because of a technical issue at the Hubig's Factory.
WDSU
Bogalusa elects new mayor, Wendy Perette concedes
BOGALUSA, La. — The city of Bogalusa elected a new mayor Tuesday night. Mayor Wendy Perette conceded after coming third in the mayor's race. Tyrin Truong defeated Perette to win the mayor's race with 55 percent of the vote. Don't see results? Tap here. Perette issued the following statement...
Comments / 0