Tulsa, OK

WDSU

UNO students overwhelmingly reject fee that would fund football team

NEW ORLEANS — The University of New Orleans announced Wednesday that students overwhelmingly rejected a fee that would fund a football team. The university issued a news release saying that the largest student voter turnout in over a decade decided against a new Student Experience Fee which would have amounted to an additional $300 per semester for full-time students.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Warren Easton football coaches deal with car breakins after big win

NEW ORLEANS — Coaches at Warren Easton High School in Mid-City say someone broke into their cars last week as the team played a game. It happened last Thursday. The incident was caught on camera and coaches say this type of crime in the city needs to stop.
WDSU

Near-record heat, but a cool-down on the way

NEW ORLEANS — Another very warm day is underway. Highs are warming into the middle 80s. The record high at the airport is 85 degrees (set in 1986), so it's likely we'll tie or beat that record. We'll stay in the 80s the rest of this afternoon, then fall...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Election evening forecast

NEW ORLEANS — It was another day with near-record heat, and it’s still fairly warm out there late this afternoon. Temperatures are still in the 80s, but many spots will drop into the 70s by 5 p.m. Temperatures will be in the middle 70s by around 6 p.m. and the lower 70s by around 8 p.m. As for rain, chances of showers are very low, but not zero. We can't rule out a few isolated sprinkles. Overnight lows will be in the 60s and fog doesn't look like a program.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Full results in Louisiana's general election

The polls close at 8 p.m. Tuesday for the congressional primary election. Below you can find up-to-the-minute election results:. Can't see live election results? Tap here. Election results can be found on WDSU.com's site and mobile app and will be streamed live on WDSU. The secretary of state's website also provides election results.
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

New Orleans police searching for missing 14-year-old

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is searching for a missing 14-year-old girl last seen in Gert Town on Sunday. Katerin Vasquez was reported missing on Sunday and was last seen in the 3500 block of Broad Street. Anyone with information is asked to call the NOPD...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Louisiana Shrimpers asking for help to keep industry alive

PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. — The Louisiana Shrimp Association says imported shrimp is making it almost impossible to continue to do their jobs. LSA president Acy Cooper claims recent mass imports of shrimp from overseas has driven the price of the seafood per pound from $4 at the beginning of the year to around $1.
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

New Orleans residents elect new state senator

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans residents have elected a new state senator. Don't see results? Tap here. Rep. Royce Duplessis has won his election bid for state Senate. Duplessis secured 52 percent of the vote over his challenger Rep. Mandy Landry. Duplessis, who is currently a state representative for...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Emeril Lagasse enhances legacy while giving back

NEW ORLEANS — From world-class restaurants to celebrity chefs, there's no shortage of star power and charitable efforts within the New Orleans culinary scene. One of the true trendsetters of the industry is still going strong while finding new ways to kick it up a notch. "You know, it's...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Houma man accused of kidnapping and raping a woman

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. — Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office has announced the arrest of a man who is accused of kidnapping a woman at gunpoint and raping her. According to deputies, Francisco Gutierrez-Valle, 32, of Houma, is being accused of holding a woman at gunpoint on the 4100 block of West Park Avenue, forcing her to get into his Honda Civic.
HOUMA, LA
WDSU

Plaquemines Parish President's race heading to a run-off

PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. — The Plaquemines Parish President's race is heading to a run-off. Don't see results? Tap here. In a surprising move, Kirk Lepine, the incumbent, did not make the run-off. He made a concession speech shortly after the results were finalized. Keith Hinkley and Benny Rouselle will...
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA
WDSU

Bogalusa elects new mayor, Wendy Perette concedes

BOGALUSA, La. — The city of Bogalusa elected a new mayor Tuesday night. Mayor Wendy Perette conceded after coming third in the mayor's race. Tyrin Truong defeated Perette to win the mayor's race with 55 percent of the vote. Don't see results? Tap here. Perette issued the following statement...
BOGALUSA, LA

