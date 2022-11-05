NEW ORLEANS — It was another day with near-record heat, and it’s still fairly warm out there late this afternoon. Temperatures are still in the 80s, but many spots will drop into the 70s by 5 p.m. Temperatures will be in the middle 70s by around 6 p.m. and the lower 70s by around 8 p.m. As for rain, chances of showers are very low, but not zero. We can't rule out a few isolated sprinkles. Overnight lows will be in the 60s and fog doesn't look like a program.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 22 HOURS AGO