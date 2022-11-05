Read full article on original website
NPR
Here are the key election results from Texas
View live election results for key contests in Texas. Follow our 2022 midterm election live blog here. Live Coverage • Top Results: House, Senate, Governor, Secretary of State, Attorney General. 2022 Election Results By State: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii,...
NPR
Suburbs are now the most diverse areas in America
Suburbs are now the most diverse areas in America. This transformation isn't just turning the suburbs "purple," it's also fueling so-called culture wars and white racial resentment. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. For a long time, the phrase suburban voter has been code for white voter. But suburbs are now among the...
NPR
Here are the results of all races for secretary of state in 2022
Twenty-seven states this year have elections for secretary of state, a role that's emerged from relative obscurity amid baseless claims of widespread election fraud. Several prominent election deniers are Republican nominees for secretary of state, including in the swing states of Arizona, Michigan and Nevada. More 2022 Election Results. Live...
NPR
What to expect in the 2022 midterm elections
Polls, races to watch and vote counting: here's what to expect in the 2022 midterm elections. In many parts of the country, Americans will soon finish up voting. About 46 million people cast early ballots. And today, lines to vote in some places were hours long. NPR's senior political editor and correspondent Domenico Montanaro is here to tell us what to look out for this evening. Hey, Domenico.
NPR
A Washington congressional district is weighing the election of a far-right candidate
An increasingly divided electorate is playing out in a close Congressional race in Washington. A far-right Republican toppled a moderate in the primary and now faces a Democratic small business owner. ELISSA NADWORNY, HOST:. A once-moderate congressional district is weighing the possible election of a candidate molded in the GOP's...
NPR
The issues that matter most to voters on Election Day
It's Election Day in America, and millions are heading to the polls today. Early voting numbers surpassed those from the last midterm in 2018. More than 45 million early votes were cast ahead of today. And after months of speculation about what will happen, this is the last chance for voters to have their say.
NPR
Voting was largely uneventful despite fears of intimidation and conspiracies
Follow live updates and results from Election Day 2022 here. In an election that had experts worried about vigilante poll monitors and the potential for danger for election workers, voting on Election Day seems to have gone off without any major incidents. That is — no incidents that rise above...
NPR
Sen. Mark Kelly is in a tough Senate reelection bid in swing state Arizona
Some time after today, we find out if a tradition of politics endures. Normally - though, not always - the president's party loses seats in Congress in a midterm election. Republican strategist Scott Jennings told us yesterday that is why his party enters the vote counting with a perceived advantage.
Even red-state voters back abortion rights via ballot questions, rejecting court ruling
WASHINGTON — Voters in five states — including GOP-dominated Kentucky — backed abortion rights Tuesday, signaling that while the U.S. Supreme Court’s conservative majority no longer believes the procedure is protected within the U.S. Constitution, many Americans want their states to do just that. California, Kentucky, Michigan , Montana and Vermont residents voted to support […] The post Even red-state voters back abortion rights via ballot questions, rejecting court ruling appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
NPR
Check in with three battleground states: Georgia, Arizona and Wisconsin
As voters go to the polls, we check in with reporters in three battleground states: Georgia, Arizona and Wisconsin. Let's look now at three states where voter turnout could make all the difference and help determine the balance of power in Washington. Georgia, Arizona and Wisconsin are all swing states, and we've got reporters in each of them, starting with NPR's Danielle Kurtzleben in Oconomowoc, Wis. Danielle, what's on the minds of voters that you've been talking with today?
NPR
Here are the results of all races for attorney general in 2022
In 2022, 30 states have elections for attorney general. The responsibilities of the chief legal officer change from state to state, but generally, the role is to enforce state law and counsel the state government on legal matters. As with secretaries of state, attorneys general have had a higher profile in recent years because of cases involving student debt, criminal justice, false claims of election fraud, the environment and, more recently, abortion.
