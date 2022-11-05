ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
NPR

Here are the key election results from Texas

View live election results for key contests in Texas. Follow our 2022 midterm election live blog here. Live Coverage • Top Results: House, Senate, Governor, Secretary of State, Attorney General. 2022 Election Results By State: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii,...
TEXAS STATE
NPR

Suburbs are now the most diverse areas in America

Suburbs are now the most diverse areas in America. This transformation isn't just turning the suburbs "purple," it's also fueling so-called culture wars and white racial resentment. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. For a long time, the phrase suburban voter has been code for white voter. But suburbs are now among the...
NPR

Here are the results of all races for secretary of state in 2022

Twenty-seven states this year have elections for secretary of state, a role that's emerged from relative obscurity amid baseless claims of widespread election fraud. Several prominent election deniers are Republican nominees for secretary of state, including in the swing states of Arizona, Michigan and Nevada. More 2022 Election Results. Live...
ALABAMA STATE
NPR

What to expect in the 2022 midterm elections

Polls, races to watch and vote counting: here's what to expect in the 2022 midterm elections. In many parts of the country, Americans will soon finish up voting. About 46 million people cast early ballots. And today, lines to vote in some places were hours long. NPR's senior political editor and correspondent Domenico Montanaro is here to tell us what to look out for this evening. Hey, Domenico.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NPR

The issues that matter most to voters on Election Day

It's Election Day in America, and millions are heading to the polls today. Early voting numbers surpassed those from the last midterm in 2018. More than 45 million early votes were cast ahead of today. And after months of speculation about what will happen, this is the last chance for voters to have their say.
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Even red-state voters back abortion rights via ballot questions, rejecting court ruling

WASHINGTON — Voters in five states — including GOP-dominated Kentucky — backed abortion rights Tuesday, signaling that while the U.S. Supreme Court’s conservative majority no longer believes the procedure is protected within the U.S. Constitution, many Americans want their states to do just that. California, Kentucky, Michigan , Montana and Vermont residents voted to support […] The post Even red-state voters back abortion rights via ballot questions, rejecting court ruling appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KENTUCKY STATE
NPR

Check in with three battleground states: Georgia, Arizona and Wisconsin

As voters go to the polls, we check in with reporters in three battleground states: Georgia, Arizona and Wisconsin. Let's look now at three states where voter turnout could make all the difference and help determine the balance of power in Washington. Georgia, Arizona and Wisconsin are all swing states, and we've got reporters in each of them, starting with NPR's Danielle Kurtzleben in Oconomowoc, Wis. Danielle, what's on the minds of voters that you've been talking with today?
WISCONSIN STATE
NPR

Here are the results of all races for attorney general in 2022

In 2022, 30 states have elections for attorney general. The responsibilities of the chief legal officer change from state to state, but generally, the role is to enforce state law and counsel the state government on legal matters. As with secretaries of state, attorneys general have had a higher profile in recent years because of cases involving student debt, criminal justice, false claims of election fraud, the environment and, more recently, abortion.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy