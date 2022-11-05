ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

gwsports.com

Caputo Era Starts With an 85-58 Win Against Virginia State

WASHINGTON - W. That's how the official ledger will begin in the history books when Chris Caputo's all-time record as a Head Coach is listed. GW students emptied the residence halls and poured into the Charles E. Smith Center in Foggy Bottom on Monday night as the 2022-23 college hoops season began in earnest. It was the dawn of the Caputo era at GW and the massive student turnout did not leave disappointed. In a wire-to-wire win against visiting Virginia State, Caputo guided his charges and new-look Buff and Blue club to a runaway home win.
WASHINGTON, DC
gwsports.com

Women’s Basketball Falls at Virginia, 85-59

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – George Washington women's basketball put together a valiant effort, but a second half surge by the Virginia Cavaliers downed the Buff & Blue, 85-59, on Monday night. Year two of the Caroline McCombs era started off in strong fashion, as GW went toe-to-toe with Virginia thanks...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
247Sports

A tough loss and an offcourt controversy for Juan Dixon

Juan Dixon's Coppin State team nearly pulled off a huge upset Tuesday night, leading Georgetown by 12 in the second half and, after losing the lead, sinking a buzzer-beating three to send the game to overtime. But his team couldn't finish it off, falling 99-89, and that's not the only bad news for the Maryland basketball legend. He's also facing an off-court controversy.
BALTIMORE, MD
beentheredonethatwithkids.com

Northwest Regional Park – Owings Mills, MD

A new Ravens-themed playground recently opened in Baltimore County, Maryland. Northwest Regional Park in Owings Mills is now home to a playground that is part of the NFL Play 60 Initiative. The park also features a football field and baseball fields. The playground is easy to access from the front...
OWINGS MILLS, MD
Wbaltv.com

Honeygrow to open a dozen new restaurants in 2023 -- 5 in Baltimore area

Fast-casual chain Honeygrow is aiming to open a dozen new locations in 2023, with five planned for greater Baltimore. Honeygrow will open in Hanover in early 2023 at 76-48 Arundel Mills Blvd. The Philadelphia-based company is also finalizing leases for six other locations in 2023, four of which are in Maryland in Owings Mills, Columbia, Annapolis and Timonium. The other two are in the Philadelphia area.
BALTIMORE, MD
Phys.org

Maryland sites are among the most polluting coal ash waste dumps in the nation, study finds

A coal ash waste dump in Prince George's County is among the most polluting in the nation, according to a new report from environmental groups. Two other Maryland coal ash waste dumps are cited in the report, in Montgomery County and Baltimore City, but the Prince George's site, located in Brandywine, was ranked far above them. It was considered the 7th worst such site in the U.S.
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Maryland comptroller's race: 2022 election results

-- A two-term state delegate from Baltimore City defeated the outgoing Harford County executive to win the 2022 race for Maryland comptroller. Democrat Brooke Lierman late Tuesday night declared victory and Republican Barry Glassman called to concede. Lierman released a statement at 11:42 p.m., saying: "I am deeply humbled to...
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore County breaks ground for new Ripken field in Essex

ESSEX, Md. — Baltimore County broke ground Monday on what will become the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation's latest Youth Development Park in Essex. As part of the planned $2.3 million upgrade, the grass field at The Fields at Renaissance Park will become a synthetic turf field, and there are plans to install an energy-efficient LED field lighting system, permanent seating stands, a scoreboard and expanded sidewalk connections.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Anne Arundel County executive's race: 2022 election results

ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- The 2022 Anne Arundel County executive's race saw incumbent Democrat Steuart Pittman facing a challenge from Republican County Councilwoman Jessica Haire. The race between the two became one of the closest of the Baltimore area's county executive matchups. While the race remains too close to call, the...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
92.7 The Block

Welcome To QuickSilva Way: Baltimore City Honors DJ QuickSilva With Street Renaming [PHOTOS + VIDEO]

  Welcome to QuickSilva Way! Congratulations are in order for our very own DJ QuickSilva as the City of Baltimore honors him and renames the street he grew up on as QuickSilva Way! The 1600 block of Shadyside Road in Northeast Baltimore was home to Quick for many years and now he is being recognized […] The post Welcome To QuickSilva Way: Baltimore City Honors DJ QuickSilva With Street Renaming [PHOTOS + VIDEO] appeared first on 92 Q.
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Journal

Baltimore files suit over PFAS contamination of water supply

Baltimore city has filed suit against multiple manufacturers of so-called “forever chemicals” and the companies that put them in firefighting foams, alleging that they knew and concealed the fact that the widely used chemicals were toxic and contaminating water supplies. The city’s suit was filed on Nov. 3,...
BALTIMORE, MD

