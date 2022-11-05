WASHINGTON - W. That's how the official ledger will begin in the history books when Chris Caputo's all-time record as a Head Coach is listed. GW students emptied the residence halls and poured into the Charles E. Smith Center in Foggy Bottom on Monday night as the 2022-23 college hoops season began in earnest. It was the dawn of the Caputo era at GW and the massive student turnout did not leave disappointed. In a wire-to-wire win against visiting Virginia State, Caputo guided his charges and new-look Buff and Blue club to a runaway home win.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO