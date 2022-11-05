Read full article on original website
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Orland Park business celebrates anniversary by donating masks
Orland Park’s EzCloud Solutions turned 10 years old this year and its owner, Victor Kress, is giving out presents rather than receiving them. Kress donated more than $100,000 worth of TR1 Respirators/masks to members of the Orland Fire Protection District, Orland Park and Orland Hills police departments, and senior volunteers in Orland Township. Earlier in the year, he gave out close to $50,000 worth of masks to responders in Tinley Park.
Chicago houses of worship gather for Day of Prayer
As we head toward the holiday season, houses of worship across Chicago were urged to gather for a Day of Prayer Saturday.
Voters flock to see VP on South Side as she hopes to rally support for Democrats
Vice President Kamala Harris was in Chicago Sunday hoping to rally up the democrat vote ahead of Tuesday’s election. Waiting in line to see her on the city’s South Side, many said they already decided who they will vote for before her visit.
Norma Jean Sanders Free Clinic Reopens for Friday Drop-ins and Appointments at Kenwood United Church of Christ
After closing this past June, the Norma Jean Sanders Free Clinic in Kenwood reopened Friday, Nov. 4, with new clinician Dr. Andre Dejean in attendance. Dr. Dejean received his M.D. at the University of Illinois College of Medicine, did residencies at Christ Hospital and Advocate Illinois Medical Center and is board certified in Family Medicine.
An Ex-Gang Leader’s Advice for Deescalating Violence in Politics
Curtis Toler has spent years trying to curb gang violence in Chicago. Now he’s talking to Congress about how to fix violence in politics.
Could Chicago suburbs flip recently-redrawn House districts to red?
In Chicago's suburbs, there are three hotly-contested House races and the candidates have been spending heavily on ads to get their word out.
'Chicago's game': 16-inch softball, created on Near South Side, celebrates 135th anniversary
16-inch softball was created on Chicago's Near South Side and has a hall of fame in Forest Park. It is now celebrating its 135th anniversary.
panoramanow.com
Successful Thriller Dance Held by Mother Diva in Gary Indiana
Last weekend Thriller Dance 2300 (Founder & Executive Director Valencia “Mother Diva’ Dantzler ) a non profit organization which provides resources for Gary Indiana families continuing the legacy of Michael J. Jackson and StageCoach Productions (President/CEO Veteran, Cowboy & Buffalo Soldier Tommy O. Penson Jr.) a non profit organization which provides mentorship for at risk youth teaching them horseback riding and resources for Homeless Veterans, teamed up to produce the 1st Annual Halloween Eve Community Giveback Street Brunch in front of 2300 Jackson st. Michael Jackson’s childhood home.
Gary, Indiana Has Over 13,000 Abandoned Buildings
These photos and videos of a rotting Gary, Indiana will blow your mind. I remember hearing a joke about Gary, Indiana many times in the 90s that went like this, "if you sleeping in a car that's driving through Gary, the smell will wake you up." The smell came from the steel mills.
thelansingjournal.com
Trusting the news
LANSING, Ill. (November 8, 2022) – For weeks I’ve been seeing ads on TV about “phony newspapers.” I’ve also received half a dozen oversized mailers warning me not to be fooled. A couple of things are fascinating to me about this whole campaign strategy:. We...
WIBC.com
Senate Candidate McDermott: Indiana Is Not Deep Red, It’s Purple
INDIANAPOLIS--The day before the election Democratic candidate for Senate and Mayor of Hammond Tom McDermott, says he believes Indiana will elect Democrats again and show itself to be a purple state. He’s referring to the colors red for Republican and blue for Democrat, used by news media. “What I...
thelansingjournal.com
Power outages and brush fires – an eventful Election Day at Bethel Church
LANSING, Ill. (November 8, 2022) – Though the long line of pre-dawn voters that braved the sub-40-degree weather outside of Bethel Church Tuesday morning was remarkable enough, Election Day at the polling place would get even more interesting as the day continued. Bethel Church, located at 3500 Glenwood-Lansing Road,...
thelansingjournal.com
Obituary: Joan Koler (nee Fischl)
Information provided by Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home. Joan Koler (nee Fischl), age 72, of Lansing, IL, formerly of Chicago, IL, passed away Friday November 4, 2022. Joan was preceded in death by her beloved husband Robert A. Koler and parents Otto and Mary Fischl. Joan is survived by her son Frank Koler (Lisa, Jacen, and Hunter Brown), daughter Monica Koler (Ryan and Andy Cannon) and several siblings, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
warricknews.com
Republican wins Indiana Senate seat representing Lake County
Two experienced politicians competing in a redrawn district generated some of the most excitement, and anguish, of any Indiana Senate contest anywhere in the state this year. In the end, it appears that District 1 voters decided to award Lake County Councilman Dan Dernulc, R-Highland, a four-year term representing Highland, Griffith, Dyer, Schererville, St. John, unincorporated Calumet Township and southwestern Merrillville.
thelansingjournal.com
Election Day: Pleasant voting weather
LANSING, Ill. (November 7, 2022) – Though the temperature will be a mere 36 degrees when the polls open at 6 a.m. on Election Day Tuesday, Lansing should reach a mostly-sunny high of 58 by mid-afternoon. The sun will set at 4:37 p.m., and skies will remain mostly cloudless until the polls close at 7 p.m.
thelansingjournal.com
Wednesday: Mild
LANSING, Ill. (November 8, 2022) – Lansing will enjoy another mild, sunny day on Wednesday, with a predicted high temp of 65 degrees. Current conditions, the four-hour forecast, and the five-day forecast are presented below. (On mobile, only three hours and three days are shown.) Details are continuously updated throughout the day:
Plans underway to protect voters casting ballots on Election Day
Special attention will be given to the protection of those casting their ballot in Chicago on Tuesday. Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx said that her office will be ensuring that there is no election fraud or irregularities.
blockclubchicago.org
Longtime South Side Favorite Old Fashioned Donuts Celebrates 50 Years In Roseland
ROSELAND — Customers from across Chicago and beyond came to Roseland in droves this weekend for a taste of longtime neighborhood staple Old Fashioned Donuts, which marked its 50th anniversary Friday. A scaled-down menu of glazed and chocolate doughnuts was offered Saturday at the bakery, 11248 S. Michigan Ave.,...
Inside Indiana Business
Chicken finger chain sues Hobart shopping center
A fast food chain specializing in chicken fingers has filed suit against a shopping center in Hobart, according to our partners at The Times of Northwest Indiana. Louisiana-based Raising Cane’s alleges the defendants did not disclose that they had already granted McDonald’s the exclusive right to sell chicken products at the Crossings of Hobart before Raising Cane’s signed a long-term lease.
2 women shot and killed in NW Indiana
HOBART, Ind. — Two women were shot and killed in Hobart, Indiana Friday evening. According to police, Destiny Loreal Jackson, 20, and Nazirah Elizia Ali Muhammad, 19, were fatally shot with multiple rounds at the 400 block of Ruta Drive around 6:24 p.m. The preliminary information to the incident is unknown at this time. Police are […]
