QUEENS, N.Y. – The Merrimack College men's basketball team dropped its season opener against St. John's University on Monday night. Jordan Minor led the way for the Warriors scoring 19 points and pulling down seven rebounds. Freshman Jordan Dekack scored 15 points and had eight rebounds in his first game in a Merrimack uniform. Jaylen Stinson added nine points in the defeat.

NORTH ANDOVER, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO