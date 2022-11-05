ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Basketball Downed in Home Opener

NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. – The Merrimack College women's basketball team dropped its season opener against the College of Holy Cross on Monday night. Marissa Hamilton led the way for the Warriors with 11 points. Jayme DeCesare had 10 points. Kaylee Thomas chipped in with nine points in the loss.
Men's Basketball Falls in Season Opener Against St. John's

QUEENS, N.Y. – The Merrimack College men's basketball team dropped its season opener against St. John's University on Monday night. Jordan Minor led the way for the Warriors scoring 19 points and pulling down seven rebounds. Freshman Jordan Dekack scored 15 points and had eight rebounds in his first game in a Merrimack uniform. Jaylen Stinson added nine points in the defeat.
