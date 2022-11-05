Read full article on original website
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Well above average Wednesday
TONIGHT: It will be quiet and mostly clear tonight with temps dropping to the upper 50s near sunrise. Sunset this evening is 5:08pm. WEDNESDAY: Another warm day on tap Wednesday with high temperatures in the low 80s. The record high in Little Rock is 82°F from 2005. The average high temperature this time of year is 65°F.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Few flakes possible with next week’s cold rain
LITTLE ROCK, Ark – While temperatures are rivaling record levels Wednesday afternoon, a cold front headed our direction on Friday is going to drastically swing temperatures. This cold front is going to keep temperatures on the cold side into early next week. Since our temperatures won’t have a chance to warm up before our next weather maker arrives, that sets the stage for our first flakes of the season.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: No counties under bans for the first time in months
LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Below-average rainfall has caused county judges to issue burn bans across Arkansas for most of 2022. Lately, a few heavy rain events have dropped several inches of rain and caused all 75 counties to drop their burn bans. Within the last 10 days, most of...
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Gradually clearing out on Election Day
TUESDAY MORNING: We begin our Tuesday with cloudy skies and mild temperatures. Areas of dense fog will also be an issue across southern Arkansas. The fog will thin out by mid-morning. Then the clouds thin out later in the morning to around midday. By then, we’re partly cloudy with temperatures in the lower 70s.
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Clouds for the lunar eclipse, pleasant for voting
TONIGHT: Tonight will be mostly cloudy and mild with low temps in the upper 50s near sunrise. Moonrise is 4:49pm today and moonset is 6:44am Tuesday. A total lunar eclipse will happen Tuesday morning with best viewing around 5am in Little Rock. This one is called the Beaver Blood Moon, because of the full moon’s nickname in November (beaver) and blood moon, because the moon appears a reddish/orange during a total lunar eclipse. Unfortunately, clouds will block much of the view of the lunar eclipse. Next total lunar eclipse visible in Little Rock isn’t until 2025.
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Rain to start the workweek
TONIGHT: Clouds will slowly build into the area overnight as temperatures fall into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Rain chances will start to increase after midnight. TOMORROW: Isolated showers will be possible across the area Monday, mainly during the morning hours. Clouds will linger throughout the day keeping temperatures near seasonal values in the upper 60s.
Arkansas hunters hope for more rain, cooler temps leading up to duck season
STUTTGART, Ark. — Last weekend's rain in Central Arkansas was welcomed news for farmers and waterfowl hunters. We're about two weeks out from duck season, and hunters said the rain has helped them save money when it comes to pumping water for the birds. In Wabbaseka, the geese have...
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: 14 tornadoes confirmed from November 4th storms
The National Weather Services in Little Rock, Shreveport, and Tulsa have confirmed 12 tornadoes from Friday night.
13 Confirmed tornados in Arkansas from Friday night, all occurred within 5 hours
The National Weather Service offices in Little Rock, Shreveport, and Tulsa confirmed there were 13 tornadoes in Arkansas on Friday, Nov. 4. There were no injuries or fatalities reported in Arkansas and all of the tornadoes were rated EF1 or EF2. This was the biggest November tornado outbreak since late...
Strong winter storm expected to impact roads across Beehive State, heavy snow in mountains
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A strong winter storm is expected to impact roadways throughout the Beehive State, including heavy snow in the mountains. The storm will hit around noon on Tuesday and last until Thursday morning. Monday, 9:00 p.m. - Storm Timeline, According To 2News Meteorologist Chase Thomason.
This part of Texas saw snow during Friday's storms
AMARILLO, Texas — Most Texans know that the weather in the state can be unpredictable, but sometimes it can surprise even long term residents. At least one city in the Panhandle was lucky enough to witness a rare sight for the Lone Star State on Friday: Snow. The National...
‘It’s overwhelming’; Arkansas homeowners continue picking up the pieces in the aftermath of Friday’s tornado
Storm cleanup efforts press on in several Arkansas counties. A preliminary survey from the National Weather Service confirming five tornadoes touched down in the state over the weekend.
Arkansas statewide issues election results
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansans were able to vote on four statewide issues on November 8, 2022. You can view those results below.
Videos Show Tornadoes Rip Through Texas as Severe Weather Strikes South
"Considerable damage to homes, businesses, and vehicles is likely and complete destruction is possible."
Severe storm threat over in Central Texas; pleasant weekend follows
We dodged a bullet locally as several violent tornadoes touched down in northeast Texas, but we avoided storm damage locally.
Oklahoma Winter Weather Prediction- Snow & Ice for Thanksgiving 2022
Turkey day is on the way. It's hard to believe that Thanksgiving is just a short couple of weeks away, this year has flown by. While we're all looking forward to spending some time with family and friends, not to mention eating. However, weather predictions are calling for snow and ice during the Thanksgiving holiday, oh boy!
Deadly storms rock the region Friday night causing major damage, downing trees across the ArkLaTex
SHREVEPORT, La. - As forecast, powerful storms pushed through the ArkLaTex Friday afternoon and evening bringing reports of tornadoes, high winds, and heavy rain to some areas. It was a system that proved deadly in McCurtain County, Oklahoma. Much of the region had been placed under an 'enhanced' risk of severe weather by the National Weather Service Shreveport and the KTBS MEGA 3 Storm Team activated a Red Weather Alert. Thousands were also left without power.
RED FLAG WARNING from Noon to 6 PM CST Sunday for Freeborn and Faribault counties in southern Minnesota.
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 6 PM CST SUNDAY FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND STRONG WINDS FOR AREAS ALONG AND SOUTH OF I-94…THIS INCLUDES FREEBORN AND FARIBAULT COUNTIES IN SOUTHERN MINNESOTA OF OUR LISTENING AREA. The National Weather Service in Twin Cities/Chanhassen has issued a Red Flag...
National Weather Service surveys tornado damage, destruction in North Texas
ATHENS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Following the severe weather in North Texas Friday, the National Weather Service has spent the weekend surveying the total damage done by tornadoes.On Saturday, NWS Fort Worth tweeted that their survey team found damage in Lamar County that is consistent with a high end EF-3 tornado. With wind speeds of up to 160 mph, that tornado injured several people and damaged dozens of homes.The NWS survey team also confirmed that the city of Athens in Henderson County was hit by an EF-2 tornado with max winds of up to 115 mph.For several blocks in Athens, people spent...
When do polls close in Arkansas?
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It's Election Day in Arkansas and those around the state have been heading to the ballots throughout Tuesday for the historic 2022 elections!. Arkansans voting in the midterm election are making their voices heard on things such as the groundbreaking governor race, the Little Rock mayoral race, and the back-and-forth recreational marijuana proposal.
