Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NJ Teacher Posted Inappropriate Pictures in the Classroom & Now Dealing With AftermathBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
Visit Pennsylvania's Largest Christmas ShopTravel MavenLevittown, PA
Man dies after being shot 11 times on Philadelphia subwayBLOCK WORK MEDIAPhiladelphia, PA
Popular off-price retail chain opens another store in New JerseyKristen WaltersBurlington, NJ
Fire Companies Get $1 Million EachGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
Related
bluehens.com
Men's Basketball Opens 2022-23 Season Against Wilmington
NEWARK, Del. – Defending Colonial Athletic Association Champion Delaware men's basketball is set to start its 2022-23 campaign against the Wilmington Wildcats on Nov. 7. in the Bob Carpenter Center at 7 p.m. The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive a 2022 CAA Champion Rings poster. After the game, the Blue Hens will stick around and sign the poster.
drexeldragons.com
Drexel Basketball to Make 12 Appearances on NBC Sports Philadelphia This Season
PHILADELPHIA – The Drexel men's and women's basketball teams will have 12 combined appearances this upcoming season on the NBC Sports Philadelphia networks. The men will have seven games broadcast in 2022-23, starting with the home opener against former Colonial Athletic Association-rival Old Dominion on November 11. The Penn game on Nov. 15 and the Princeton game on Dec. 3 will be televised. Both the Old Dominion and the Penn games will be shown on NBC Sports Philadelphia.
delawaretoday.com
Influencer Alexis Harris Shares 5 Top-Notch Delaware Experiences
Alexis Harris of First State Destinations shares her own “best of” list with followers across Delaware. Here are some of her favorites. Love brought Alexis Harris to Delaware, but when the college romance fizzled, the North Carolina native decided to stay put. “I love Delaware now,” says the Wilmington resident. Indeed, the marketing pro likes it so much that she started First State Destinations, a business promoting Delaware’s attractions, entertainment and cultural scenes.
PhillyBite
Delaware's Best Burgers Are at The Charcoal Pit
- In Wilmington, Delaware, the charcoal pit serves some of the state's best burgers. The atmosphere is reminiscent of a 1950s diner, with jukeboxes positioned at each table, and classic charbroiled burgers, fries, and shakes. The Charcoal Pit Serves Some Of The State's Best Burgers. For over 50 years, Delaware's...
WBOC
Those In Delaware And Maryland Hoping To Become A Billionaire
DELMAR, Del. - The Powerball jackpot is the highest it has ever been. At $1.9 billion, the Powerball is at historic highs. People in Delaware and Maryland explained their strategies to win that jackpot. "Well, I'm on my way home from seeing the Wallops facility in Virginia. I figured if I didn't win on my way down, I might as well buy a ticket in each state I'm driving through on my way home," says Craig Gagne.
drexeldragons.com
Men's Tennis Wraps Fall Season and Dragon Invitational
PHILADELPHIA – The Drexel men's tennis team wrapped its fall season on Sunday, November 6 as the team played in the third day of the Dragon Invitational. Drexel competed against Monmouth on the final day and won eight of 10 matches. In doubles play, Matvey Radionov and Daniel Dudockin...
outandaboutnow.com
Burying The Hatchet
Dating back to 1812, Return Day brings together election foes to literally bury a hatchet in a box of sand in a show of civility and willingness to work together – the so-called Delaware Way. But now that tradition is in danger of being swept up – at least in part – in the polarization that has become commonplace in our nation’s discourse.
bisonbrew.com
The Best Breweries In Wilmington, DE
Dubbed the “Corporate Capital of America” and making its mark as the largest city in Delaware, Wilmington can sometimes get overlooked as a destination by its southern namesake in North Carolina, which is well-known for its coastal beauty. However, to do so would be to miss out on...
Rochester, Murphy face off again in Delaware House contest
The only federal race on Delaware's ballot this year is a rematch between incumbent Democrat Lisa Blunt Rochester and Republican Lee Murphy for the state's lone U.S. House seat.
delawarepublic.org
Early voting wraps up in Delaware with one county outpacing the rest
Early voting is completed in Delaware, and the state Department of Elections is pleased with the numbers. The final numbers are not in yet, with some ballots still being scanned as of early Monday afternoon, but one county was head-and-shoulders above the rest. "Based on the numbers we do have...
wilmtoday.com
Let’s Get Cheesy!: Best Pizza in Wilmington, DE
If you’re looking for spots to get a slice, you’re in the right place! The city has a variety of places to pick up a pie that will satisfy all of your pizza desires. Here’s a list of the best pizza in Wilmington, DE!. NicksPizza302– Nick’s pizza...
Delaware pastry chef competes tonight on Food Network
Dru Tevis is typically a man with a plan. “When I was in school, I handed in term papers early,” explained the Rehoboth Beach resident. “I studied for all my tests — nothing was ever done at the last minute.” But cooking show contestants rarely get to prepare. So, when Tevis — who oversees the dessert program for SoDel Concepts ... Read More
Delaware Man Stole $200K In Mid-Atlantic Jewelry Store Heists, Fled To Philly: Feds
A Delaware man is accused of stealing up to $200,000 in jewelry in an interstate crime spree that stretched the mid-Atlantic, federal authorities say. Michael Larbi, 24, of Dover is charged in connection with a string of heists that took place between October 2020 and February 2021, said US Attorney Philip R. Sellinger in a release Friday, Nov. 4.
Cape Gazette
Return Day in 1960
There have been two stories about Return Day in recent editions of the Cape Gazette – one in the election guide and the other in the Nov. 1 paper. Both contained photographs of past Return Day events, but it’s such a unique Delaware tradition that it doesn’t hurt to share another photo. This image from the Delaware Public Archives shows the scene of the 1960 Return Day event. The vehicles and fire trucks are a dead giveaway. It looks like that year’s event had to contend with less-than-ideal weather conditions, but the show must go on. Since its inception, Return Day has only been canceled for World War II (1942 and 1946) and the COVID-19 pandemic (2020). This year’s event will be held Thursday, Nov. 10.
delawarepublic.org
Number of transitional beds for Delaware youth leaving foster care more than doubled during pandemic
The only designated transitional housing provider for Delaware youth leaving foster care has more than doubled its available bed space, but demand remains high. The Elizabeth Murphey School in Dover recently added an eleventh bed — a small number when compared to the more than 500 Delaware children in foster care, but a substantial increase from the four beds available before the pandemic. School Director Michael Kopp says a surge in demand for transitional housing during the pandemic was in part an unintended consequence of the eviction moratorium.
Where Are They Now: Philadelphia Sports TV Great Lou Tilley
Lou Tilley has been a television sports anchor, content creator, producer and media executive for more than 40 years. Many will perhaps remember Tilley best during his career as sports director, anchor and play-by-play broadcaster for KYW-TV, CBS 3 and Comcast Television in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. During his career, Tilley has...
WMDT.com
RSV cases skyrocket in Delaware, hundreds of new cases confirmed in course of a week
DOVER, Del. – Cases of the Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) continue to climb in Delaware, skyrocketing in the past week with hundreds of new cases confirmed in children across the First State. State health officials report that, in just a week, cases rose dramatically in Delaware. And while hospitals...
WDEL 1150AM
Road rage shooting near Dover
Delaware State Police are investigating an apparent road rage-related shooting in Kent County. A 34-year-old man was struck by gunfire late Tuesday morning on Seven Hickories Road near Brenford Road, between Cheswold and Kenton. The victim was driven by an acquaintance to an area hospital for treatment. Troopers said the...
Delaware post-election show of unity in jeopardy: Will Return Day fall victim to political polarization?
WHYY is part of the Delaware Journalism Collaborative, a partnership of local news and community organizations working to bridge divides statewide. Learn more at ljidelaware.org/collaborative. You have to wonder: In these days of deep political anger, how wise is it to let opposing politicians stand together near a weapon?. That’s...
delawarepublic.org
One winning ticket sold on record Powerball drawing
There’s a single winning ticket for last night’s massive $2.04-billion Powerball jackpot. The winning numbers were announced earlier today after a security problem delayed them being revealed for about 9 hours. The winning ticket for largest jackpot in U.S. history was purchased in Los Angeles County, California. The...
Comments / 0