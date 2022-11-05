There have been two stories about Return Day in recent editions of the Cape Gazette – one in the election guide and the other in the Nov. 1 paper. Both contained photographs of past Return Day events, but it’s such a unique Delaware tradition that it doesn’t hurt to share another photo. This image from the Delaware Public Archives shows the scene of the 1960 Return Day event. The vehicles and fire trucks are a dead giveaway. It looks like that year’s event had to contend with less-than-ideal weather conditions, but the show must go on. Since its inception, Return Day has only been canceled for World War II (1942 and 1946) and the COVID-19 pandemic (2020). This year’s event will be held Thursday, Nov. 10.

