SEASON RECAP: Historic Season Leads Women’s Soccer into a Bright Future
Wheeling, W. Va. - As they entered the 2022 season, not much was expected of the Wheeling University Women's Soccer team. They were picked to finish fifth in the Mountain East Conference (MEC) North Division and weren't picked to make the MEC Tournament. However, the team battled throughout the year and defied all odds with their first-ever MEC Tournament appearance in program history. The Cardinals finished as the #4 seed in the MEC North and, although they didn't advance past the first round, they helped to create a winning culture for the program as they continue to grow in the future.
Tylah Yeomans Strong Regular Season Finish Earns Her MEC Volleyball Offensive Player of the Week
Wheeling, W. Va. - The regular season wrapped up for Volleyball this past week and the Mountain East Conference (MEC) released their final Volleyball Players of the Week on Tuesday. The Wheeling University Volleyball team ended the regular season with a bang, earning their fifth Player of the Week award of the 2022 season. Junior Outside Hitter Tylah Yeomans took home the award after having a big week leading the Cardinals to a 2-0 record against Alderson Broaddus and West Liberty.
SEASON PREVIEW: Returning Stars Mix With Newcomers to Lead Women’s Basketball in 2022
Wheeling, W. Va. – The 2021-22 season saw the Wheeling University Women's Basketball exceed expectations and make it to the Mountain East Conference (MEC) Quarterfinal game. They were picked #9 in the MEC Preseason poll and went on to face the eventual National Champions before ending their season . As they enter 2022-23, the Cardinals are once again picked #9 in the MEC Preseason poll and once again are looking to defy expectations and get back to the MEC Tournament.
