Wheeling, W. Va. - As they entered the 2022 season, not much was expected of the Wheeling University Women's Soccer team. They were picked to finish fifth in the Mountain East Conference (MEC) North Division and weren't picked to make the MEC Tournament. However, the team battled throughout the year and defied all odds with their first-ever MEC Tournament appearance in program history. The Cardinals finished as the #4 seed in the MEC North and, although they didn't advance past the first round, they helped to create a winning culture for the program as they continue to grow in the future.

WHEELING, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO